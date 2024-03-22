Caleres, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAL) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Caleres' (NYSE:CAL) stock is up by a considerable 35% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Caleres' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Caleres is:

30% = US$172m ÷ US$568m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.30 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Caleres' Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

To begin with, Caleres has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 47% net income growth seen by Caleres over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Caleres' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 25% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Caleres fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Caleres Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Caleres' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 5.9% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (94%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Caleres is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 4.9% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, Caleres' ROE is speculated to decline to 18% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Caleres' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

