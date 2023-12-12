Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.07

Caleres, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAL) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.07 per share on 5th of January. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Caleres' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Caleres' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 30.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 5.1% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Caleres Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The most recent annual payment of $0.28 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Caleres has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Caleres' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Caleres might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Caleres that investors should take into consideration. Is Caleres not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

