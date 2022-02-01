U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Calfee, Halter & Griswold's Energy and Utilities Practice Welcomes Scott C. Franson to Its Indianapolis Office

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
·3 min read

Scott C. Franson

Scott C. Franson, Associate Attorney with Calfee's Energy and Utilities Practice

Indianapolis, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is pleased to announce that Scott C. Franson has joined the firm’s Energy and Utilities practice group as an Associate Attorney with the firm’s Indianapolis office.

Franson helps clients, including electric, natural gas, water/wastewater, and municipalities, develop and implement legal strategies.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott Franson to Calfee’s growing Energy and Utilities practice group. Through his efforts, Scott has earned a great reputation in the industry and developed a wealth of regulatory experience. Our business partners will benefit greatly from Scott’s in-depth knowledge and skills,” said Phillip A. Casey, Co-Chair of Calfee’s Energy and Utilities practice group and Partner-in-Charge of the firm’s Indianapolis office.

Prior to joining Calfee, Franson served as Deputy Consumer Counselor for the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor. There, he developed legal strategies for utility cases and advocated for and represented the interests of ratepayers in proceedings before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. He had responsibility for all aspects of utilities cases, including cost of service, rate design, return on equity, revenue requirements, financing, and environmental issues. Franson handled cases involving a variety of topics and utilities, including electric, natural gas, water/wastewater, municipal, 30-day filings, investigations, and other matters before the Commission. He also advised on new and complex issues involving statutory changes.

James F. Lang, Co-Chair of Calfee’s Energy and Utilities practice group, further added, “Scott enhances Calfee’s ability to provide legal services to utilities, municipalities and other parties in matters before state and federal utility regulators.”

Attorneys with Calfee’s Energy and Utilities practice group provide clients with strategic support based on decades of experience, a track record of success at the state and federal levels, public policy advocacy and deep transactional experience. Our lawyers include a former utility regulator and general counsel, former director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and several other attorneys with decades of experience – both in-house and as outside counsel – handling the full range of issues confronting energy companies, utilities and large consumers of energy, including renewable energy.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to the team. His experience as a consumer advocate brings a unique perspective and will help our group provide robust solutions to our clients in the evolving energy landscape,” said James C. Holsclaw, Partner with Calfee’s Energy and Utilities practice group in Indianapolis.

Franson earned his J.D. from the Indiana University School of Law and his B.A. in Computer Science from DePauw University.


About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and professionals and six offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New York, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Business Restructuring and Insolvency, Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by the Chambers USA 2021 Legal Guide in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, General Commercial Litigation, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Natural Resources & Environment, and Real Estate Law and by Chambers 2021 High Net Worth Guide in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Maggie E. Wachtel Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP 2166228629 mwachtel@calfee.com


