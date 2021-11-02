Calfrac Announces Third Quarter Results and Update on 2021 Capital Program

Cision

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or "the Company") (TSX: CFW) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (C$000s, except per share and unit data) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)











Revenue 295,754 127,776 131 744,640 524,714 42 Operating income (1) 35,623 8,009 345 54,606 6,400 753 Per share – basic(2) 0.95 2.76 (66) 1.46 2.21 (34) Per share – diluted(2) 0.43 2.75 (84) 0.66 2.20 (70) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 35,581 8,467 320 51,910 10,094 414 Per share – basic(2) 0.95 2.91 (67) 1.38 3.48 (60) Per share – diluted(2) 0.43 2.91 (85) 0.62 3.47 (82) Net loss (1,541) (50,000) (97) (54,494) (450,132) (88) Per share – basic(2) (0.04) (17.20) (100) (1.45) (155.13) (99) Per share – diluted(2) (0.04) (17.20) (100) (1.45) (155.13) (99) Working capital (end of period)





179,511 127,989 40 Total equity (end of period)





357,830 (81,033) NM Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s)











Basic(2) 37,635 2,906 NM 37,498 2,902 NM Diluted(2) 83,241 2,910 NM 83,366 2,905 NM

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 23 and 24 for further information. (2) Comparative amounts were adjusted to reflect the Company's fifty-to-one common share consolidation that occurred on December 18, 2020.

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

Calfrac's President and Chief Operating Officer, Lindsay Link commented: "The Company's results in the third quarter exceeded expectations due to strong year-over-year growth in equipment utilization in all of its operating divisions, while at the same time, maintaining industry leading service quality and HS&E performance. Calfrac continued to execute on its data enhancement strategy through its recent investments in equipment analytics technology that is providing actionable preventative maintenance insights in order to reduce unscheduled downtime and lower operating costs." During the quarter, Calfrac:





elected to pay interest of $3.0 million on its 1.5 lien notes in cash;

acquired fracturing equipment in Argentina for $2.5 million, which was a significant discount to replacement cost from a competitor exiting that market;

averaged eight fleets operating in the United States and four fleets in Canada; and

achieved high rates of utilization for equipment in Russia and Argentina.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change (C$000s, except operational information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 295,754 127,776 131 Expenses





Operating 249,196 109,708 127 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 10,935 10,059 9

260,131 119,767 117 Operating income (1) 35,623 8,009 345 Operating income (%) 12.0 6.3 90 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 35,581 (5,185) NM Adjusted EBITDA (%) 12.0 (4.1) NM Fracturing revenue per job ($) 32,885 33,382 (1) Number of fracturing jobs 8,174 3,527 132 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 976 840 16 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 383 505 (24) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,359 1,345 1 Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 23,629 22,795 4 Number of coiled tubing jobs 653 364 79 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 16 15 7 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 11 12 (8) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 27 27 — Cementing revenue per job ($) 52,203 51,000 2 Number of cementing jobs 113 27 NM Active cementing units, end of period (#) 10 12 (17) Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 6 4 50 Total cementing units, end of period (#) 16 16 —

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 23 and 24 for further information.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $295.8 million, an increase of 131 percent from the same period in 2020. The improved revenue was mainly due to the fracturing job count increasing by 132 percent, resulting primarily from higher activity in all operating divisions. Cementing and coiled tubing activity in Argentina returned to more normal levels after being negatively impacted by the mandated shut-down in the comparable quarter, while consolidated coiled tubing activity increased by 79 percent. Fracturing revenue per job was consistent with the comparable quarter in 2020.

Calfrac reported Adjusted EBITDA of $35.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase from $8.5 million in the comparable period in 2020, primarily as a result of b etter utilization for all of its operating fleets.

The net loss was $1.5 million or $0.04 per share diluted compared to a net loss of $50.0 million or $17.20 per share diluted in the same period last year.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change

2021 2021

(C$000s, except operational information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 295,754 207,311 43 Expenses





Operating 249,196 191,219 30 SG&A 10,935 10,048 9

260,131 201,267 29 Operating income(1) 35,623 6,044 489 Operating income (%) 12.0 2.9 314 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 35,581 4,393 710 Adjusted EBITDA (%) 12.0 2.1 471 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 32,885 32,704 1 Number of fracturing jobs 8,174 5,675 44 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 976 950 3 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 383 393 (3) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,359 1,343 1 Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 23,629 22,616 4 Number of coiled tubing jobs 653 563 16 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 16 16 — Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 11 11 — Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 27 27 — Cementing revenue per job ($) 52,203 48,095 9 Number of cementing jobs 113 116 (3) Active cementing units, end of period (#) 10 10 — Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 6 6 — Total cementing units, end of period (#) 16 16 —

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 23 and 24 for further information.

Third-quarter revenue in 2021 of $295.8 million represented an increase of 43 percent from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher fracturing activity in North America and Argentina. Revenue per fracturing job was consistent with with the second quarter of 2021.

In Canada, revenue increased by 51 percent from the second quarter to $76.6 million in the third quarter due to the normal ramp in activity post spring break-up. Calfrac also increased its marketed asset base back up to four fracturing fleets from three fleets in the second quarter. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20 percent, compared to 8 percent in the second quarter.

In the United States, revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $138.3 million, a 60 percent improvement from the second quarter of 2021. The third quarter had relatively consistent utilization, including the two fleets that were reactivated late in the second quarter. Operating income was $13.8 million in the third quarter compared to a loss of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

In Russia, revenue of $32.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 was 2 percent lower on a sequential basis due to some wet weather related delays that impacted utilization in September. Operating income increased by $0.7 million primarily due to the continued increase in the number of multi-stage fracturing jobs.

In Argentina, revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased to $48.0 million from $36.3 million in the second quarter. The ongoing improvement in operating conditions resulted in a sequential improvement in overall activity and fewer customer-specific disruptions. Operating income increased from $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $6.4 million in the third quarter.

On a consolidated basis, Adjusted EBITDA of $35.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased from $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher utilization in the United State s combined with the return to normal operations following the seasonal slowdown in Canada during the second quarter.

BUSINESS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Market fundamentals in the pressure pumping sector have significantly improved since the prior year, and Calfrac is well positioned to capitalize on this oilfield recovery. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the Company's active fleet count in North America increased by over 60 percent which resulted in consolidated revenue and operating income improving by 131 percent and 345 percent, respectively. On a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue increased by more than 40 percent while operating income improved by approximately 489 percent as strong equipment utilization and a disciplined focus on cost control drove significant growth in the Company's financial performance. In North America, the tight oilfield labour market caused by the changing economy is reducing the pace of fleet activations and is resulting in the gradual tightening of the pressure pumping markets in both Canada and the United States. Although the industry has experienced widespread cost inflation over the last few quarters, Calfrac has been successful for the most part in recovering these increases in operating costs. As strengthening commodity prices translate into the significant improvement in the financial performance of the exploration and production sector, Calfrac is expecting an increase in the demand for its services in 2022 which is anticipated to drive further improvements in operating and financial performance.

CANADA

In Canada, activity during the third quarter improved from the seasonal slowdown in the second quarter despite some wet weather in central and northern Alberta that affected crew utilization during September. Although spot market pricing has experienced some positive momentum, Calfrac remains committed to operating four fracturing fleets in Canada as current economics remain below its minimum internal return on investment thresholds.

While drilling and completions activity in Canada accelerated in the third quarter, as is typical, it is expected to slow down towards year-end as annual capital budgets are exhausted by the Company's customer base. However, the Company expects that the recent strength in commodity prices will result in higher levels of operating activity in the first quarter of 2022 and tighten the fracturing completions market significantly in western Canada.

UNITED STATES

The third quarter showed significant improvement for Calfrac's operations in the United States due primarily to increased utilization across most of its operating districts. The fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to outperform the same period in 2020, but the operating and financial results will be impacted by a slow down of activity in December resulting from the exhaustion of capital by some of the Company's core clients. The Company's United States division will exit the year with nine active fracturing fleets and believes that the fundamentals for the pressuring pumping market will continue to improve in 2022 with the increase in the commodity price environment for its customers.

RUSSIA

Calfrac's Russian division continued to deliver strong financial performance during the third quarter as operating income improved on a sequential basis resulting from more consistent fracturing crew utilization combined with improved cost control. Calfrac anticipates a typical slowdown in activity during the fourth quarter due to the temporary loss of river crossings and access to the oilfield roads until ice bridges are established. However, Calfrac expects full utilization of its active equipment in 2022 and is currently working on the extensions of its fracturing and coiled tubing contracts in the fourth quarter.

ARGENTINA

Argentina's financial performance improved significantly from the second quarter primarily due to more consistent levels of activity in the Vaca Muerta shale play. The Company expects the demand for its services in this market to remain strong for the remainder of the year and into 2022.

CORPORATE

At a corporate level, Calfrac remains committed to prudently allocating capital in order to maximize free cash flow, with debt reduction being a top priority. As well, the Company will not consider any further fleet reactivation or upgrade investments until financial returns exceed internal benchmarks that properly account for macroeconomic, industry and operation-specific risk factors.

Calfrac's Board of Directors has approved a $5.5 million increase to its 2021 capital budget to approximately $61.0 million. This increase is to support a pre-existing equipment build commitment in Argentina and facilitate the acquisition of fracturing assets in Argentina at a significant discount to replacement cost from a competitor that was exiting that market.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 VERSUS 2020

CANADA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change (C$000s, except operational information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 76,574 44,669 71 Expenses





Operating 61,341 36,352 69 SG&A 163 1,826 (91)

61,504 38,178 61 Operating income(1) 15,070 6,491 132 Operating income (%) 19.7 14.5 36 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 23,823 24,179 (1) Number of fracturing jobs 2,949 1,647 79 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 202 174 16 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 70 100 (30) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 272 274 (1) Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 18,611 14,995 24 Number of coiled tubing jobs 324 294 10 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 7 8 (13) Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 6 5 20 Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 13 13 —

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 23 and 24 for further information.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Canadian operations during the third quarter of 2021 was $76.6 million compared to $44.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to higher activity. The number of fracturing jobs increased by 79 percent from the comparable period in 2020 as a significantly improved commodity price environment resulted in an increase in drilling and completions activity in western Canada. Revenue per fracturing job was consistent with the comparable quarter as the impact of job mix and pricing was negligible on a period-over-period basis. The number of coiled tubing jobs increased by 10 percent from the third quarter in 2020 due to an increase in standalone milling work, which also contributed to the 24 percent increase in revenue per job.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income in Canada during the third quarter of 2021 was $15.1 million compared to $6.5 million in the same period of 2020. The Canadian division's operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20 percent compared to 15 percent in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to the higher revenue base. In addition, the third quarter of 2021 included $2.4 million of Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) versus $4.1 million in the comparable quarter of 2020. SG&A expense in the third quarter of 2021 also included a $1.4 million recovery of a bad debt expense. The third quarter of 2020 included a non-cash termination charge of $2.1 million in order to exit a contractual take-or-pay product purchase commitment and a $0.7 million bad debt provision. Excluding these items, operating income on a normalized basis for the third quarter of 2021 would have been $12.7 million or 16.6 percent versus $5.2 million or 11.6 percent in the comparable period in 2020. The increase in operating income for the quarter, both on a total basis and as a percentage of revenue, was mainly due to improved utilization for its fracturing and coiled tubing equipment.

UNITED STATES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 138,339 46,503 197 Expenses





Operating 121,451 40,827 197 SG&A 3,113 2,887 8

124,564 43,714 185 Operating income(1) 13,775 2,789 394 Operating income (%) 10.0 6.0 67 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 33,308 34,630 (4) Number of fracturing jobs 4,156 1,345 209 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 576 483 19 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 297 388 (23) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 873 871 — Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) — — — Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 1 — Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 1 — Active cementing units, end of period (#) — — — Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 3 2 50 Total cementing units, end of period (#) 3 2 50 US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.2600 1.3321 (5)

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 23 and 24 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's United States operations increased to $138.3 million during the third quarter of 2021 from $46.5 million in the comparable quarter of 2020. The improved commodity price backdrop relative to the third quarter in 2020 allowed the Company to operate four more fracturing fleets in 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020. The significant increase in revenue can be attributed to a combination of a 209 percent increase in the number of fracturing jobs completed, offset partially by a 4 percent decrease in revenue per job period-over-period, primarily due to the decline in the U.S. dollar exchange rate.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's United States operations generated operating income of $13.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.8 million in the same period in2020. The improvement in operating income was largely driven by higher utilization of equipment and operating efficiencies. During the quarter, there were inflationary pressures experienced across most operating cost drivers that were effectively offset by pricing increases.

RUSSIA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 32,889 28,530 15 Expenses





Operating 26,186 21,880 20 SG&A 726 617 18

26,912 22,497 20 Operating income (1) 5,977 6,033 (1) Operating income (%) 18.2 21.1 (14) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 57,654 67,303 (14) Number of fracturing jobs 535 390 37 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 77 65 18 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) — 12 (100) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 77 77 — Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 36,498 48,542 (25) Number of coiled tubing jobs 56 47 19 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 4 3 33 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 3 4 (25) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 7 7 — Rouble/C$ average exchange rate(2) 0.0171 0.0181 (6)

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 23 and 24 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Russian operations increased by 15 percent during the third quarter of 2021 to $32.9 million from $28.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase in revenue was attributable to a 37 percent increase in fracturing activity due to better utilization as the Company increased its operating footprint from four fleets in 2020 to six fleets in 2021, combined with changes in job mix as a higher percentage of multi-stage work was completed resulting in a higher number of stages completed at a lower average job size. Revenue per fracturing job decreased by 14 percent primarily due to the impact of job mix, combined with a 6 percent decline in the Russian rouble. Coiled tubing activity increased by 19 percent as the Company operated one additional coiled tubing unit although one fleet was shut-down for one month due to COVID-19. The lower revenue per coiled tubing job was primarily due to job mix, combined with the decline in the Russian rouble.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's Russian division generated operating income of $6.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 or 18 percent of revenue versus $6.0 million or 21 percent of revenue in the comparable quarter in 2020. The lower operating margin performance was primarily due to lower than expected fracturing equipment utilization due to the impact of excessive rainfall in September, which resulted in the closure of river crossings and limited access to oilfield roads. Coiled tubing equipment utilization was also impacted by a COVID-19 shutdown of one fleet for a month during the quarter.

ARGENTINA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 47,952 8,074 494 Expenses





Operating 39,965 10,365 286 SG&A 1,596 1,585 1

41,561 11,950 248 Operating income (loss)(1) 6,391 (3,876) NM Operating income (loss) (%) 13.3 (48.0) NM Fracturing revenue per job ($) 54,820 35,105 56 Number of fracturing jobs 534 145 268 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 121 118 3 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 16 5 NM Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 137 123 11 Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 26,944 69,880 (61) Number of coiled tubing jobs 273 23 NM Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 5 4 25 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 2 (50) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 6 6 — Cementing revenue per job ($) 52,203 51,000 2 Number of cementing jobs 113 27 NM Active cementing units, end of period (#) 10 12 (17) Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 3 2 50 Total cementing units, end of period (#) 13 14 (7) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.2600 1.3321 (5)

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 23 and 24 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Calfrac's Argentinean operations generated revenue of $48.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $8.1 million in the comparable quarter in 2020. Activity in the third quarter of 2021 improved sequentially and year-over-year due to strong activity in the Vaca Muerta shale play as well as in southern Argentina. During the third quarter of 2021, activity was not impacted by as many operational delays that were experienced in the previous quarter or the government-mandated COVID-19 shut-downs that impacted activity in the comparable quarter in 2020. Revenue per job for all service lines was negatively impacted by a 5 percent depreciation in the U.S. dollar. Despite this decline, fracturing revenue increased by 56 percent due to job mix and cementing revenue per job increased by 2 percent due to changes in job mix as a greater number of pre-fracturing projects were completed in the third quarter of 2021.

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

The Company's operations in Argentina generated an operating income of $6.4 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $3.9 million in the comparable quarter of 2020. Utilization for the Company's equipment significantly improved compared to the same period in 2020 as the prior year included a government mandated shutdown of oilfield activity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's fixed cost structure remained relatively consistent with the comparable quarter in 2020 so the additional revenue resulted in operating income as a percentage of revenue improving to 13.3 percent from negative 48.0 percent in the third quarter in 2020. The Company recorded $0.2 million of severance expense during the third quarter in 2021.

CORPORATE

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Expenses





Operating 253 284 (11) SG&A 5,337 3,144 70

5,590 3,428 63 Operating loss(1) (5,590) (3,428) 63 % of Revenue 1.9 2.7 (30)

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 23 and 24 for further information.

OPERATING LOSS

Corporate expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $5.6 million compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due in part to the issuance of new equity-based awards under its omnibus incentive plan, which resulted in a stock-based compensation expense of $1.2 million in the third quarter in 2021 compared to $0.6 million in the same period in 2020. In addition, $1.2 million of costs associated with the Company's Recapitalization Transaction were reclassified to prepaid expenses during the third quarter in 2020, which resulted in a reduction to SG&A expense during that quarter.

DEPRECIATION

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, depreciation expense increasedby $1.5 million to $33.2 million from $31.7 million in the corresponding quarter in 2020. The increase in third-quarter depreciation expense was primarily due to theyear-over-year increase in capital expenditures relating to major component purchases, which have a shorter useful life and a corresponding higher rate of depreciation.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAINS AND LOSSES

The Company recorded a foreign exchange gain of $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2021 versus a loss of $7.8 million in the comparative three-month period of 2020. Foreign exchange gains and losses arise primarily from the translation of net monetary assets or liabilities that were held in U.S. dollars in Canada, net monetary assets or liabilities that were held in pesos in Argentina, and liabilities held in Canadian dollars in Russia. The foreign exchange loss during the third quarter was mainly due to net monetary assets that were held in pesos in Argentina as the peso devalued against the U.S. dollar during this period, combined with the revaluation of net monetary assets that were held in U.S. dollars as the Canadian dollar strengthened relative to the U.S. dollar.

INTEREST

The Company's net interest expense of $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 was $9.9 million lower than the comparable period in 2020. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to the significant reduction in long-term debt resulting from the Recapitalization Transaction that closed on December 18, 2020, combined with the debt exchange that was completed during the first quarter in 2020. These transactions combined to eliminate US$650.0 million of the Company's 8.50 percent Unsecured Notes and replaced it with US$120.0 million of Second Lien Notes bearing interest at 10.875 percent and$59.0 million of 1.5 Lien Notes bearing interest at 10.0 percent. In addition, the USD/CAD exchange rate was 5 percent lower than the comparable quarter in 2020, which resulted in a reduction of reported interest expense on the Company's Second Lien Notes.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded an income tax recovery of $3.6 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to a recovery of $0.2 million in the comparable period of 2020. A deferred tax recovery of $4.3 million was recorded primarily due to losses incurred in the United States, and a current income tax expense of $0.7 million resulted from current tax obligations in Russia.

IMPAIRMENT

Since the impairment test that was conducted as at December 31, 2020, the Company did not identify any changes in the indicators of impairment or any new indicators of impairment. The impairment charge by cash-generating unit (CGU) is shown in the table below.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

2020 (C$000s) ($)

($) Canada —

16,203 Argentina —

(16,203) Russia —

—

—

—

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company identified specific assets within its CGUs in Argentina and Canada whose individual carrying amounts differed from their recoverable amounts, resulting in a reclassification of the impairment charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 between these CGUs.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30,

2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 (C$000s, except per share and operating data) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited)















