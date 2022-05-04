CALFRAC ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, each of the eight nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated April 6, 2022 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
George S. Armoyan
25,658,214
96.16
1,025,278
3.84
Anuroop Duggal
18,270,962
68.47
8,412,530
31.53
Lindsay R. Link
25,721,974
96.40
961,518
3.60
Ronald P. Mathison
25,725,280
96.41
958,212
3.59
Douglas R. Ramsay
22,996,232
86.18
3,687,260
13.82
Charles Pellerin
23,830,884
89.31
2,852,608
10.69
Pat Powell
26,673,918
99.96
9,574
0.04
Chetan R. Mehta
26,676,137
99.97
7,355
0.03
Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and "CFW.WT", respectively. Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States and Argentina.
