CALFRAC ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, each of the eight nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated April 6, 2022 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % George S. Armoyan 25,658,214 96.16 1,025,278 3.84 Anuroop Duggal 18,270,962 68.47 8,412,530 31.53 Lindsay R. Link 25,721,974 96.40 961,518 3.60 Ronald P. Mathison 25,725,280 96.41 958,212 3.59 Douglas R. Ramsay 22,996,232 86.18 3,687,260 13.82 Charles Pellerin 23,830,884 89.31 2,852,608 10.69 Pat Powell 26,673,918 99.96 9,574 0.04 Chetan R. Mehta 26,676,137 99.97 7,355 0.03

Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and "CFW.WT", respectively. Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States and Argentina.

SOURCE Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c7106.html