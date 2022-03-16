U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Calgary CEO Christina Pilarski Named Top Entrepreneur to Look Out For

·2 min read

Pilarski was named to Entrepreneurs Herald's Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out For in 2022 List

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Christina Pilarski, CEO of Calgary-based full-service marketing and communications agency CIPR Communications, has been recognized by the Entrepreneur Herald as a leading entrepreneur. She was named to their list of the Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2022.

CIPR logo (CNW Group/CIPR Communications Inc)
CIPR logo (CNW Group/CIPR Communications Inc)

Entrepreneurs Herald, a digital publication for leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world, highlights the stories and ideas of the world's best and brightest entrepreneurs and creates opportunities for meaningful conversations that help to educate and motivate its readership. According to the announcement, "Entrepreneurship is vital in the present era of globalization to ignite transformation in different industries . . . entrepreneurs are constantly enriching their industries and creating a better, more improved world for innovations, advancements, and development in their specific area of work."

"I am incredibly honoured to have been included among this esteemed list of trailblazing entrepreneurs," said Pilarski. "With the help of my incredible team, I look forward to continuing to challenge the status quo and drive innovation in marketing and communications."

Pilarski's entrepreneurial spirit is bolstered by her academic credentials. She earned her Bachelor of Arts (with honours) and Master of Arts, both in Communications Studies, from the University of Calgary. Her thesis focused on the ability to affect policy change through online engagement and had a strong focus on social media. That work proved helpful when she started CIPR Communications in 2010 before jumping in with both feet in 2015.

2021 was a difficult year for many small businesses. However, with Christina's business acumen and strong understanding of the industry, coupled with the vision of her partner – in business and in life – Peter Pilarski, CIPR Communications was able to triumph. CIPR had its most profitable year to date, experiencing more than 55 per cent growth – and they have no plans of stopping: growth is on track to exceed 60 per cent in 2022.

"Like any entrepreneur, I recognize that with great risk comes great reward," continued Pilarski. "I'm looking forward to continuing to engage in meaningful work and build meaningful relationships with our incredible clients across North America in 2022 and beyond. The future is bright!"

About CIPR Communications

CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America. CIPR puts their clients and their business goals at the centre of everything they do and their strategies, execution, and reporting all focus on adding value.

CIPR Communications is a strategy-first agency, meaning they take the time upfront with every client to understand business goals, their competitive environment, past marketing and communications successes and failures, and the strength of their marketing and communications foundation.

For more information about CIPR Communications, visit www.ciprcommunications.com.

Christina Pilarski, CEO of CIPR Communications in Calgary, Alberta, was named to the Entrepreneurs Herald&#x002019;s Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out For in 2022 List. (CNW Group/CIPR Communications Inc)
Christina Pilarski, CEO of CIPR Communications in Calgary, Alberta, was named to the Entrepreneurs Herald’s Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out For in 2022 List. (CNW Group/CIPR Communications Inc)

SOURCE CIPR Communications Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c5979.html

