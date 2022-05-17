Calgary retail-chain Adult Source receives $30,000 fine and 12-month probation order for offences under the Food and Drugs Act

OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Selling or advertising unauthorized health products is illegal in Canada. Health Canada takes this matter very seriously and uses the tools at its disposal to stop these illegal activities and protect the health and safety of Canadians.

Following a Health Canada investigation, Alain Laflamme, the sole director of National Agricultural Corporation, doing business as Adult Source (a chain of adult stores in Calgary, Alberta) pleaded guilty to charges under the Food and Drugs Act related to the sale of unauthorized male sexual enhancement drugs. On April 28, 2022, National Agricultural Corporation received a $30,000 fine and a 12-month probation order prohibiting the sale, importation, packaging, manufacturing and distribution of any health products, including drugs, natural health products and medical devices.

This sentencing follows Health Canada's seizures and testing of unauthorized sexual enhancement products from multiple Adult Source locations. The unauthorized products were found to contain prescription drugs that were not listed on the product packaging. The charges were laid as a result of the repeated illegal sale of these products, despite warnings to stop from Health Canada.

Health Canada reminds everyone that unauthorized health products may pose serious health risks. Look for health products that have a drug identification number (DIN), a natural product number (NPN) or a homeopathic medicines number (DIN-HM). These numbers mean that the product has been reviewed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy and quality and that it is authorized for sale in Canada. You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching the Drug Product Database, the Medical Devices Active Licence Listing and the Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

The Department advises Canadians when it finds unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks. Everyone is encouraged to check the list regularly for updates. People are also encouraged to report the sale of unauthorized health products or suspected illegal activities involving health products to Health Canada.

