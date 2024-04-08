Do Calgro M3 Holdings' (JSE:CGR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Calgro M3 Holdings (JSE:CGR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Calgro M3 Holdings' Improving Profits

Calgro M3 Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Calgro M3 Holdings' EPS shot from R1.26 to R2.12, over the last year. Year on year growth of 68% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Calgro M3 Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to R1.6b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Calgro M3 Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R476m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Calgro M3 Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Calgro M3 Holdings insiders spent R2.1m on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was CEO & Executive Director Willem Lategan who made the biggest single purchase, worth R640k, paying R4.49 per share.

Is Calgro M3 Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Calgro M3 Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Calgro M3 Holdings on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Calgro M3 Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

