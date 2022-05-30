U.S. markets closed

Calian Announces Contract with Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to Deliver Anytime-Anywhere e-learning Courses

·4 min read
Demonstrating confidence in strategic learning partner's ability to virtually train military members, RCAF awards e-learning solutions contract to Calian.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, announces RCAF has awarded the Company a three-year contract to develop e-learning curriculum. The RCAF is relying on Calian to solve complex challenges associated with training air force members dispersed throughout Canada.

Over the past four years, Calian collaborated with the RCAF Learning Support Centre (LSC) to enable them in becoming an agile learning organization. Calian adapted in-person learning content into interactive and engaging e-learning content using innovative learning technologies. Today, RCAF is awarding the Company a three-year, $12M contract to deliver the e-learning curriculum.

"We are proud to see our ability to understand complex training challenges and deliver innovative solutions contribute to innovation of the RCAF's professional development platforms," says Kevin Ford, CEO of Calian. "I am pleased to see a sustainable, strong, and strategic partnership with RCAF. Calian is honored to continue to support mission readiness of our military members."

Calian is a trusted partner to the Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and has a growing footprint within the RCAF. Calian provides the RCAF with thought leadership and expertise to develop and deliver Military Training Solutions.

"It's our people who set us apart," explains Don Whitty, President, Learning, Calian. "Our mix of domain expertise and innovative learning technologies enable the RCAF to train their personnel anytime, anywhere. Calian takes pride in staying ahead of the curve in the learning space to ensure we have what the RCAF needs exactly when they need it."

On any given day, nearly 800 RCAF members are engaged in training across training establishments and Operational Training Units from coast to coast.

Visit the Calian Booth # 701 at CANSEC June 1 and 2, 2022, at the EY Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

About Calian
We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
pr@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703290/Calian-Announces-Contract-with-Royal-Canadian-Air-Force-RCAF-to-Deliver-Anytime-Anywhere-e-learning-Courses

