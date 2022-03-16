U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.00
    +54.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    +365.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,706.50
    +254.75 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.60
    +23.90 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.98
    -0.46 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.30
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.60
    -3.17 (-9.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,323.36
    +1,656.02 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.10
    +36.83 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.25
    +72.55 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Calian Completes Acquisition of US Managed Service Provider Computex

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLNFF

  • Transformative acquisition puts Calian on the path to becoming a leading Managed Detection & Response organization in North America

  • Computex offers a direct sales force, cybersecurity experts, an enterprise-grade hardened network operations centre and security operations centre, over 1,100 US customers and best-in-breed technology partners

  • CAD$38M acquisition is expected to add CAD$75M in annual business

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse product and services company providing innovative solutions for the healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors, has completed the acquisition of US-based Computex Technology Solutions (Computex) for CAD$38M (USD$30M).

The acquisition marks the beginning of a strategic move for Calian to expand into the US everything-as-a-service (XaaS) market with a full suite of managed services. It will also expand the Calian IT and cybersecurity portfolio in Canada and global markets.

Computex has a 35-year history in the US, with a significant footprint in Texas, Minnesota and Florida. In 2021, Computex was named the AT&T Cybersecurity Growth Partner of the Year and the Cisco Innovator of the Year.

"The acquisition of Computex is an important step in our growth strategy," says Sacha Gera, President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian. "It will add $75 million in annual business, which includes $30 million in recurring revenue from managed IT and cybersecurity services. I look forward to working with the exceptional and highly skilled Computex team to build our cyber solution expertise and grow our capabilities with a full complement of XaaS services and IT solutions."

Computex employees include skilled engineers and consultants who form Computex Brainware. Through the Brainware Xchange, Computex offers free educational sessions about secure enterprise digital transformation towards the cloud.

"We're pleased to be acquiring a company that not only has so much to offer in the way of expertise and experience, but also has similar values," says Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. "Computex is focused on customers and innovation, just like Calian. We are looking forward to working with the Computex team to build upon our synergies and expand our IT and cyber business in the US."

As a result of this acquisition, we have updated and raised our guidance to reflect the impact of Computex for the remaining six months of our fiscal year. Our guidance also reflects one-time transaction costs associated with the completion of the acquisition.

GUIDANCE

Low

High

Revenue

$ 580 M

$ 625 M

Adj. EBITDA

$ 61.0 M

$ 65.5 M

Adj. Net Income

$ 41.5 M

$ 45.5 M

The acquisition is effective immediately. Financial metrics are reported in Canadian dollars and in accordance with IFRS reporting standards.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing company for 40 years, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about the diverse products, services and solutions we offer to healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors.

About Computex

www.computex.net

Computex Technology Solutions, an American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. company, is an award-winning solutions provider committed to helping our clients grow and evolve their business through technology for over 35 years. At our core, we are architects and engineers that specialize in delivering solutions in data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services & innovative solutions. At Computex, our process coupled with our years of experience allows us to take a proactive approach to solving our customers' problems. We see many different environments every week and every month, each with a diverse set of challenges. Our advantage - there isn't much we haven't seen or can't address. Our collective experience allows us to establish best practices that we can implement across many of our customers so that everyone benefits. To that end, every customer is different, so we tailor our approach and our processes to work for you. Computex is ISO27001 and SOC 2, Type I certified, and our state-of-the-art, geo-redundant NOC and SOC facilities operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with ITIL Foundation Certified Staff.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
info@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298
Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693231/Calian-Completes-Acquisition-of-US-Managed-Service-Provider-Computex

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Dow futures climb nearly 300 points as China moves, Fed decision in the spotlight

    U.S. stock futures on Wednesday pointed to an extension of the previous session's rally, as traders wait for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and react to China's statement of support for its markets.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • The Fed’s firefight with inflation finally begins: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time