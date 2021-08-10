U.S. markets closed

Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

·3 min read
In this article:
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable September 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 24, 2021. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cybersecurity solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
info@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE:



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659231/Calian-Declares-a-Quarterly-Dividend-of-028-Per-Share

