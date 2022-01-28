U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of First Quarter FY 2022 Results

·3 min read
  • CLNFF

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) will hold a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to discuss results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, which will be released prior to the call on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 after financial markets close.

Interested participants from the financial and media community should join the live presentation by going to the Calian website and clicking on the Investors section to find the presentation link or directly via the following URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2537/44306

The conference call will be available for playback for a period of 14 days and is accessible by dialing: 1-877-481-4010 passcode: 44306

Alternatively, a recording can be accessed on the Calian Investor Resources page.

About Calian
www.calian.com
We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, we live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year young company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about the diverse products, services and solutions we offer to healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
info@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
DISCLAIMER
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686053/Calian-to-Hold-Conference-Call-Following-Announcement-of-First-Quarter-FY-2022-Results

