U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.25
    +0.18 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,183.93
    +1,432.24 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.17
    +16.58 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLNFF

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), held on February 11, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 14, 2021 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 14, 2021.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.


Name of Nominee


Votes For


% Votes For


Votes Withheld


% Votes Withheld

George Weber

6,814,308

85.72%

1,135,481

14.28%

Jo-Anne Poirier

6,873,857

86.47%

1,075,932

13.53%

Ray Basler

6,000,347

75.48%

1,949,442

24.52%

Young Park

6,935,478

87.24%

1,014,311

12.76%

Royden Ronald Richardson

6,934,279

87.23%

1,015,510

12.77%

Valerie Sorbie

6,880,104

86.54%

1,069,685

13.46%

Kevin Ford

7,895,740

99.32%

54,049

0.68%

About Calian
www.calian.com
We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year young company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about the diverse products, services and solutions we offer to healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
info@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31,

September 30,


2021

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

67,355

$

78,611

Accounts receivable

110,831

111,138

Work in process

47,529

55,307

Inventory

8,402

6,617

Prepaid expenses

9,973

9,891

Derivative assets

1,486

610

Total current assets

245,576

262,174

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Capitalized research and development

3,034

3,217

Equipment

12,221

12,411

Application software

8,905

8,015

Right of use asset

15,527

15,383

Investments

670

670

Acquired intangible assets

56,387

54,519

Deferred tax asset

1,420

1,477

Goodwill

108,260

100,103

Total non-current assets

206,424

195,795

TOTAL ASSETS

$

452,000

$

457,969

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

54,087

68,093

Contingent earn-out

30,699

25,038

Provisions

1,539

1,541

Unearned contract revenue

23,745

23,321

Derivative liabilities

291

158

Lease obligations

3,178

3,029

Total current liabilities

113,539

121,180

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease obligations

14,425

14,449

Contingent earn-out

13,305

13,224

Deferred tax liabilities

17,308

16,756

Total non-current liabilities

45,038

44,429

TOTAL LIABILITIES

158,577

165,609

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Issued capital

196,259

194,960

Contributed surplus

4,737

5,224

Retained earnings

92,499

91,359

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(72

)

817

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

293,423

292,360

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

452,000

$

457,969

Number of common shares issued and outstanding

11,313,274

11,285,828

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three-months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

Advanced Technologies

$

41,167

$

37,330

Health

42,378

47,052

Learning

22,782

18,047

ITCS

23,175

13,772

Total Revenue

129,502

116,201


Cost of revenues

95,848

89,979

Gross profit

33,654

26,222


Selling and marketing

4,554

3,364

General and administration

13,784

11,616

Research and development

1,354

837

Profit before under noted items

13,962

10,405

Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development

1,127

1,000

Depreciation of right of use asset

823

729

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,592

2,118

Deemed compensation

750

1,847

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

999

384

Profit before interest income and income tax expense

6,671

4,327

Lease obligations interest expense

108

117

Interest expense (income)

51

12

Profit before income tax expense

6,512

4,198

Income tax expense - current

2,974

2,019

Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred

(768

)

(305

)

Total income tax expense

2,206

1,714

NET PROFIT

$

4,306

$

2,484

Net profit per share:

Basic

$

0.38

$

0.25

Diluted

$

0.38

$

0.25

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three-months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net profit

$

4,306

$

2,484

Items not affecting cash:

Interest expense

51

12

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

999

384

Lease obligations interest expense

108

117

Income tax expense

2,206

1,714

Employee share purchase plan expense

135

146

Share based compensation expense

347

449

Depreciation and amortization

5,542

3,847

Deemed compensation

750

1,847

14,444

11,000

Change in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

2,618

(7,008

)

Work in process

7,778

12,636

Prepaid expenses

(68

)

766

Inventory

(1,785

)

(725

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(16,015

)

(6,483

)

Unearned contract revenue

424

5,174

7,396

15,360

Interest received (paid)

(159

)

(129

)

Income tax recovered (paid)

(3,073

)

(3,702

)

4,164

11,529

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of common shares net of costs

330

848

Dividends

(3,166

)

(2,744

)

Payment of lease obligations

(842

)

(709

)

(3,678

)

(2,605

)

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Business acquisitions

(10,298

)

(1,628

)

Capitalized research and development

(114

)

(119

)

Equipment and application software

(1,330

)

(1,132

)

(11,742

)

(2,879

)

NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW

$

(11,256

)

$

6,045

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

78,611

24,235

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

67,355

$

30,280

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures,

provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and

related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA


Three months ended


December 31,

December 31,


2021

2020

Net profit

$

4,306

$

2,484

Depreciation of equipment and application software

1,127

1,000

Depreciation of right of use asset

823

729

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,592

2,118

Lease interest expense

108

117

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

999

384

Interest expense (income)

51

12

Deemed Compensation

750

1,847

Other changes in fair value

-

-

Income tax

2,206

1,714

Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,962

$

10,405

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Net profit

$

4,306

$

2,484

Other changes in fair value

-

-

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

999

384

Deemed Compensation

750

1,847

Amortization of intangibles

3,592

2,118

Adjusted net profit

$

9,647

$

6,833

Weighted average number of common shares basic

11,299,287

9,783,913

Adjusted EPS Basic

0.85

0.70

Adjusted EPS Diluted

0.85

0.69

The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688960/Calian-Reports-on-the-Election-of-Directors-Voting-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been on the receiving end of criticism, ranging from U.S. politicians attacking CEO Elon Musk's wealth to competitor commercials during last weekend's Super Bowl. One report from Tesla follower Drive Tesla Canada has evidence that the company's new gigafactory in Texas may be very close to its first customer deliveries. On another front that may be helping squelch critics of Musk's level of wealth, Reuters reported that he donated $5.74 billion in Tesla stock to charity in November 2021, during the time he was selling shares for what he said was related to  taxes and stock option awards.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • ViacomCBS Is Changing Its Name. Subscribership Grew, but at a Cost.

    The company ramped up spending on content and marketing for its Paramount+ and other services, depressing profits in the fourth quarter.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Intel to buy Tower Semiconductor, Marriott posts big revenue beat, Restaurant Brands tops earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor as well as fourth quarter earnings for Marriott International and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands.

  • Why Airline Shares Are Flying High Today

    The airlines are gaining altitude, as a result, with a collection of carriers including American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all up at least 5% in midday trading. Airlines faced a difficult journey through the pandemic, as travel demand fell to near zero.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were rebounding today after the company's stock fell off a cliff yesterday. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but Tencent Holdings, a tech giant in China, is a major investor in Sea. The news sent Sea Limited's stock tumbling 17% yesterday.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • Toast stock falls more than 11% after wider quarterly loss

    Shares of Toast Inc. fell more than 11% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant-focused payments company reported a mixed quarter, showing a wider per-share loss in the fourth quarter than Wall Street expected but higher revenue. Toast said it earned $2 million, swinging from a net loss of $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. That resulted in a diluted per-share loss of 23 cents a share, compared with a loss of 31 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 111% to $512

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 84%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?