Calian Reports Record EBITDA and Gross Margins in Third Quarter

13 min read
In this article:
Revenue of $136 million, an increase of 29%, and second highest quarterly revenue in company history

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT and Cyber Solutions segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $136 million, representing a 29% increase from the $105 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Third quarter 2021 highlights:

  • Quarterly revenue of $136 million, an increase of 29%

  • Record level of adjusted EBITDA at $14.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 66%

  • Record gross margins of 25%

  • Revenue growth over 15% for each of the four operating segments

  • Adjusted net profit increased by 98%

  • 79th consecutive profitable quarter

  • New contract signings of $113 million in the quarter

  • Dividend of $0.28 per share

"This quarter's performance demonstrates our focus on organic and acquisitive growth with excellent execution," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Our strategic focus on customer diversification continues, with our Advanced Technologies segment landing a contract with a major electric vehicle manufacturer and our IT and Cyber Solutions segment introducing two dozen new customers in the third quarter."

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $14.9 million, an increase of 66% from $9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit, which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $11.1 million for the quarter, which increased by 98% from $5.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

"This quarter represents a new high for the Company in both gross margins and adjusted EBITDA," said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "This was achieved through contributions from all four segments which have grown double digits in the last year."

Calian is proud to play a key role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third quarter, Calian healthcare professionals vaccinated more than 50,000 Canadians at 19 pop-up clinics and managed seven rapid testing initiatives across Canada.

"Our strong performance through our first three quarters, and our continued momentum have allowed us to increase our guidance for the FY21 fiscal year," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.

GUIDANCE

Guidance

Low

High

Revenue

$

500,000

$

525,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$

49,000

$

52,500

Adjusted net profit

$

34,850

$

38,150

Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding

10,600,000

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
info@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,050

$

24,235

Accounts receivable

111,058

81,109

Work in process

84,331

84,132

Inventory

6,122

6,095

Prepaid expenses

11,187

6,707

Derivative assets

137

358

Total current assets

268,885

202,636

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Capitalized research and development

3,415

3,924

Equipment

12,241

11,655

Application software

6,577

3,092

Right of use asset

16,164

17,595

Investments

670

670

Acquired intangible assets

57,191

36,191

Goodwill

100,257

55,290

Total non-current assets

196,515

128,417

TOTAL ASSETS

$

465,400

$

331,053

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

74,141

72,007

Contingent earn-out

20,235

3,251

Provisions

1,155

1,038

Unearned contract revenue

26,384

13,435

Derivative liabilities

513

152

Lease obligations

3,036

2,790

Total current liabilities

125,464

92,673

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease obligations

15,224

16,800

Contingent earn-out

13,721

11,913

Deferred tax liabilities

16,148

9,261

Total non-current liabilities

45,093

37,974

TOTAL LIABILITIES

170,557

130,647

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Issued capital

193,802

107,931

Contributed surplus

4,886

2,002

Retained earnings

93,422

92,030

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,733

(1,557)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

294,843

200,406

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

465,400

$

331,053

Number of common shares issued and outstanding

11,258,055

9,760,032

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Advanced Technologies

$

43,802

$

35,912

$

123,862

$

115,813

Health

50,800

43,936

150,770

106,187

Learning

18,113

11,110

57,061

43,551

Information Technology

23,379

14,570

59,072

43,712

Total Revenue

136,094

105,528

390,765

309,263

Cost of revenues

102,197

82,997

297,132

242,974

Gross profit

33,897

22,531

93,633

66,289

Selling and marketing

4,484

3,187

11,883

9,308

General and administration

13,256

9,848

39,230

28,034

Research and development

1,208

490

3,013

1,340

Profit before under noted items

14,949

9,006

39,507

27,607

Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development

1,126

851

3,172

2,007

Depreciation of right of use asset

770

681

2,273

2,037

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,200

1,376

8,359

3,482

Other changes in fair value

-

-

-

(101)

Deemed compensation

750

-

3,100

-

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

5,130

393

6,780

889

Profit before interest income and income tax expense

3,973

5,705

15,823

19,293

Lease obligations interest expense

112

120

343

352

Interest expense (income)

52

(75)

297

166

Profit before income tax expense

3,809

5,660

15,183

18,775

Income tax expense - current

2,433

2,022

6,647

6,049

Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred

(687)

(228)

(1,526)

(749)

Total income tax expense

1,746

1,794

5,121

5,300

NET PROFIT

$

2,063

$

3,866

$

10,062

$

13,475

Net profit per share:

Basic

$

0.18

$

0.40

$

0.97

$

1.53

Diluted

$

0.18

$

0.40

$

0.97

$

1.52

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020|
(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net profit

$

2,063

$

3,866

$

10,062

$

13,475

Items not affecting cash:

Interest expense (income)

52

(75)

297

166

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

5,130

393

6,780

889

Lease obligations interest expense

112

120

343

352

Income tax expense

1,746

1,794

5,121

5,300

Employee share purchase plan expense

106

75

354

121

Share based compensation expense

484

292

1,507

884

Depreciation and amortization

5,095

2,908

13,803

7,526

Deemed compensation

750

-

3,100

-

Other changes in fair value

-

-

-

(101)

15,538

9,373

41,367

28,612

Change in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

(2,298)

(8,210)

(23,730)

(18,932)

Work in process

(8,923)

(10,168)

1,882

(36,403)

Prepaid expenses

(2,862)

(2,304)

(4,265)

(2,496)

Inventory

480

850

50

(195)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

934

11,308

3,641

15,018

Unearned contract revenue

862

13,962

10,078

16,815

3,731

14,811

29,023

2,419

Interest received (paid)

(164)

(45)

(640)

(536)

Income tax recovered (paid)

(2,408)

(41)

(9,507)

(4,872)

1,159

14,725

18,876

(2,989)

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of common shares net of costs

397

2,487

78,294

68,899

Dividends

(3,150)

(2,700)

(8,670)

(7,191)

Draw (repayment) on line of credit

(55,000)

-

-

(13,000)

Payment of lease obligations

(771)

(623)

(2,251)

(1,853)

(58,524)

(836)

67,373

46,855

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investments and loan receivable

-

-

-

(100)

Business acquisitions

(3,616)

-

(49,108)

(10,433)

Capitalized research and development

(125)

(5)

(337)

(1,119)

Equipment and application software

(2,771)

(797)

(4,989)

(3,053)

(6,512)

(802)

(54,434)

(14,705)

NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW

$

(63,877)

$

13,087

$

31,815

$

29,161

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

119,927

33,209

24,235

17,135

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

56,050

$

46,296

$

56,050

$

46,296

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net profit

$

2,063

$

3,866

$

10,062

$

13,475

Depreciation of equipment and application software

1,126

851

3,172

2,007

Depreciation of right of use asset

770

681

2,273

2,037

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,200

1,376

8,359

3,482

Lease interest expense

112

120

343

352

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

5,130

393

6,780

889

Interest expense (income)

52

(75)

297

166

Deemed Compensation

750

-

3,100

-

Other changes in fair value

-

-

-

(101)

Income tax

1,746

1,794

5,121

5,300

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,949

$

9,006

$

39,507

$

27,607

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net profit

$

2,063

$

3,866

$

10,062

$

13,475

Other changes in fair value

-

-

-

(101)

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

5,130

393

6,780

889

Deemed Compensation

750

-

3,100

-

Amortization of intangibles

3,200

1,376

8,359

3,482

Adjusted net profit

11,143

5,635

$

28,301

$

17,745

Weighted average number of common shares basic

11,251,483

9,677,680

10,375,745

8,815,199

Adjusted EPS Basic

0.99

0.58

2.73

2.01

Adjusted EPS Diluted

0.98

0.58

2.71

2.00

The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659219/Calian-Reports-Record-EBITDA-and-Gross-Margins-in-Third-Quarter

