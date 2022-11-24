U.S. markets closed

Calian Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and FY22 and Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Calian Group Ltd.
·15 min read
Calian Group Ltd.

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its fourth quarter and annual results for the year ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of record performance in Q4:

  • Revenue up 26% to $161 million a record high

  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 up 54% to $19 million

  • New contract signings of $161 million

Highlights of 8 th consecutive record year:

  • Revenue up 12% to $582 million

  • Gross margin of 29%, a new annual record for the company

  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 up 27% to $66 million, surpassing revenue growth

  • Operating free cash flow 1 up 39% to $47 million

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

(i (in millions of $, except per share & margins)

September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Revenue

160.6

127.6

26

%

582.2

518.4

12

%

Adjusted EBITDA 1

19.1

12.4

54

%

65.9

51.9

27

%

Adjusted EBITDA % 1

11.8

%

9.7

%

210bps

11.3

%

10.0

%

130bps

Net Profit

1.2

1.1

9

%

13.6

11.2

21

%

EPS

$

0.10

$

0.10

-

$

1.19

$

1.07

11

%

Adjusted Net Profit 1

10.3

8.9

16

%

44.0

37.2

18

%

Adjusted EPS Diluted 1

$

0.90

$

0.79

14

%

$

3.87

$

3.50

11

%


1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.

Access the full report on the Calian Financial Results web page.

Register for the conference call on Friday, November 25, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

"The fourth quarter capped off another record-breaking year for Calian," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "We continued our growth through acquisitions and margin expansion posting a 5 th consecutive year of double-digit profitable growth. Fourth quarter revenues increased 26% driven by our expansion in the United States and Europe, gross margin set a new record at 31% and adjusted EBITDA grew 54% significantly outpacing top line growth. This strong performance was due to the dedication of our staff, the power of diversification and the successful execution of our strategic plan."

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenues increased 26%, from $128 million to $161 million, primarily driven by strong performance in our Information Technology & Cyber Solutions (ITCS) and Learning segments.

  • ITCS : Revenues tripled to $69 million driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex in March. Supply chain shortages experienced in the last few quarters began to ease allowing the company to deliver a backlog of orders to customers in the quarter.

  • Learning : Revenues grew 24% to $22 million driven by the strong performance of the company's recent acquisition of SimFront and continued push into Europe.

  • Advanced Technologies: Revenues declined 31% to $31 million due to the timing of new ground systems projects, combined with ongoing supply chain delays. Despite this, the segment signed new contracts for $60 million and significantly increased its adjusted EBITDA margin, from 13% to 15%, due to a revenue mix with strong contribution from its products and software offerings and cost containment.

  • Health: Revenues decreased 11% to $39 million due to lower COVID-19 related business and a gap in the award of new patient support engagements. Despite this, the segment maintained its adjusted EBITDA margin at 16% and signed new contracts for $35 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"Our continued focus on profitable growth, margin expansion, and efficiency as we scale was evident again this year," said Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer. "We generated operating free cash flow of $14 million in Q4 and $47 million for the fiscal year, a 39% increase over the prior year and representing a 72% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA. This performance along with our solid balance sheet, ample liquidity and proven track record of M&A puts us in a strong position to continue to deploy capital and drive long term value in the coming years."

Quarterly Dividend

Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

ESG Report

Today, Calian published its inaugural ESG report. Being socially responsible is part of the fabric of Calian. This report describes the company's ESG journey and shares the framework for its key priorities. It can be found on the website at www.calian.com .

Guidance

"With new contract signings of $699 million during the year, a robust backlog of $1.3 billion combined with increased recurring revenue streams, we are well positioned to deliver another record year in FY23," said Mr. Ford.

Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian $)


Low

High

Revenue

630,000

680,000

Adjusted EBITDA

70,000

75,000

Adjusted Net Profit

46,000

50,000

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps others communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

pr@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
For the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)


September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,646

$

78,611

Accounts receivable

171,453

111,138

Work in process

39,865

55,307

Inventory

18,643

6,617

Prepaid expenses

23,780

9,891

Derivative assets

123

610

Total current assets

296,510

262,174

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Capitalized research and development

2,186

3,217

Equipment

16,623

12,411

Application software

10,395

8,015

Right of use asset

16,678

15,383

Investments

670

670

Acquired intangible assets

57,087

54,519

Deferred tax asset

1,054

1,477

Goodwill

145,959

100,103

Total non-current assets

250,652

195,795

TOTAL ASSETS

$

547,162

$

457,969

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Debt facility

$

7,500

$

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

126,096

68,093

Contingent earn-out

25,676

25,038

Provisions

1,249

1,541

Unearned contract revenue

46,210

23,321

Derivative liabilities

812

158

Lease obligations

4,115

3,029

Total current liabilities

211,658

121,180

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease obligations

14,920

14,449

Contingent earn-out

2,874

13,224

Deferred tax liabilities

12,524

16,756

Total non-current liabilities

30,318

44,429

TOTAL LIABILITIES

241,976

165,609


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Issued capital

213,277

194,960

Contributed surplus

3,479

5,224

Retained earnings

92,198

91,359

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,768

)

817

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

305,186

292,360

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

547,162

$

457,969

Number of common shares issued and outstanding

11,607,391

11,285,828

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Canadian dollars in thousands)


Three months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue





Advanced Technologies

$

30,517

$

42,728

$

150,398

$

166,591

Health

39,470

44,167

167,141

194,936

Learning

21,799

17,561

91,668

74,622

ITCS

68,764

23,183

172,965

82,255

Total Revenue

160,550

127,639

582,172

518,404


Cost of revenues

110,400

94,535

412,946

391,667

Gross profit

50,150

33,104

169,226

126,737


Selling and marketing

13,064

4,451

32,514

16,334

General and administration

17,004

14,223

65,408

53,454

Research and development

1,015

2,007

5,372

5,020

Profit before under noted items

19,067

12,423

65,932

51,929


Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development

2,308

1,112

6,974

4,285

Depreciation of right of use asset

950

781

3,629

3,054

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,484

3,374

20,555

11,731

Deemed compensation

3,314

906

4,314

4,006

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

2,289

3,556

5,555

10,336

Profit before interest income and income tax expense

6,722

2,694

24,905

18,517


Lease obligations interest expense

143

107

451

450

Interest expense (income)

7

63

295

360

Profit before income tax expense

6,572

2,524

24,159

17,707


Income tax expense - current

5,650

1,752

14,307

8,399

Income tax recovery - deferred

(273

)

(321

)

(3,752

)

(1,847

)

Total income tax expense

5,377

1,431

10,555

6,552

NET PROFIT

$

1,195

$

1,093

$

13,604

$

11,155


Net profit per share :

Basic

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

1.19

$

1.08

Diluted

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

1.19

$

1.07

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Canadian dollars in thousands)


Three months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net profit

$

1,195

$

1,093

$

13,604

$

11,155

Items not affecting cash:

Interest expense

7

63

295

360

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

2,289

3,556

5,555

10,336

Lease obligations interest expense

143

107

451

450

Income tax expense

5,377

1,431

10,555

6,552

Employee share purchase plan expense

125

45

518

399

Share based compensation expense

571

428

1,927

1,935

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

6,742

5,267

31,158

19,070

Deemed compensation

3,314

906

4,314

4,006


19,763

12,896

68,377

54,263

Change in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

(41,755

)

(384

)

(28,822

)

(24,114

)

Work in process

13,785

29,052

15,444

30,934

Prepaid expenses and other

(10,443

)

1,513

(20,137

)

(2,752

)

Inventory

681

(496

)

(4,340

)

(446

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20,962

(10,022

)

15,142

(6,381

)

Unearned contract revenue

403

(3,297

)

11,333

6,781


3,396

29,262

56,997

58,285

Interest received (paid)

(150

)

(170

)

(747

)

(810

)

Income tax recovered (paid)

(3,258

)

(1,426

)

(13,109

)

(10,933

)


(12

)

27,666

43,141

46,542

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of common shares net of costs

571

1,005

2,705

79,299

Dividends

(3,249

)

(3,156

)

(12,765

)

(11,826

)

Draw (repayment) on debt facility

-

-

7,500

-

Payment of lease obligations

(929

)

(782

)

(3,655

)

(3,033

)


(3,607

)

(2,933

)

(6,215

)

64,440

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Business acquisitions

(2,928

)

351

(65,566

)

(48,757

)

Capitalized research and development

(2

)

(93

)

(177

)

(430

)

Equipment and application software

(2,240

)

(2,430

)

(7,148

)

(7,419

)


(5,170

)

(2,172

)

(72,891

)

(56,606

)


NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW

$

(8,789

)

$

22,561

$

(35,965

)

$

54,376

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

51,435

56,050

78,611

24,235

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

42,646

$

78,611

$

42,646

$

78,611

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE IFRS MEASURES

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA


Three months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net profit

$

1,195

$

1,093

$

13,604

$

11,155

Depreciation of equipment and application software

2,308

1,112

6,974

4,285

Depreciation of right of use asset

950

781

3,629

3,054

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,484

3,374

20,555

11,731

Lease interest expense

143

107

451

450

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

2,289

3,556

5,555

10,336

Interest expense (income)

7

63

295

360

Deemed Compensation

3,314

906

4,314

4,006

Income tax

5,377

1,431

10,555

6,552

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,067

$

12,423

$

65,932

$

51,929

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS


Three months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net profit

$

1,195

$

1,093

$

13,604

$

11,155

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

2,289

3,556

5,555

10,336

Deemed Compensation

3,314

906

4,314

4,006

Amortization of intangibles

3,484

3,374

20,555

11,731

Adjusted net profit

$

10,282

$

8,929

$

44,028

$

37,228

Weighted average number of common shares basic

11,399,172

11,271,536

11,343,615

10,599,693

Adjusted EPS Basic

0.90

0.79

3.88

3.51

Adjusted EPS Diluted

0.90

0.79

3.87

3.50

Operating Free Cash Flow


Three months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flows generated from operating activities

(12

)

27,666

43,141

46,542

Capitalized research and development

(2

)

(93

)

(177

)

(430

)

Equipment and application software

(2,240

)

(2,430

)

(7,148

)

(7,419

)

Free cash flow

(2,254

)

25,143

35,816

38,693


Free cash flow

(2,254

)

25,143

35,816

38,693

Adjustments:

Change in non-cash working capital

16,367

(16,366

)

11,380

(4,022

)

Operating free cash flow

14,113

8,777

47,196

47,196

Operating free cash flow per share

1.24

0.78

4.16

4.45

The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728350/Calian-Reports-Record-Results-for-the-Fourth-Quarter-and-FY22-and-Publishes-Inaugural-ESG-Report

