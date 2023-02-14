Calian Reports Results for the First Quarter and Reiterates its FY23 Guidance

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

First quarter highlights:

Revenue up 14% to $148 million

Gross margin above 30% for the third consecutive quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 1 up 2% to $14 million

Operating Free Cash Flow 1 up 24% to $12 million

Cash on hand of $58 million and net liquidity of $131 million

New contract signings of $126 million

Reiterated FY23 guidance

Financial Highlights Three months ended (in millions of $, except per share & margins) December 31,

2022 2021 % Revenue 147.5 129.5 14 % Adjusted EBITDA1 14.3 14.0 2 % Adjusted EBITDA %1 9.7 % 10.8 % (110bps) Net Profit 4.6 4.3 7 % EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.38 3 % Adjusted Net Profit1 8.8 9.6 (8 %) Adjusted EPS Diluted1 $ 0.75 $ 0.85 (12 %) Operating Free Cash Flow1 12.1 9.8 24 %





1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page. Register for the conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

"The strong performance of our ITCS and Learning segments was impressive. The combination of organic growth and performance from recent acquisitions in these two segments drove our results in the quarter," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "With $126 million in new signings and improvements in the supply environment we are confident in our ability to post our 6th consecutive record year."

First Quarter Results

Revenues increased 14%, from $130 million to $148 million, driven by strong performance in our Information Technology & Cyber Solutions (ITCS) and Learning segments.

Story continues

ITCS : Revenues doubled to $46 million driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex last March, coupled with double-digit organic growth of 11% in its overall cyber practice.

Learning : Revenues grew 16% to $26 million driven by continued demand in the military learning and preparedness market from its long-standing customers.

Advanced Technologies: Revenues declined 17% to $34 million due to delays in the award of new ground systems projects and ongoing supply chain issues, which result in parts delay that slow its ability to deliver products. This was partially offset by the strong performance of its GNSS antennas business. Gross margins improved significantly from 26% to 35% in the quarter.

Health: Revenues decreased 5% to $40 million due to lower COVID-19 related business coupled with the slower pace of awards for new business.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"Our cash performance was strong in our first quarter. We generated $12 million in operating free cash flows, an impressive increase of 24% over the prior year," said Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer. "In addition, we were able to recapture a further $12 million in working capital throughout the quarter. This further improves our already strong balance sheet and puts us in an excellent position to continue to invest in our M&A growth agenda.

The Company ended the quarter with net cash of $58 million and an available credit facility resulting in total available liquidity of $131 million which consists of net cash on hand and available debt.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Guidance Reiterated

"With new contract signings of $126 million, a robust backlog of $1.3 billion combined with increased recurring revenue streams, we are on pace to deliver another record year in FY23," said Mr. Ford.



Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023





(in thousands of Canadian $)

Low High Revenue 630,000 680,000 Adjusted EBITDA 70,000 75,000 Adjusted Net Profit 46,000 50,000



About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives-today and tomorrow. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Media inquiries:

pr@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, September 30,

2022 2022 ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,194 $ 42,646 Accounts receivable 136,739 171,453 Work in process 33,040 39,865 Inventory 26,608 18,643 Prepaid expenses 21,754 23,780 Derivative assets 53 123 Total current assets 276,388 296,510 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 1,958 2,186 Equipment 15,692 16,623 Application software 10,044 10,395 Right of use asset 15,875 16,678 Investments 3,359 670 Acquired intangible assets 53,528 57,087 Deferred tax asset 997 1,054 Goodwill 146,046 145,959 Total non-current assets 247,499 250,652 TOTAL ASSETS $ 523,887 $ 547,162 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility $ 7,500 $ 7,500 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 99,297 126,096 Contingent earn-out 26,464 25,676 Provisions 1,173 1,249 Unearned contract revenue 48,639 46,210 Derivative liabilities 42 812 Lease obligations 3,949 4,115 Total current liabilities 187,064 211,658 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 14,281 14,920 Contingent earn-out - 2,874 Deferred tax liabilities 12,349 12,524 Total non-current liabilities 26,630 30,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES 213,694 241,976

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 215,614 213,277 Contributed surplus 2,622 3,479 Retained earnings 93,512 92,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,555 ) (3,768 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 310,193 305,186 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 523,887 $ 547,162 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,656,720 11,607,391

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Revenue



Advanced Technologies $ 34,267 $ 41,167 Health 40,455 42,378 Learning 26,440 22,782 ITCS 46,381 23,175 Total Revenue 147,543 129,502

Cost of revenues 102,324 95,848 Gross profit 45,219 33,654

Selling and marketing 11,143 4,554 General and administration 17,400 13,784 Research and development 2,421 1,354 Profit before under noted items 14,255 13,962

Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 2,297 1,127 Depreciation of right of use asset 1,007 823 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,361 3,592 Deemed compensation 97 750 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 742 999 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 6,751 6,671

Lease obligations interest expense 111 108 Interest expense 12 51 Profit before income tax expense 6,628 6,512

Income tax expense - current 2,712 2,974 Income tax recovery - deferred (660 ) (768 ) Total income tax expense 2,052 2,206 NET PROFIT $ 4,576 $ 4,306

Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.38

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

December 31,

2022 2021 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net profit $ 4,576 $ 4,306 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 12 51 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 742 999 Lease obligations interest expense 111 108 Income tax expense 2,052 2,206 Employee share purchase plan expense 163 135 Share based compensation expense 407 347 Depreciation and amortization 6,665 5,542 Deemed compensation 97 750

14,825 14,444 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable 34,714 2,618 Work in process 6,825 7,778 Prepaid expenses and other 3,664 (68 ) Inventory (7,965 ) (1,785 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (27,268 ) (16,015 ) Unearned contract revenue 2,429 424

27,224 7,396 Interest paid (123 ) (159 ) Income tax paid (1,778 ) (3,073 )

25,323 4,164 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 910 330 Dividends (3,262 ) (3,166 ) Payment of lease obligations (1,009 ) (842 )

(3,361 ) (3,678 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments (2,689 ) - Business acquisitions (2,925 ) (10,298 ) Capitalized research and development (86 ) (114 ) Equipment and application software (714 ) (1,330 )

(6,414 ) (11,742 )

NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ 15,548 $ (11,256 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 42,646 78,611 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 58,194 $ 67,355

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended

December 31, December 31,

2022 2021 Net profit $ 4,576 $ 4,306 Depreciation of equipment and application software 2,297 1,127 Depreciation of right of use asset 1,007 823 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,361 3,592 Lease interest expense 111 108 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 742 999 Interest expense 12 51 Deemed Compensation 97 750 Income tax 2,052 2,206 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,255 $ 13,962

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS



Three months ended

December 31, December 31,

2022 2021 Net profit $ 4,576 $ 4,306 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 742 999 Deemed Compensation 97 750 Amortization of intangibles 3,361 3,592 Adjusted net profit $ 8,776 $ 9,647 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,630,180 11,299,287 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.75 0.85 Adjusted EPS Diluted 0.75 0.85



Operating Free Cash Flow



Three months ended

December 31, December 31,

2022 2021





Cash flows generated from operating activities 25,323 4,164 Capitalized research and development (86 ) (114 ) Equipment and application software (714 ) (1,330 ) Free cash flow 24,523 2,720

Free cash flow 24,523 2,720 Adjustments: Change in non-cash working capital (12,399 ) 7,048 Operating free cash flow 12,124 9,768 Operating free cash flow per share 1.04 0.86

The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739384/Calian-Reports-Results-for-the-First-Quarter-and-Reiterates-its-FY23-Guidance



