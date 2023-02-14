Calian Reports Results for the First Quarter and Reiterates its FY23 Guidance
(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.
First quarter highlights:
Revenue up 14% to $148 million
Gross margin above 30% for the third consecutive quarter
Adjusted EBITDA1 up 2% to $14 million
Operating Free Cash Flow1 up 24% to $12 million
Cash on hand of $58 million and net liquidity of $131 million
New contract signings of $126 million
Reiterated FY23 guidance
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
(in millions of $, except per share & margins)
December 31,
2022
2021
%
Revenue
147.5
129.5
14
%
Adjusted EBITDA1
14.3
14.0
2
%
Adjusted EBITDA %1
9.7
%
10.8
%
(110bps)
Net Profit
4.6
4.3
7
%
EPS
$
0.39
$
0.38
3
%
Adjusted Net Profit1
8.8
9.6
(8
%)
Adjusted EPS Diluted1
$
0.75
$
0.85
(12
%)
Operating Free Cash Flow1
12.1
9.8
24
%
1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.
Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page. Register for the conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
"The strong performance of our ITCS and Learning segments was impressive. The combination of organic growth and performance from recent acquisitions in these two segments drove our results in the quarter," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "With $126 million in new signings and improvements in the supply environment we are confident in our ability to post our 6th consecutive record year."
First Quarter Results
Revenues increased 14%, from $130 million to $148 million, driven by strong performance in our Information Technology & Cyber Solutions (ITCS) and Learning segments.
ITCS: Revenues doubled to $46 million driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex last March, coupled with double-digit organic growth of 11% in its overall cyber practice.
Learning: Revenues grew 16% to $26 million driven by continued demand in the military learning and preparedness market from its long-standing customers.
Advanced Technologies: Revenues declined 17% to $34 million due to delays in the award of new ground systems projects and ongoing supply chain issues, which result in parts delay that slow its ability to deliver products. This was partially offset by the strong performance of its GNSS antennas business. Gross margins improved significantly from 26% to 35% in the quarter.
Health: Revenues decreased 5% to $40 million due to lower COVID-19 related business coupled with the slower pace of awards for new business.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
"Our cash performance was strong in our first quarter. We generated $12 million in operating free cash flows, an impressive increase of 24% over the prior year," said Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer. "In addition, we were able to recapture a further $12 million in working capital throughout the quarter. This further improves our already strong balance sheet and puts us in an excellent position to continue to invest in our M&A growth agenda.
The Company ended the quarter with net cash of $58 million and an available credit facility resulting in total available liquidity of $131 million which consists of net cash on hand and available debt.
Quarterly Dividend
Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.
Guidance Reiterated
"With new contract signings of $126 million, a robust backlog of $1.3 billion combined with increased recurring revenue streams, we are on pace to deliver another record year in FY23," said Mr. Ford.
Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian $)
Low
High
Revenue
630,000
680,000
Adjusted EBITDA
70,000
75,000
Adjusted Net Profit
46,000
50,000
About Calian
We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives-today and tomorrow. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets.
Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.
DISCLAIMER
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
58,194
$
42,646
Accounts receivable
136,739
171,453
Work in process
33,040
39,865
Inventory
26,608
18,643
Prepaid expenses
21,754
23,780
Derivative assets
53
123
Total current assets
276,388
296,510
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
1,958
2,186
Equipment
15,692
16,623
Application software
10,044
10,395
Right of use asset
15,875
16,678
Investments
3,359
670
Acquired intangible assets
53,528
57,087
Deferred tax asset
997
1,054
Goodwill
146,046
145,959
Total non-current assets
247,499
250,652
TOTAL ASSETS
$
523,887
$
547,162
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Debt facility
$
7,500
$
7,500
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
99,297
126,096
Contingent earn-out
26,464
25,676
Provisions
1,173
1,249
Unearned contract revenue
48,639
46,210
Derivative liabilities
42
812
Lease obligations
3,949
4,115
Total current liabilities
187,064
211,658
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
14,281
14,920
Contingent earn-out
-
2,874
Deferred tax liabilities
12,349
12,524
Total non-current liabilities
26,630
30,318
TOTAL LIABILITIES
213,694
241,976
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
215,614
213,277
Contributed surplus
2,622
3,479
Retained earnings
93,512
92,198
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,555
)
(3,768
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
310,193
305,186
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
523,887
$
547,162
Number of common shares issued and outstanding
11,656,720
11,607,391
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
Advanced Technologies
$
34,267
$
41,167
Health
40,455
42,378
Learning
26,440
22,782
ITCS
46,381
23,175
Total Revenue
147,543
129,502
Cost of revenues
102,324
95,848
Gross profit
45,219
33,654
Selling and marketing
11,143
4,554
General and administration
17,400
13,784
Research and development
2,421
1,354
Profit before under noted items
14,255
13,962
Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development
2,297
1,127
Depreciation of right of use asset
1,007
823
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3,361
3,592
Deemed compensation
97
750
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
742
999
Profit before interest income and income tax expense
6,751
6,671
Lease obligations interest expense
111
108
Interest expense
12
51
Profit before income tax expense
6,628
6,512
Income tax expense - current
2,712
2,974
Income tax recovery - deferred
(660
)
(768
)
Total income tax expense
2,052
2,206
NET PROFIT
$
4,576
$
4,306
Net profit per share:
Basic
$
0.39
$
0.38
Diluted
$
0.39
$
0.38
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
December 31,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
$
4,576
$
4,306
Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense
12
51
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
742
999
Lease obligations interest expense
111
108
Income tax expense
2,052
2,206
Employee share purchase plan expense
163
135
Share based compensation expense
407
347
Depreciation and amortization
6,665
5,542
Deemed compensation
97
750
14,825
14,444
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
34,714
2,618
Work in process
6,825
7,778
Prepaid expenses and other
3,664
(68
)
Inventory
(7,965
)
(1,785
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(27,268
)
(16,015
)
Unearned contract revenue
2,429
424
27,224
7,396
Interest paid
(123
)
(159
)
Income tax paid
(1,778
)
(3,073
)
25,323
4,164
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
910
330
Dividends
(3,262
)
(3,166
)
Payment of lease obligations
(1,009
)
(842
)
(3,361
)
(3,678
)
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments
(2,689
)
-
Business acquisitions
(2,925
)
(10,298
)
Capitalized research and development
(86
)
(114
)
Equipment and application software
(714
)
(1,330
)
(6,414
)
(11,742
)
NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW
$
15,548
$
(11,256
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
42,646
78,611
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
58,194
$
67,355
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Net profit
$
4,576
$
4,306
Depreciation of equipment and application software
2,297
1,127
Depreciation of right of use asset
1,007
823
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3,361
3,592
Lease interest expense
111
108
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
742
999
Interest expense
12
51
Deemed Compensation
97
750
Income tax
2,052
2,206
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,255
$
13,962
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Net profit
$
4,576
$
4,306
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
742
999
Deemed Compensation
97
750
Amortization of intangibles
3,361
3,592
Adjusted net profit
$
8,776
$
9,647
Weighted average number of common shares basic
11,630,180
11,299,287
Adjusted EPS Basic
0.75
0.85
Adjusted EPS Diluted
0.75
0.85
Operating Free Cash Flow
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows generated from operating activities
25,323
4,164
Capitalized research and development
(86
)
(114
)
Equipment and application software
(714
)
(1,330
)
Free cash flow
24,523
2,720
Free cash flow
24,523
2,720
Adjustments:
Change in non-cash working capital
(12,399
)
7,048
Operating free cash flow
12,124
9,768
Operating free cash flow per share
1.04
0.86
The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.
