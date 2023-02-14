U.S. markets closed

Calian Reports Results for the First Quarter and Reiterates its FY23 Guidance

Calian Group Ltd.
·13 min read
Calian Group Ltd.

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

First quarter highlights:

  • Revenue up 14% to $148 million

  • Gross margin above 30% for the third consecutive quarter

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 up 2% to $14 million

  • Operating Free Cash Flow1 up 24% to $12 million

  • Cash on hand of $58 million and net liquidity of $131 million

  • New contract signings of $126 million

  • Reiterated FY23 guidance

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

(in millions of $, except per share & margins)

December 31,


2022

2021

%

Revenue

147.5

129.5

14

%

Adjusted EBITDA1

14.3

14.0

2

%

Adjusted EBITDA %1

9.7

%

10.8

%

(110bps)

Net Profit

4.6

4.3

7

%

EPS

$

0.39

$

0.38

3

%

Adjusted Net Profit1

8.8

9.6

(8

%)

Adjusted EPS Diluted1

$

0.75

$

0.85

(12

%)

Operating Free Cash Flow1

12.1

9.8

24

%



1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page. Register for the conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

"The strong performance of our ITCS and Learning segments was impressive. The combination of organic growth and performance from recent acquisitions in these two segments drove our results in the quarter," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "With $126 million in new signings and improvements in the supply environment we are confident in our ability to post our 6th consecutive record year."

First Quarter Results

Revenues increased 14%, from $130 million to $148 million, driven by strong performance in our Information Technology & Cyber Solutions (ITCS) and Learning segments.

  • ITCS: Revenues doubled to $46 million driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex last March, coupled with double-digit organic growth of 11% in its overall cyber practice.

  • Learning: Revenues grew 16% to $26 million driven by continued demand in the military learning and preparedness market from its long-standing customers.

  • Advanced Technologies: Revenues declined 17% to $34 million due to delays in the award of new ground systems projects and ongoing supply chain issues, which result in parts delay that slow its ability to deliver products. This was partially offset by the strong performance of its GNSS antennas business. Gross margins improved significantly from 26% to 35% in the quarter.

  • Health: Revenues decreased 5% to $40 million due to lower COVID-19 related business coupled with the slower pace of awards for new business.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"Our cash performance was strong in our first quarter. We generated $12 million in operating free cash flows, an impressive increase of 24% over the prior year," said Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer. "In addition, we were able to recapture a further $12 million in working capital throughout the quarter. This further improves our already strong balance sheet and puts us in an excellent position to continue to invest in our M&A growth agenda.

The Company ended the quarter with net cash of $58 million and an available credit facility resulting in total available liquidity of $131 million which consists of net cash on hand and available debt.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Guidance Reiterated

"With new contract signings of $126 million, a robust backlog of $1.3 billion combined with increased recurring revenue streams, we are on pace to deliver another record year in FY23," said Mr. Ford.


Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023




(in thousands of Canadian $)


Low

High

Revenue

630,000

680,000

Adjusted EBITDA

70,000

75,000

Adjusted Net Profit

46,000

50,000


About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives-today and tomorrow. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Media inquiries:
pr@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$

58,194

$

42,646

Accounts receivable

136,739

171,453

Work in process

33,040

39,865

Inventory

26,608

18,643

Prepaid expenses

21,754

23,780

Derivative assets

53

123

Total current assets

276,388

296,510

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Capitalized research and development

1,958

2,186

Equipment

15,692

16,623

Application software

10,044

10,395

Right of use asset

15,875

16,678

Investments

3,359

670

Acquired intangible assets

53,528

57,087

Deferred tax asset

997

1,054

Goodwill

146,046

145,959

Total non-current assets

247,499

250,652

TOTAL ASSETS

$

523,887

$

547,162

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Debt facility

$

7,500

$

7,500

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

99,297

126,096

Contingent earn-out

26,464

25,676

Provisions

1,173

1,249

Unearned contract revenue

48,639

46,210

Derivative liabilities

42

812

Lease obligations

3,949

4,115

Total current liabilities

187,064

211,658

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease obligations

14,281

14,920

Contingent earn-out

-

2,874

Deferred tax liabilities

12,349

12,524

Total non-current liabilities

26,630

30,318

TOTAL LIABILITIES

213,694

241,976


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Issued capital

215,614

213,277

Contributed surplus

2,622

3,479

Retained earnings

93,512

92,198

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,555

)

(3,768

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

310,193

305,186

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

523,887

$

547,162

Number of common shares issued and outstanding

11,656,720

11,607,391

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Three months ended


December 31,


2022

2021

Revenue



Advanced Technologies

$

34,267

$

41,167

Health

40,455

42,378

Learning

26,440

22,782

ITCS

46,381

23,175

Total Revenue

147,543

129,502


Cost of revenues

102,324

95,848

Gross profit

45,219

33,654


Selling and marketing

11,143

4,554

General and administration

17,400

13,784

Research and development

2,421

1,354

Profit before under noted items

14,255

13,962


Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development

2,297

1,127

Depreciation of right of use asset

1,007

823

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,361

3,592

Deemed compensation

97

750

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

742

999

Profit before interest income and income tax expense

6,751

6,671


Lease obligations interest expense

111

108

Interest expense

12

51

Profit before income tax expense

6,628

6,512


Income tax expense - current

2,712

2,974

Income tax recovery - deferred

(660

)

(768

)

Total income tax expense

2,052

2,206

NET PROFIT

$

4,576

$

4,306


Net profit per share:

Basic

$

0.39

$

0.38

Diluted

$

0.39

$

0.38

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands)


Three months ended


December 31,


2022

2021

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net profit

$

4,576

$

4,306

Items not affecting cash:

Interest expense

12

51

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

742

999

Lease obligations interest expense

111

108

Income tax expense

2,052

2,206

Employee share purchase plan expense

163

135

Share based compensation expense

407

347

Depreciation and amortization

6,665

5,542

Deemed compensation

97

750


14,825

14,444

Change in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

34,714

2,618

Work in process

6,825

7,778

Prepaid expenses and other

3,664

(68

)

Inventory

(7,965

)

(1,785

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(27,268

)

(16,015

)

Unearned contract revenue

2,429

424


27,224

7,396

Interest paid

(123

)

(159

)

Income tax paid

(1,778

)

(3,073

)


25,323

4,164

CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of common shares net of costs

910

330

Dividends

(3,262

)

(3,166

)

Payment of lease obligations

(1,009

)

(842

)


(3,361

)

(3,678

)

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investments

(2,689

)

-

Business acquisitions

(2,925

)

(10,298

)

Capitalized research and development

(86

)

(114

)

Equipment and application software

(714

)

(1,330

)


(6,414

)

(11,742

)


NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW

$

15,548

$

(11,256

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

42,646

78,611

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

58,194

$

67,355

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA


Three months ended


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

Net profit

$

4,576

$

4,306

Depreciation of equipment and application software

2,297

1,127

Depreciation of right of use asset

1,007

823

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,361

3,592

Lease interest expense

111

108

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

742

999

Interest expense

12

51

Deemed Compensation

97

750

Income tax

2,052

2,206

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,255

$

13,962

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS


Three months ended


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

Net profit

$

4,576

$

4,306

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

742

999

Deemed Compensation

97

750

Amortization of intangibles

3,361

3,592

Adjusted net profit

$

8,776

$

9,647

Weighted average number of common shares basic

11,630,180

11,299,287

Adjusted EPS Basic

0.75

0.85

Adjusted EPS Diluted

0.75

0.85


Operating Free Cash Flow


Three months ended


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021




Cash flows generated from operating activities

25,323

4,164

Capitalized research and development

(86

)

(114

)

Equipment and application software

(714

)

(1,330

)

Free cash flow

24,523

2,720


Free cash flow

24,523

2,720

Adjustments:

Change in non-cash working capital

(12,399

)

7,048

Operating free cash flow

12,124

9,768

Operating free cash flow per share

1.04

0.86

The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739384/Calian-Reports-Results-for-the-First-Quarter-and-Reiterates-its-FY23-Guidance

