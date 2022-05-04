U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

Caliber helps tackle childhood hunger for 11 years running

Caliber
·3 min read

Annual Restoring You™ Food Drive supports Feast of Justice food programs

11th Annual Restoring You™ Food Drive

Caliber is hosting its 11th annual Restoring You&#x002122; Food Drive now through June 17 to help feed millions of children who might otherwise go hungry. More than 1,450 centers will be accepting non-perishable food and monetary donations. All donations go to local food banks where just $1 provides six meals to children in need.
Lewisville, Texas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is supporting the Feast of Justice as part of its 11th annual Restoring You™ Food Drive, which kicked off May 2. This food drive helps demonstrate Caliber's commitment to its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®.

According to Feast of Justice, one in seven children in Philadelphia are currently experiencing food insecurity. Like many people across the country, many residents are feeling the effects of the rising cost of living, including housing, food and gas prices, which directly contribute to the lack of food resources. Caliber specifically targeted a springtime food drive to provide meals for families and children in need, particularly children who will miss out on subsidized meals as schools close over summer break.

"From teammates to partners to customers, I am extremely proud of the positive impact our annual food drive has made over the last decade. We operate as a family at Caliber and are driven by our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® – lending a helping hand to children and families facing food insecurity is one of the ways we live our purpose," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. "During our 11th Annual Restoring You™ Food Drive, we will continue supporting local food banks that provide urgent food assistance in all of the communities that Caliber serves."

With the goal of donating more than four million meals during its 2022 food drive, the Caliber team needs your support. Non-perishable food and monetary donations can be made at any Caliber location through June 17. As always, 100% of donations go to Feast of Justice, where just one dollar provides six meals to children in need. Additionally, to make funds go further, the Caliber Foundation, Caliber's 501(c)(3) non-profit, is matching all monetary donations it receives for the food drive by $.25 for every dollar raised, and donations to the Caliber Foundation are tax-deductible.

To learn more about the Caliber Restoring You™ Food Drive or make online monetary donations, visit RYFoodDrive.com.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,450 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra-Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 24,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Desmond Smith Caliber 4698316498 dsmith@citrusadv.com


