U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.63
    +33.61 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,327.00
    +394.84 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,098.26
    +117.31 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,181.88
    +42.01 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.30
    +1.69 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    +0.0630 (+4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3237
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1000
    +0.4670 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,470.73
    +2,541.99 (+5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.06
    -9.22 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.08
    +91.05 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.59
    +579.78 (+2.08%)
     

Calibrate Ventures raises $97M for second fund targeting AI, automation

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Calibrate Ventures, a four-year-old early-stage venture capital firm backing startups leveraging artificial intelligence and automation, debuted its second fund, a $97 million vehicle that is about 25% higher than its previous fund.

With Calibrate Fund II, the firm has $175 million in assets under management, co-founder and managing partner Jason Schoettler told TechCrunch.

The firm raised $80 million for its first fund in 2018. Since then, the firm invested in 17 companies, most notably Built Robotics, Embodied, FarmWise, Soft Robotics, Talage and TruckLabs. Together, those companies raised a collective $425 million.

A few investments have already been made from Calibrate Fund II, but they are unannounced at this time, Schoettler said.

With capital flowing freely lately, Schoettler, who previously worked at Shea Ventures, where he met co-founder and managing partner Kevin Dunlap, shared some insights on what it takes to win deals these days.

“We think domain expertise and experience go a long way to winning deals,” Schoettler said. “For example, having a network and infrastructure to help get introductions to customers or build out the board and strategic financing.”

Dunlap, a mechanical engineer who previously worked for companies like Ring and Solar City, believes that companies like Ring or portfolio company Soft Robotics would not exist 10 years ago and make economic sense. It is all possible now that sensors are cheaper and computing power has increased, he added.

“We have large strategics investing in our companies alongside us, and sometimes after us, which is good,” Dunlap said. “It means we understand the sales cycle and revenue model to generate large returns. We lead with the ability we have to help them sell on the customer and technology side. Our founders also can lean on each other because they are doing similar things, but in different verticals.”

They also say this is lining the firm up to be aggressive as it sees interesting activity around AI and automation. In particular, Schoettler noted that with COVID last year, activity has gone from “zero to warp speed over the past 12 months,” and the firm has been focused on building out an infrastructure around the team and this new fund is its successful fundraising to set it up.

Soft Robotics raises another $10M, citing pandemic-related demand

As such, Schoettler and Dunlap grew their team in 2021 to meet that demand, adding three new venture partners, including Aimée Leifer, Paolo Pirjanian and Daniel Murray, hired Carrie Zawistowski as vice president of portfolio finance and brought on a firm to manage public relations and marketing for its portfolio companies.

Meanwhile, the firm invests across a wide range of industries like education, healthcare, logistics, law, financial services, manufacturing and transportation.

Having mainly focused efforts around computer vision, AI, machine learning and to some extent, robotics, Schoettler and Dunlap say they are often pulled into areas where there are labor balance issues, like agriculture and construction, where labor is hard to find because people are not going into these positions.

Dunlap estimates that some $500 billion will be spent in the next several years on AI and AI implementation. He called out chicken producer Tyson, which announced in November that it would be investing $1.3 billion in automating its meat plants over the next three years. Tyson Ventures is also an investor in portfolio company Soft Robotics.

“We expect real adoption for machine learning and advanced robotics in five to 10 years,” Dunlap added. “Automation is great for anything dirty, dull and dangerous, where it is hard to find people who are excited about taking those opportunities.”

Venture capital is going to need a record-breaking run of IPOs to clear its own decks

Recommended Stories

  • Will Nvidia Stock Fly or Fall in 2022?

    The graphics specialist has been losing ground lately, but that doesn't mean it'll continue to fall in the new year.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It's going to be another banner year for the stock market, with about two weeks left in the calendar year and the S&P 500 posting gains of over 25%. Since its low point in March 2020, the benchmark index has gained about 110%.

  • Micron stock is up following a solid Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the numbers from Micron Technology's Q1 earnings release.

  • Analysts Say You Should Sell 9 Big Stock Winners Right Now

    Good things normally come to those who wait. But you might not want to hold off selling some of 2021's top S&P 500 stocks, analysts say.

  • Better Buy: Viatris vs. AbbVie

    With a market cap of nearly $16 billion, the generic drugmaker Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is minuscule in comparison to the profitable pharma titan AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) $228 billion. Viatris owns the rights to manufacture money-printing drugs like Lipitor, Lyrica, Xanax, Viagra, and Zoloft, all of which are available as generics. Because the demand for generic drugs is largely predictable, it hopes to pay out an ever-increasing dividend to its shareholders using stable cash flows.

  • Should You Buy the Adobe Stock Dip to Kick Off 2022?

    Up until just a few weeks ago, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) was handily beating 2021 year-to-date returns of the S&P 500. Adobe has been a fantastic long-term buy-and-hold stock, compounding double-digit revenue and earnings growth for years, but it's now cheaper than it has ever been in the pandemic era. In Adobe's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter (the three months ended Dec. 3, 2021), revenue grew 20% year over year to $4.11 billion, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were up 14% to $3.20.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Bill Gates, the founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, is among the […]

  • Rite Aid stock rises on surprise positive earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman look at Rite Aid's shares rising on a surprise earnings beat after analysts expected losses.

  • 10 Best LNG Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 best LNG stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the oil and natural gas industry, and the catalysts or inhibitors that have caused fluctuations in the industry’s performance, skip ahead to 5 Best LNG Stocks to Buy Now. The […]

  • Cathie Wood says there’s a stock bubble but it’s not in tech

    The ARK Invest CEO argues that index funds are overvalued, while "stay at home" stocks are now trading at a discount.

  • Micron shares jump on strong chip demand forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Micron's strong earnings and forecasted high chip demand.

  • My 3 Favorite Under-the-Radar Healthcare Stocks for 2022

    Looking for investment opportunities in the healthcare sector, and particularly in the biotechnology industry, can be overwhelming if you're not intimately familiar with the space. Here are three companies that operate surprisingly diverse operations -- either through drug pipeline variety, customer diversification, or differentiated product verticals -- offering a safety net, as well as prospects for growth, to their shareholders as a result. Led by its mission "to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome," 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) has quietly identified over 40 therapeutic programs from its treasure trove of genetic data.

  • Why Block Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of fintech leader Block (NYSE: SQ) -- the artist formerly known as Square -- dropped in Monday morning trading. You can blame investment bank Wedbush for that. Coronavirus worries are tanking the stock market this morning, and coronavirus worries make up a big part of why Wedbush just cut its price target on Block stock by 24%, to $190 a share.

  • Nio Is Now Down 58% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) set their all-time high back on Jan. 11, when they traded at $66.99 at some point during the day. Clearly it has been a rough year for Nio, which has been hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain challenges, and a lull in its new-product cycle that allowed competitors to gain ground. Nio will begin shipping its long-awaited ET7 sedan in March, followed in September by the one-size-down ET5, which was revealed on Saturday. Meanwhile, its order books remain strong, its customer satisfaction is high, and there are signs that it may have put the worst of the supply chain woes in the rearview mirror.

  • Dow jumps nearly 400 points with Biden to announce plan to fight omicron variant

    U.S. stock indexes rebound Tuesday, after a sharp sell off in the past three sessions, with optimism aided by the Biden administration's plan to fight rising COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

  • 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Owns That I Like Heading Into 2022

    Cathie Wood, the founder of asset management company ARK Invest, has made some impressive calls and predictions in recent years when it comes to growth and tech stocks. Let's take a closer look at two stocks Wood owns through ARK Invest that I've been investing in as well and like heading into 2022. My favorite stock that Wood owns, which also happens to be the largest position in my portfolio, is the digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC).

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest in for 2022 (and Beyond)

    When it comes to investing in technology, it pays to follow the money. Identifying industry trends is equally as important as stock selection.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket 50% or More in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Here are three growth stocks that will skyrocket 50% or more in 2022, according to Wall Street. The consensus 12-month price target for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) reflects an upside potential of 89%. Sea's past success has been primarily driven by its Free Fire mobile game.

  • How Many Vehicles Will Tesla Deliver in Q4?

    With the first day of winter here, it's a good reminder of how close we are to many publicly traded companies closing out their fourth calendar quarters. For Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), these last 10 days will be important, as they'll help determine how many electric vehicles the company delivers during the final quarter of the year. Tesla has seen massive growth in vehicle deliveries recently and its production capacity has increased throughout the year, despite global supply and logistics challenges related to the pandemic.

  • Tesla is at risk of losing its market dominance: analyst

    Here's why one analyst is concerned about the outlook for Tesla's stock.