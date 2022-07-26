Calibration Management Software Market: Automation of the calibration process to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with AVL List GmbH and Beamex Oy Ab -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Calibration Management Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 100.84 million at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The calibration management software market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy Ab, CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., P.J. Bonner & Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc., and Quality America Inc. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Calibration Management Software Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report extensively covers calibration management software market segmentation by

Technology (locally installed and cloud-based) and

Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the calibration management software market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Major Five Calibration Management Software Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AVL List GmbH- The company offers various powertrain elements such as the battery, e-drive, engine, transmission, vehicle system, controls, and electronics.

Beamex Oy Ab- The company offers a range of calibration software such as Beamex CMX calibration management software, Beamex LOGiCAL calibration software, and Beamex bMobile calibration application.

CompuCal Calibration Solutions- The company offers calibration management software that reduces business running costs and ensures full compliance with industry regulations.

Prime Technologies Inc.- The company offers a range of calibration management software which includes ProCal Direct and ProCalV5.

Productivity-Quality Systems Inc.- GAGEpack is a calibration management software that assists users with their calibration tracking needs and ensures that their gages are calibrated correctly and on time.

Calibration Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 100.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy Ab, CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., P.J. Bonner & Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc., and Quality America Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Locally installed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.2 Integration of calibrators with maintenance management systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACG Infotech Ltd.

10.4 Ape Software Inc.

10.5 AVL List GmbH

10.6 Beamex Oy AB

10.7 Business Analysis Ltd.

10.8 CompuCal Calibration Solutions

10.9 CyberMetrics Corp.

10.10 ETQ LLC

10.11 Fortive Corp.

10.12 Techgate LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

