U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    -22.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,694.00
    -157.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,507.25
    -92.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.80
    -13.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.64
    -2.02 (-2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.40
    +14.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1190
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,299.80
    -653.52 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.96
    -17.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.30
    -45.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

it.calibration from NTT DATA Business Solutions Now Available on SAP® Store as Part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio

·4 min read

it.calibration delivers innovative, vertical solutions to drive cost-effective transformation and sustainable growth for the Life Sciences industry

BIELEFELD, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions announced today that its it.calibration solution is now available on the SAP®Store site and is part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the Life Sciences industry.

Jan Ammann, Global Head of Industry & LoB Collaboration at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: "Companies reap the benefits of using it.calibration immediately. The device calibration's quality forms the basis for further digitization en route to a smart factory. The inclusion of it.calibration in SAP's industry cloud for life sciences reiterates not only the quality of this product but also its strategic significance as a solution across all sectors. Reliable measurement data are an important success factor in the digitization process."

Available as a validated app on SAP Store, it.calibration can be used across all sectors wherever there is a need for the prompt availability of accurate measured data. it.calibration from NTT DATA Business Solutions automates tasks relating to the documentation of measuring device calibration processes. The native app for tablets running either the Apple iOS or the Android operating system connects to the SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA backend system via the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The results from the validation of thermometers, scales or other measuring devices can be recorded on the tablets and transferred to the SAP system quickly and easily.

"Industry cloud partner applications running on SAP Business Technology Platform complement our intelligent suite capabilities to drive tangible business outcome," Mandar Paralkar, Global Vice President, SAP Life Sciences.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These offerings complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. The solutions leverage SAP BTP, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. NTT DATA Business Solutions has worked with SAP to create offerings that meet a broad range of industry requirements to provide customers with tools to help achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.

As an SAP global strategic service partner, NTT DATA Business Solutions works closely with SAP to help deliver the promise of an intelligent enterprise to customers across the industries. NTT DATA Business Solutions is doing this by combining its industry innovation with deep industry domain expertise, industry business services, integration content and accelerators.

SAP offers a comprehensive portfolio of industry cloud solutions. As a partner, NTT DATA Business Solutions delivers solutions that can simplify customer complexities while reducing risk and accelerating digital transformation in the Life Sciences industry.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media contact international

Head of Corporate Communications
Silvia Dicke
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Königsbreede 1
33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107
E-mail: silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itcalibration-from-ntt-data-business-solutions-now-available-on-sap-store-as-part-of-saps-industry-cloud-portfolio-301483952.html

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Alphabet’s Wing Elevates Drone Technology Chief to Head of Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing unit elevated its leading technology official to head the company as it seeks to rapidly expand its drone delivery operations, including in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took S

  • Amazon Strikes Agreement With Visa on Payment Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to accept Visa Inc.’s cards across its global network, settling a feud that threatened to damage the financial giant’s business and disrupt e-commerce payments.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Intel Pays Up for Foundry Expertise

    For anyone doubting Intel’s ambitions to make chips for others, the company’s acquisition of Tower Semiconductor should lay their doubts to rest.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Bill takes aim at governor's use of self-destructing messages app

    A proposed bill in Annapolis is going after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's use of an app that deletes text messages. This is a case of the law catching up with technology, but the governor's press office said it's unnecessary, partisan and hypocritical. Wickr is the 21st century electronic version of disappearing ink. The app automatically deletes messages once they are read. So, the sponsor of the Transparency in Public Records Act of 2022 (Senate Bill 307) said he wants to ensure these types of messages are retained as public records.

  • EU takes on Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos with launch of internet satellites

    The EU is poised to flood the skies with internet-wielding satellites as part of a €6bn (£5bn) plan to rival two of the world's richest men.

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.