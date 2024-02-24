Calibre Mining Corp. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$562m, although statutory earnings per share came in 12% below what the analysts expected, at US$0.18 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Calibre Mining's three analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$564.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 31% to US$0.16. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$558.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.15 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Calibre Mining's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of CA$2.50, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Calibre Mining at CA$3.25 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$2.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Calibre Mining's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 0.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 44% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Calibre Mining is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Calibre Mining following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Calibre Mining analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Calibre Mining , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

