Calibre Scientific Acquires AlphaScience, a German Provider of Diagnostics Products, to Expand Product Portfolio and Customer Reach in the Dach Region

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of AlphaScience GmbH (“AlphaScience” or the “Company”), a diagnostics provider with headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. AlphaScience will be integrated with BIOZOL Diagnostica GmbH, a subsidiary of Calibre Scientific, enhancing its sales capabilities and product range for customers in the DACH region.



AlphaScience is a provider of consumables and equipment for the commercial lab, clinical lab, academic, research, and hospital industries. The Company’s diagnostics product portfolio covers a wide variety of end market applications, including autoimmune, allergy, clinical chemistry, infectious disease, general lab supplies, molecular diagnostics, and reagents, among others.

With this acquisition, BIOZOL further enhances its leading position in the German research and diagnostics market, as AlphaScience brings new supplier relationships and product expertise that complement BIOZOL’s current capabilities. “We are delighted to have AlphaScience join our team,” said Jonas Bäuerle, Managing Director of BIOZOL. “Thanks to this new and exciting partnership, we are able to maximize our impact in the diagnostics sector and leverage an even stronger product portfolio for our customers.”

“I am very excited about the future of AlphaScience as part of BIOZOL,” said Claudia Gollan, Managing Director of AlphaScience. “Their professional approach to sales and marketing strategy and in-depth knowledge of supplier and customer relations has given me full confidence that joining this team was the best option for AlphaScience, our customers, and our suppliers.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.



