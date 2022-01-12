U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

Calibre Scientific Acquires BrightBox Quantitation, A US Reagent Manufacturer Specializing in NGS Library Quantitation

CalibreScientific, Inc.
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of BrightBox Quantitation, a highly specialized reagent manufacturer headquartered in San Mateo, California. BrightBox Quantitation produces and distributes a proprietary assay kit for rapid quantification of DNA or RNA NGS library molecules. BrightBox Quantitation joins EdgeBio, a division of Calibre Scientific, further enhancing Calibre Scientific’s presence in the DNA sequencing sector.

“A market leader in DNA sequencing for decades, EdgeBio has built a reputation for high-quality consumables that help its customers save time and money across the sequencing workflow,” said Avesta Ebrahimi, General Manager of EdgeBio. “We’re excited to add BrightBox Quantitation kits to our portfolio: they will make NGS workflows faster, easier, and more cost-effective for our customers, allowing them to increase throughput capacity and deliver consistent, high-quality results.”

“We are really excited to partner with Calibre Scientific, a company that supplies exceptional lab consumables to scientists worldwide,” said Dr. Richard Fekete, CEO and Founder of BrightBox Quantitation. “The simplified workflow of the BrightBox Assay for NGS library quantitation fits in perfectly with Calibre Scientific’s customer-focused product portfolio. With Calibre Scientific’s world-class manufacturing and sales capabilities, we will now be able to bring these assays to a much broader set of customers.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.


