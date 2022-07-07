U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Calibre Scientific UK Relocates to State-Of-The-Art Facility in the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Sheffield

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the relocation of three key UK business units—BioServUK, Molecular Dimensions, and Protein Ark—from the Innovation Centre to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (Sheffield, UK). Situated alongside other market leaders, this customized facility will include hi-tech laboratories for research, development, and product manufacture, efficiently designed warehouse space, and innovative employee workspaces to foster collaboration and communication.

The address and contact details of the new facility are:

Calibre Scientific UK
Unit 5a, R-evolution
The Advanced Manufacturing Park
Selden Way
Rotherham
S60 5XA
UK
Tel: +44 (0) 114 224 2257

As part of Calibre Scientific’s ongoing commitment to business development, customer experience, and operational efficiency, the updated facility will bring significant growth and expansion opportunities, ensuring Calibre Scientific remains at the forefront of business operations and scientific excellence in the UK.

“Relocation to the Advanced Manufacturing Park is the next exciting chapter in the ongoing expansion and evolution of Calibre Scientific within the UK,” said Andy Wright, General Manager, Calibre Scientific UK. “It allows us to continue our mission of creating a better tomorrow by solving life science challenges, today.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.

 


