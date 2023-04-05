CALIDA Holding's (VTX:CALN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

CALIDA Holding AG (VTX:CALN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of April to CHF1.15. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.4%.

CALIDA Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite easily covered by CALIDA Holding's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 15.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CALIDA Holding's Track Record Isn't Great

While the company's dividend hasn't been very volatile, it has been decreasing over time, which isn't ideal. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CHF0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CHF0.60. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.8% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. CALIDA Holding has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.6% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

CALIDA Holding Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on CALIDA Holding management tenure, salary, and performance. Is CALIDA Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

