Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Calidus Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.000046 = AU$10.0k ÷ (AU$272m - AU$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Calidus Resources has an ROCE of 0.005%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Calidus Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Calidus Resources.

So How Is Calidus Resources' ROCE Trending?

Calidus Resources has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 0.005% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Calidus Resources is utilizing 1,352% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 20% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Calidus Resources has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 48% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Calidus Resources that we think you should be aware of.

