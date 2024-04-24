Caliente Pizza announces grand opening of Gibsonia brewery

A local pizzeria is expanding.

Caliente Pizza and Draft House announced the grand opening of Dough Daddy Brewery in Gibsonia. Formerly known as Dough Daddy Beer Co., the brewery is owned and operated by Angie Bogacz, the wife of Caliente Pizza and Draft House owner Nick Bogacz.

Taking over the tasting room and beer garden previously occupied by Strange Roots, Dough Daddy Brewery will continue brewing its beer on-site alongside Strange Roots. Both breweries will maintain their operations in Gibsonia with Strange Roots continuing to operate their Millvale and New Kensington taprooms.

“Dough Daddy Brewery represents the culmination of our passion for craft beer and dedication to excellence,” said Angie Bogacz.“We’re thrilled to introduce a unique lineup of brews that reflect our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable experiences to our patrons.”

The taproom will feature 10-plus Dough Daddy offerings including six daily offerings that will be available year round.

The brewery will have a menu of Sicilian-style pizzas and other gourmet fare to complement the beer selection.

A grand opening will be held in May.

