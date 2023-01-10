U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.70
    +5.61 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,575.99
    +58.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,653.68
    +18.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.31
    +0.68 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.50
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5870
    +0.0700 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9300
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,305.08
    +68.05 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.25
    +2.17 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,704.20
    -20.74 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

CALIFIA FARMS LAUNCHES ORGANIC OATMILK AND ALMONDMILK, MADE WITH 3 SIMPLE INGREDIENTS

·4 min read

Dairy-free plant milks contain no oils, no gums – just water, a pinch of salt, oats and almonds for a delicious homemade taste!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms, a leading, premium plant-based beverage brand, expands its award-winning line of dairy-free products with the launch of USDA certified Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk. With just three simple ingredients -- purified water, sea salt, oats/almonds -- and no oils or gums, the brand designed the latest offerings to meet the needs of consumers seeking products with fewer ingredients, yet at an accessible price point. They are available at Kroger Co., Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and other retailers nationwide.

Featured in Bella Hadid's recent 'Kinsicle' Smoothie collab with Erewhon Market, Califia Farms organic plant milks deliver true homemade taste with all the rich smoothness people desire. It's dairy-free goodness in its purest form and perfect for cereal, smoothies, cooking and baking.

Califia Farms Organic Almondmilk

  • Made from purified water, organic almonds and sea salt

  • USDA certified organic with no oils, no gums

  • Settling is natural so shake it before enjoyed

  • Available in refrigerated format in a 48-ounce bottle

  • $5.99 MSRP

Califia Farms Organic Oatmilk

  • Made from purified water, organic oats and sea salt

  • USDA certified organic with no oils, no gums

  • Settling is natural so shake it before enjoyed

  • Available in refrigerated format in a 48-ounce bottle

  • $6.49 MSRP

"I can't think of a better way for Califia to kick off the new year than with the launch of our deliciously simple Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "With the addition of these two items, we're making plant based even more accessible to consumers looking for yummy, shorter label options without oils or gums. We are so proud to continue driving the dairy-free category forward with innovation that sparks joy in the kitchen and gives people the versatility and taste they crave."

Brand Expands Portfolio with New Sizes, Flavored Oatmilk

Califia Farms organic rollout coincides with the launch of three additional items that build on the success of the brand's wide assortment of dairy-free plant milks: a deliciously creamy Chocolate Oatmilk as well as a 72-ounce, family-friendly version of their popular 48-ounce Unsweetened Almondmilk and Extra Creamy Oatmilk. These items can be found at select retailers nationwide. For product availability, visit the Califia Farms store locator.

Chocolate Oatmilk, 48-ounce bottle

  • Contains 50% less sugar than regular chocolate milk

  • Real cocoa powder blends perfectly with creamy oat milk to give you your favorite chocolatey treat, dairy-free and plant-based

  • Available in refrigerated format

  • $5.49 MSRP

Unsweetened Almondmilk, 72-ounce bottle

  • An original fan favorite, now in a larger size for the whole family to enjoy

  • Smooth and creamy with 0g of sugar per serving, perfect for all your plant milk needs

  • Available in refrigerated format

  • $6.29 MSRP

Extra Creamy Oatmilk, 72-ounce bottle

  • Same delicious formula as our original 48-ounce, now in a larger size

  • Rich and smooth, with a creamy, neutral taste

  • Available in refrigerated format

  • $6.69 MSRP

As with all Califia Farms products, these new offerings are made with plant-based, dairy-free ingredients, Non-GMO Certified, Kosher, vegan and free from carrageenan and soy.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California) 
Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees as well as our new Heavy Whip heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K., Australia and Canada with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok. #Calilujah

Califia Farms Organic Almondmilk and Oatmilk
Califia Farms Organic Almondmilk and Oatmilk
Califia Farms Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk
Califia Farms Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk
Califia Farms Organic Almondmilk
Califia Farms Organic Almondmilk
Califia Farms Organic Almondmilk and Oatmilk
Califia Farms Organic Almondmilk and Oatmilk
Califia Farms Organic Oatmilk
Califia Farms Organic Oatmilk
Califia Farms Organic Oatmilk
Califia Farms Organic Oatmilk
Califia Farms (PRNewsfoto/Califia Farms)
Califia Farms (PRNewsfoto/Califia Farms)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/califia-farms-launches-organic-oatmilk-and-almondmilk-made-with-3-simple-ingredients-301717210.html

SOURCE Califia Farms

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Menu Brings Back a Popular Item From Its Past

    The fast-food giant has brought back a fan-favorite menu item and it's popping up randomly all over the country.

  • Social Security Money Tight? 10 Ways AARP Recommends Saving on Food

    The new year isn't bringing much relief in grocery prices, with the cost of food still sky-high, making it difficult for retirees living on a fixed income to afford food. The Food and Agriculture...

  • 7 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in January

    People shop at Costco for many reasons and products, but there's no doubt that one of the things that keeps customers so loyal is Costco's own signature brand of products, Kirkland. Kirkland products...

  • 56 American Whiskies Under $100 You Need to Try

    You don’t have to spend a fortune to find delicious American whiskey, and we tasted enough bottles to prove it.

  • Applebee's Brings Back a Surprise Menu Favorite for the New Year

    As a follow-up to its special holiday cocktail menu, the casual dining restaurant chain revives a beloved customer choice.

  • 9 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Stores To Help You Cut Costs During Inflation

    With the cost of food continuing to rise, Americans are all but cornered into finding ways to save on groceries. One way to save is to shop for some essentials at dollar stores. Note, we said some...

  • Krispy Kreme Mixes Cult Favorite Cookie Flavor With Doughnuts

    Another treat frequently tied to flying is the Biscoff cookie. The Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, meanwhile, is a shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme and covered in cookie butter, a dark chocolate icing swirl and the Biscoff cookie crumble.

  • 6 Best Foods to Get More Zinc & Boost Your Immune System

    Back during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic—when we were all masked, washing our hands raw, and quarantining—instances of illness involving other viruses seemed significantly lower. However, this does not seem to be the case for the early days of 2023. The new strain of omicron, XBB.1.5, is reportedly spreading quickly across the United States, and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in China also continues to be of concern. Furthermore, most states in the U.S. have reportedly experienced a spi

  • Is It Bad To Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach?

    If you're rolling out of bed and heading straight to your coffee pot, you're not alone. Many people rely on the jolt of caffeine that the first cup of coffee gives them to get the day started. For some, it may even be less about the caffeine, and more about the comforting routine of waking up to a piping hot cup of Joe. Coffee can even provide some amazing health benefits, but lovers of this beverage may want to avoid drinking coffee on an empty stomach.Coffee tastes amazing and gives you that b

  • 30 Slow Cooker Soup Recipes to Keep You Warm All Winter Long

    Winter is upon us, which means the days are short and the cooking times are long. Yep, the Crockpot is calling (stews, bisques and curries…oh my!) and our roundup of slow cooker soup recipes will give you plenty of inspiration to enjoy filling, low-effort dinners all winter long. 16 Types of Soup You Should Know How to Make 1. Pasta e Fagioli Soup PHOTO: LIZ ANDREW/STYLING: ERIN MCDOWELL Time Commitment: 7 hours 35 minutesWhy We Love It: Crowd-pleaser, <500 calories, high protein Clean out your

  • Why Ultra-Processed Foods Are So Bad for You

    Recent research finds that highly processed food may pose health risks.

  • Detox soup: This in-demand, easy recipe provides a refreshing reset for New Year

    After posting on Facebook the makings of a broth for Detox Soup I was bombarded with requests for the recipe.

  • No, We Don’t Need AI Ovens

    When it comes to cooking, I am all about technology—but only to a point. Samsung is releasing a new lineup of Bespoke home ovens in North America in the third quarter of 2023, and they come loaded with some intense features, reports The Verge. Not only does the oven come equipped with capabilities beyond what anyone could possibly need, but there are, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, simply too many capabilities.

  • Giada De Laurentiis Beginner-Friendly & Under-20 Minute Dessert Deliciously Combines Two Classic Snacks

    We know the beginning of every year starts with eating healthier and going to the gym, but that doesn’t mean we should deny ourselves a cheat snack. And what’s better than Giada De Laurentiis’ fruity, sweet treat? On Jan 7, De Laurentiis shared a delectable snapshot of her new dessert recipe with the caption, “This […]

  • Mexican consumer prices 'slowly receding' as core inflation cools

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's top-line consumer prices data ended last year slightly below analyst expectations, while so-called core inflation finally appeared to have peaked, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday. Annual headline inflation in December reached 7.82%, up slightly from 7.80% in November, but still below the record 8.70% reached in August and September. Meanwhile the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, hit 8.35% on an annual basis in December, dropping from November's 8.51% in the first slowdown in over 20 months.

  • Is Acerinox (ANIOY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • 3 Big Themes for ESG Investing and How to Play Them

    Water, sustainable forestry, and sustainable agriculture and food are the three themes that stand out for 2023, according to a new report.

  • UPDATE 2-Seattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsuit

    Seattle's public school district filed a lawsuit against Big Tech claiming that the companies were responsible for a worsening mental health crisis among students and directly affected the schools' ability to carry out their educational mission. The complaint, filed on Friday against Alphabet Inc , Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc and TikTok-owner ByteDance with the U.S. District Court, claimed they purposefully designed their products to hook young people to their platforms and were creating a mental health crisis. In an emailed statement, Meta, which owns Facebook, said it has developed more than 30 tools to support teens and their families and will continue to work closely with experts, policymakers and parents.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Column-Funds start 2023 short dollars, eyeing U.S. rate peak: McGeever

    Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data show that speculators closed 2022 with one of the smallest three-month SOFR rate futures short positions of the year, a light short dollar position, and substantial short positions cross the U.S. Treasuries curve. CFTC speculators increased their net short position in three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures to 175,218 contracts in the week through January 3, but that is still one of the smallest net short positions of a tumultuous year.