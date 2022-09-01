U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,966.85
    +11.85 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,656.42
    +145.99 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,785.13
    -31.08 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.82
    -21.30 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    -3.18 (-3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.60
    -19.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    17.64
    -0.25 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9947
    -0.0107 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    +0.1320 (+4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1543
    -0.0074 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2050
    +1.1620 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,023.34
    -196.62 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.70
    +3.04 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.50
    -135.65 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

California advises slower EV charging as state’s electric grid struggles

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

As the state of California is mired in a massive heat wave, one of the major operators of the grid asking residents to avoid charging electric vehicles during peak hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator also asked residents to curb energy usage during peak hours and keep thermostats at 78 degrees in order to keep the grid operational. Governor Newsom has even issued a state of emergency for California.

For many residents and EV advocates, curtailing the charging of their vehicles when the state is pushing EV adoption is inconsistent at best and poor policy at worst.

Just last week the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved one of Governor Newsom’s key policy initiatives, an outright ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The new rule also requires that 35% of new car sales must be zero-emission vehicles by 2026 and that requirement rises to 68% by 2030.

Close-up of sign for electric vehicle charging station on Santana Row in the Silicon Valley, San Jose, California, January 3, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Close-up of sign for electric vehicle charging station on Santana Row in the Silicon Valley, San Jose, California, January 3, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

For Newsom and environmentalists alike, the policy is a huge move to cut carbon emissions, improve air quality, and hopefully dent the effects of global warming. California’s rule is noteworthy as the state has the most cars on the road and many other states follow California’s lead on emissions.

However, the state's strained electric grid highlights the delicate balance of striking the right policy mix given facts on the ground.

Currently, 39% of all EVs are registered in California, raising the question: How ready is the U.S. electric grid for the increased load from EVs? This comes as one recent study finds that “a doubling in the size of the grid, along with a greatly expanded role for grid services such as electricity storage” will be needed for future electricity use as the country decarbonizes through electrification.

The biggest drain on the grid from EVs comes from level 1 or level 2 charging, which usually consists of people charging their cars from their homes. This is typically done at night after people return from work, when renewable resources like solar are not actively replenishing the grid. Charging at home is also the most popular form of charging due to its convenience.

Desmond Wheatley, the CEO of EV charging infrastructure company Beam Global (BEEM), explained the grid was never meant to support the transportation network.

"We have to remember the U.S. grid... was never designed to replace petroleum products for transportation fuel," Wheatley told Yahoo Finance Live. "As a result, it doesn't have anywhere near enough capacity to provide all the fuel we'll need for [EVs] down the road."

UNITED STATES - MARCH 31: A Toyota Prius is seen connected to a electric vehicle charging station in a Washington, D.C., parking garage on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - MARCH 31: A Toyota Prius is seen connected to a electric vehicle charging station in a Washington, D.C., parking garage on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Level 3 charging, also known as DC fast chargers, provides one possible way to alleviate the strain. These are usually not connected to the grid and use batteries on-site to charge cars. This means the fast chargers are not drawing from the grid, which is a huge benefit.

Of course, virtually no one has these fast chargers at their homes, meaning EV owners would have to access these chargers at work or other convenient areas. This factor has been a large part of the White House's $7.5 billion plan to build out a fast-charger network.

The White House is optimistic that states like California have more than enough time to figure out their EV transformation and that ambitious goal setting as California has done is the right policy choice.

“I think setting the goal for 2035 of all cars being electric is a good goal to have,” Amos Hochstein, the senior advisor for energy at the State Department, said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “And we need to do all the work now in order to make sure we can meet that goal. I think if you look at 2010 or 2015 and the projections of where we would be on electric vehicles, where we would be on renewable energy installations and the penetration to the market, we have exceeded a lot of those. So I'm not too worried about people getting worried.”

In the near term, other solutions involve growing the grid’s capacity and adding more renewable energy resources to it like solar, hydroelectric, and even nuclear.

For residents of California, these solutions can’t come fast enough as the 2035 gas-powered car ban approaches.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • These Fun Party Themes Are Perfect for Any Occasion

    No matter what the event is, these best party themes will make it an occasion to remember! You'll find ideas for an 80s or 90s theme party and so much more.

  • Nio, other Chinese EV makers report August delivery numbers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss August delivery numbers for NIO, which is among the Chinese EV makers reporting their latest monthly deliveries.

  • Aaron Judge home run tracker: Is the Yankees star on pace to eclipse Roger Maris' 61-homer AL and team record?

    Follow Aaron Judge's quest for home run history all the way through season's end.

  • Filipina teen with no English given top cadet rank

    Ashanti Mai Holden, who arrived in the UK in 2016, rises to highest possible rank for an Army cadet.

  • Californians told not to charge their electric cars at times on Labor Day weekend

    California's grid operator is asking residents not to charge their EVs a few days after the state announced a ban on gasoline-powered cars in 2035.

  • Looming Labor Day heat wave set to test California's power grid

    A heat wave is coming this Labor Day weekend, and with it a test for California's electrical grid. Wilson Walker reports. (8/30/22)

  • Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

    Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. “I know he enjoyed it,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said of Pujols, who plans to retire after the season.

  • 11 Best Solar Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best solar stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry background and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Solar Stocks to Buy Now. High energy prices and global warming […]

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 47 Stocks Expect Up To 1,230% Growth

    Oil stocks and chemicals dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 103%-1,230% EPS gains this year.

  • Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

    One Ford recall involves fires at the blower motor, while another relates to problems with rear-view cameras.

  • U.S. energy grid doesn’t have ‘near enough capacity’ for EVs yet: Beam CEO

    Beam Global Chairman, CEO, and President Desmond Wheatley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss California's ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the energy supply for EVs, and the infrastructure roll out to support electrification.

  • The Next Big Battery Material Squeeze Is Old Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rush into battery recycling is good news for automakers worried about future raw material supplies. But the wave of new factories poses a big risk for the recycling industry itself: there’s nowhere near enough scrap yet to feed them all.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • GM venture starts producing EV battery cells at new Ohio factory

    General Motors said Wednesday that a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits.

  • California Lawmakers Vote to Keep Last Nuclear Plant Online

    (Bloomberg) -- California legislators voted to extend the life of the state’s last nuclear power plant by five years as protection against blackouts -- provided the federal government pays much of the cost.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsThe legislature ap

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: EV Giant Dives As Buffett Trims Stake; TSLA Extends Post-Split Slide

    TSLA hit resistance after a 3-for-1 split. BYD earnings nearly tripled in Q2, with a huge expansion just getting underway.

  • Toyota Is Upping Its EV Game to Catch GM, Ford, and Tesla

    The car company said it would spend $5.3 billion for battery-production capacity in the U.S. and Japan. More electric vehicles are coming.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • GM Is Selling a Tiny Convertible Electric Car in China

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co.’s China joint venture is launching the Cabrio, a two-seater convertible electric vehicle, on Thursday, capitalizing on the wild success of its Hongguang Mini in the world’s hottest EV market.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bears Hallmarks of Close-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysFor a chance to get

  • Ford recalls 198,000 U.S. SUVs due to risk of fire

    Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the United States to replace the blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday. Ford said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one involving minor injury. Ford will notify owners starting Sept. 12.