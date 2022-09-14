U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.93
    +1.62 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.60
    -10.80 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1542
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1840
    -1.4610 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,976.86
    -385.19 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.71
    -5.63 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

California sues Amazon for preventing third-party sellers offering cheaper prices elsewhere

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon still can't avoid lawsuits over third-party prices. The New York Times reports California has filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Amazon of violating both the Cartwright Act and state competition law through its pricing rules. The internet giant is stifling competition by preventing sellers from offering lower prices on other sites, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta. If they defy Amazon, they risk losing buy buttons, prominent listings or even basic access to Amazon's marketplace.

If successful, the lawsuit would bar any contracts deemed anti-competitive and notify sellers that they're free to reduce prices elsewhere. Amazon would also have to pay damages, return "ill-gotten gains" and appoint a court-approved overseer.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said California had the situation "exactly backwards." Third-parties still have control over prices, Amazon claimed, and inclusion in the "Buy Box" space supposedly shows that a deal is truly competitive. It further contended that the suit would raise prices. You can read the full statement below.

The case is similar to a District of Columbia lawsuit. The region's Superior Court dismissed that case in March citing a lack of evidence, but Attorney General Karl Racine is appealing the decision.

Amazon is facing increasing government scrutiny of its practices. The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating issues ranging from major acquisitions through to withheld driver tips, while EU pressure prompted Amazon to revise its seller program and improve third parties' chances of competing with direct sales. The tech firm has balked at these moves, and went so far as to both demand the FTC chair's recusal as well as fight agency requests to interview executives. Don't expect either side to back down any time soon, in other words.

"Similar to the D.C. Attorney General—whose complaint was dismissed by the courts—the California Attorney General has it exactly backwards. Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store. Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively. The relief the AG seeks would force Amazon to feature higher prices to customers, oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law. We hope that the California court will reach the same conclusion as the D.C. court and dismiss this lawsuit promptly."

Recommended Stories

  • Google's Jedi Blue ad deal with Meta wasn't unlawful, judge rules

    But Google will still have to face the Texas Attorney General's multi-state antitrust lawsuit.

  • Yakuza spinoffs ‘Judgment’ and ‘Lost Judgment’ finally arrive on Steam

    In a surprising turn of events, Sega has released Yakuza series spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment on Steam.

  • HP's construction robot puts blueprints on site floors

    HP has unveiled a robot that helps construction workers put blueprints on the floor much faster than they could themselves.

  • Discord revolutionizes online conversations with... forums

    Discord, the social messaging service that helped to displace old-school internet forums, now wants to bring them back.

  • GM's Cruise is making its own chips for self-driving vehicles to save on costs

    They will power the Cruise Origin, the company's fully autonomous vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals.

  • Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP president will back national abortion ban

    Former Vice President Pence said in a new interview that “whoever” is the next Republican elected into the Oval Office will support a national abortion ban. “I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence said in an interview with Real Clear Politics…

  • California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations

    California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust and unfair competition laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year and is now going through an appeals process. In the lawsuit, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said Amazon used contract provisions to effectively bar third-party sellers and wholesale suppliers from offering lower prices for products on non-Amazon sites, including on their own websites.

  • Action RPG 'Project Eve' will finally debut in 2023 as 'Stellar Blade'

    The long-expected action RPG 'Project Eve' will arrive on PS5 in 2023 as 'Stellar Blade.'

  • Op-Ed: California's giant new batteries kept the lights on during the heat wave

    This technology has just proved its value in a crisis, and the more capacity we add, the more it will save us from high bills and blackouts.

  • ‘The Sims 4’ will be free to play starting next month

    Almost exactly eight years after first arriving on PC, The Sims 4 is going free to play.

  • iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max review: Just different enough

    The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are superb flagships that could push the industry to make some useful changes.

  • Raytheon sees delays in engine deliveries, pushes back on Airbus target

    Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Wednesday delivery of some of its Pratt & Whitney large commercial engines may slip into the first quarter as the aerospace company struggles with parts and labor shortages. The company will mostly make up for lost engine deliveries by the end of 2022, but some "may drag into the first quarter", Chief Executive Greg Hayes said at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference. Pratt & Whitney engines power all of Airbus SE's A220 jets and about half of its A320neo aircraft, competing with GE-Safran joint venture CFM International.

  • Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

    Twitter's former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users. Zatko told lawmakers that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses that make it vulnerable to exploitation by “ teenagers, thieves and spies” and put the privacy of its users at risk. “I am here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors," Zatko said as he began his sworn testimony.

  • On This Day: 14 September 2017

    Selena Gomez confirmed on Instagram that she had undergone a kidney transplant. (Sept. 14)

  • iPhone 14 review: Not an upgrade year for most

    The iPhone 14 is the very definition of an incremental upgrade.

  • There's A Cool Story Behind Rings Of Power's Intro

    If you’ve been watching The Lord of the Rings: Rings Of Power, you’ll have sat through a few episodes by now, and will have seen the show’s surprisingly sedated intro sequence. If like me you’ve been wondering just what exactly is the deal with all those shapes, and all that bouncing sand, it turns out there’s a very in-universe explanation for it.

  • Michigan State U. leader on hot seat; retirement urged

    The president of Michigan State University, who was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal, acknowledged a "moment of uncertainty" on campus amid tension with the school's governing board and some calls for his departure. Samuel Stanley Jr., who has been president since 2019, defended his administration's handling of the resignation of the business school dean during an appearance Tuesday night at the Faculty Senate. “I want to thank everyone for their messages of support and encouragement and to those who spoke in public supporting the provost and me,” Stanley told faculty leaders, referring to Michigan State's chief academic officer.

  • Martha Stewart Opens First Restaurant, The Bedford, In Las Vegas

    Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity to open a restaurant.

  • New Yorkers Who Fled to Connecticut During the Pandemic Are Staying Put

    (Bloomberg) -- About 50,000 people who left New York City for Connecticut during the pandemic are staying put despite calls by big banks and other Manhattan employers to bring workers back to the office, says Governor Ned Lamont.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns

  • Little girl’s big sister journey is ‘most beautiful thing’ mom has witnessed

    "When I tell you I’m BAWLING..."