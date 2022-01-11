California Association of Orthodontists Endorse iCoreRx by iCoreConnect

California Association of Orthodontists, which represents nearly 1,500 orthodontists, endorses iCoreConnect’s electronic prescribing software.

WINDERMERE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, today announced the California Association of Orthodontists' (CAO) endorsement of iCoreConnect's electronic prescribing solution, iCoreRx.



The CAO has been representing California orthodontists since its founding in 1967 and represents nearly 1,500 members. With cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant iCoreRx e-Prescribing software, California orthodontists can securely prescribe all medications, including controlled substances, from any location and device. Doctors can check patient medication history from one-to-five years back, and quickly select medication and dosage information through a comprehensive Lexicomp digital drug reference.

In 2018, the California Legislature passed AB 2789, creating a state-level mandate that all prescriptions be transmitted electronically by Jan. 1, 2022. The law applies to all health care practitioners and almost all prescriptions, with very few exceptions.

"The benefits of iCoreRx are already being experienced by dentists across the vast state of California and we’ve wasted no time expanding into the orthodontic field,” commented iCoreConnect's President and CEO, Robert McDermott. “iCoreRx eliminates multiple disconnected steps in the prescription writing process. The CAO members now have access to a streamlined and more secure way of serving their patients. We look forward to expanding our partnerships with orthodontic associations across the United States.”

"iCoreRx is more than a cost-savings for our members, it provides immediate access to important drug information and ensures accurate and secure prescription writing," added Dr. Bahar Ghafouri, the President of the CAO. "Since the majority of the CAO members write very few prescriptions, iCoreRx allows practitioners to conveniently comply with the mandate without adding significant overhead costs."

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 70 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

About California Association of Orthodontists

The California Association of Orthodontists (CAO) is the California component of the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) and the largest and oldest dental specialty organization. Founded in 1967 as a component organization of the Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists (PCSO), CAO represents nearly 1,500 orthodontists who practice in California. Originally established as the California State Society of Orthodontists, the society changed its name in 1997.

