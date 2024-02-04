California’s Coast Is Battered by High Winds, Heavy Rain

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane-force winds whipped the seas off California, while heavy rains raised flood risks from San Francisco to San Diego, as another powerful Pacific storm arrived on the state’s doorstep.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state of emergency in eight counties as rain and heavy winds battered much of the state.

“The heavier stuff is still to come,” Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, said early Sunday. “We should start to see impacts increase as we go through the morning into the afternoon.”

The storm marks the second strong atmospheric river to roll in off the Pacific in a week. Wind gusts may reach 92 miles per hour (148 kph) in the ocean just offshore, shaking trees and rattling power lines on the coast to cause power outages. As the landscape has been saturated by previous rains, the risk of more flooding and mudslides will rise through at least Tuesday.

There were 368,312 customers without power as of 3:15 p.m. local time, most in coastal counties or in the Bay Area, with Solano hardest hit, according to PowerOutage.us.

About 13% of flights into and out of San Francisco International have been canceled, while Sacramento, Bob Hope and San Jose airports also reported scrubbed flights, according to FlightAware.

“Today is the worst of it from the wind,” said Adam Douty, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc.

Douty said Los Angeles will likely get the heaviest rain out of the system, with as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) falling in the mountains and 4 to 8 inches in the city itself. “That will lead to all the impact the significant flooding threats, debris flows in burn scar areas.”

Offshore, storm and hurricane-force-wind warnings spread along the coast from north of San Francisco south to Los Angeles. In some areas waves may top 23 feet (7 meters) and conditions were expected to be so ferocious they “will likely capsize or damage vessels,” the National Weather Service said. Inland, warnings against floods, heavy snow and high winds run from the border with Oregon in the north to Mexico in the south.

Rain may fall at an inch per hour in around Los Angeles, the weather service said. Snow by the foot is forecast to fall in the Sierra Nevada range in eastern California.

The state of emergency proclamation covers Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The storm will likely start to move off by Tuesday. “They won’t really won’t dry out until midweek,” Douty said.

