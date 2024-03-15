California company buys 10 residential properties in Alliance

File photo

A limited liability company has purchased 10 residential properties in Alliance for a total of $1.1 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

OHSW Ventures LLC purchased mostly single-family and multi-family homes in three bulk transactions amounting to $405,000 and $660,000. It also purchased a separate property for $35,000. The company registered with the state in January and lists a residential California mailing address in Stark County property records.

The transfers cover Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.

Alliance

Betz Dennis & Doris from Bezon Jon F Trustee, 1439 Fernwood BLVD, $307,000.

Defelice Mark from Gragg Rodney & Defelice Mark, 1014 Noble St, $16,100.

Dye James L & Rene L from Burr Christopher A, 721 S Rockhill Ave, $140,000.

Hornish Ian from Alliance Homes II LLC, 1160 Klinger Ave NE, $143,500.

Huff Alyxandria from Betz Dennis James & Doris Odell, 2980 Ashwood Dr, $750,000.

Kawaja Properties LLC from Deutsche Bank National Trust, 1537 S Linden Ave, $47,500.

Kawaja Properties LLC from Deutsche Bank National Trust, parcel 102597 Linden Ave S, $47,500.

Leonard Abbey from Warren Spencer R & Lauren N, 68 W Grant St, $135,000.

Leonard Abbey from Warren Spencer R & Lauren N, parcel 105385 Grant St W, $135,000.

Miller Cheri L from Kamm Enterprises LLC, 1126 S Linden Ave, $95,500.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, 709 S Mechanic Ave, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, 805 S Freedom Ave, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, parcel 102630 Mechanic Ave S, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties, 154 W Washington St, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties, 805 Linden Ave S, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 149 S Freedom Ave, $660,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 222 E Oxford St, $660,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 902 S Arch Ave, $660,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 949 S Arch Ave, $660,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TNC Renovations LLC, 430 Milner St, $35,000.

Parent Michael & Lattanzio Jessica D from Arto LLC, 59 11th St, $158,400.

Bethlehem Township

VKS Farms LLC from Yohe Jennifer R & Jeffrey D, parcel 1100113 Riverdale St SW, $132,654.

Watt Michael & Rachelle from Rice Betty S, parcel 1000352 Beth Ave SW, $30,000.

Canal Fulton

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from Smail Property Development Ltd, 536 E Lakewood Dr, $56,900.

Kittinger Catherine L & G Mark from Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, 536 E Lakewood Dr, $537,500.

Canton

820 Tusc LLC from Cleveland Oak Inc, 820 Tuscarawas St E, $750,000.

Babbo Rosemary L & Daniel from Mishler Francesca C, 1506 48th St NW, $168,000.

Berry Alec Christopher & Crowder from Yates William J, 914 Linwood Ave SW, $120,000.

Brito Wellington from Brito Bruno, 215 Hazlett Ave NW, $28,800.

CCSN Properties LLC from Shaheen George N, 1407 Market Ave N, $90,000.

CCSN Properties LLC from Shaheen George N, 1411 Market Ave N, $90,000.

Cedillos Saul & Milla Vilma Consuelo from Forgach Monica J, 1004 Linwood Ave SW, $64,900.

Chapman Andrew William from Kerry Britt P & Kelly A, 1516 26th St NW, $140,500.

Cmokm LLC from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 427 Smith Ave NW, $141,000.

Cole Raymond III from Abernathy Michael Freeman, 1220 19th St NE, $87,000.

Edwards Robert Sr from Goe Sonya D, 712 Shadyside Ave SW, $95,000.

Five Stream Ventures LLC from Krueck Melana C, 707 5th St NE, $450,000.

Five Stream Ventures LLC from Krueck Melana C, parcel 202434 6th St NE, $450,000.

Gamble Edward from Butchko Michael A, 1163 Hawthorne Ave SW, $80,000.

Graber Cherlyn from Bellamy Dennis L, 1403 Yale Ave NW, $136,000.

Gullotti Paul M from 2510 Tenth Street LLC, 2510 10th St SW, $60,000.

Harris Ethel from Gateway Cherry LLC, 910 5th St NE, $93,800.

Hudson Termera from Martin Darrell, parcel 215059 Hammond Ave SW, $1,000.

JB Property LLC from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 1558 25th St NW, $105,000.

K S Yoak Enterprises LLC from Forehope Shannon, 1432 Homer Ave NW, $35,000.

Lanzer Betty Jane from US Bank Trust National Association as, 2137 4th St NE, $40,000.

Law Sabrina from Henry Anita R, 803 15th St NE, $22,300.

Mack III Elias S from Rehfus Edward A Jr & Kimberley Wendy & R, 1724 Holland CT SW, $98,000.

Merry Meghan R from Cinson Michael James Carl, 1541 Vassar Ave NW, $161,500.

Payne Alexander & Katie from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 2408 4th St NW, $135,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1 from Kanam John M, 2423 24th St NE, $75,000.

Robenstine Alexander D from LFL LLC, 1736 Roosevelt Ave NE, $101,400.

RPW Properties LLC from Hostetler Joe, 2224 Maxine Ave NE, $18,700.

RPW Properties LLC from Hostetler Joseph E, 1815 Rowland Ave NE, $16,000.

Sudomir Andrew from Stewart Zachary, 1021 Greenfield Ave SW, $90,000.

Talarico January M from Dorosky Cheryl M, 1513 Alden Ave SW, $83,500.

The RG Smith Co Inc from Nimen Sheet Metal Co Inc, 1277 Dueber Ave SW, $290,000.

Canton Township

Kanam John Michael from Lucky Investments LLC, 2922 Lincoln St E, $40,100.

Mirto Samuel Albert Jr & Amy Marie Co from Mirto Sam Sr Trustee, 1330 Carnwise St SW, $135,000.

Jackson Township

Belzer Rhonda from Kentner Kathleen L, 6966 Knight St NW, $257,000.

Bruno Gerard J & Bruno Moore Joanna from Reed Monty R & Barbara J, 5522 West BLVD NW, $634,875.

Civiello Todd G from Ensminger James & Lindsey, 6368 Great Court Cir NW, $490,000.

Gough Robert from Kisha Carole A, 2879 Charing Cross Rd NW, $180,000.

Guodeng Chen from Esber Kyle J & Morris Leah A, 6825 Frank Ave NW, $185,000.

Hugill Jennifer A from BG Custom Homes Inc, 5796 Springlake Rd NW, $749,000.

Jude Timothy A & Kyra D from Paraduxx Holdings LLC, 2704 Blue Ash Ave NW, $355,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7013 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7016 Heritage Park Ave NW, $152,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8920 Camden Rd NW, $152,000.

Lawson Brian James & Kaitlin Marie from Grant Richard J & Rizzia A, 9955 Agate St NW, $334,900.

Logan Maxine from Morrison W Robert Trustee / Morrison Rev, 3735 Woodleigh Ave NW, $436,000.

Mcvaney Amanda Marie from Quartz Jennifer, 8336 Kellydale St NW, $285,000.

Myers Douglas James from Herberger James R &Linda M, 9908 Beryl St NW, $280,000.

Prisaca Valeriu & Ciobanu Zinaida from Arnold Jessica L & Wilson Collin, 4002 Bel Air Ave NW, $335,000.

Rankin Kathryn Aka Kathryn Doll from Swineford Richard E Barbara J, 6536 Softwind Ave NW, $247,500.

Lake Township

Byler Emma & Dylan from Beachy Ryan & Denlinger Tina & Miller Ka, 3822 State St NW, $171,000.

CS Real Estate Holding Company LLC from Wilson Matthew S, 3637 Swamp St NE, $200,000.

Klein Brent & Ashley from Gesiotto James P & Sherri L Ttees &, 11954 William Penn Ave NE, $682,000.

Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC from Kiser Kathleen K, 13351 Parkview Ave NW, $200,000.

Sarnescky Michael Joseph from Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 2866 Midway St NW, $270,000.

Lawrence Township

Miller Ryan A & Brumfield Courtney S from John O Clay Explorations Inc, parcel 10018035 Patterson St NW, $250,000.

Lexington Township

Turney Olivia Joy from Perez Carlos E & Candice L, 11610 Rockhill Ave NE, $89,000.

Louisville

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 3029 Mcintosh Dr NE, $132,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 364 Golden Apple Dr NE, $132,000.

Massillon

Aguirre Matthew from Tang Real Estate LLC, 1759 Huron Rd SE, $90,000.

Baum Dennis from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3441 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $284,740.

Brooks Cailin E from Divvy Homes Warehouse A LLC, 713 Milburn Rd NE, $146,000.

Cochran Jared J & Rames Cochran from DNS Restoration LLC, 849 Wellman Ave SE, $180,000.

DWW Rentals LLC from Baker Jackie L, 408 Perry Ave SW, $55,000.

Gessling Craig Steven II from Tallman Darin K, 3233 Lincoln Way W, $106,736.

Herron Rosemary from Reese Sandra, 746 15th St SE, $22,000.

Hilt Amy from Baker Melinda, 715 Webb Ave SW, $90,000.

Johnson Ryan D from Thompson Louis H, 1715 Erie St S, $92,300.

Jones Lemuel & Connie from Jacobsen Erich E, parcel 617795 Forest St SE, $68,000.

Kraftsmark Properties LLC from Vnaco LLC, 140 25th St SE, $12,000.

Lozano Abel Rene III & Pam from Smith Development Corporation, 1505 Championship Cir SE, $599,900.

Miller Mervin E & Leah I from Saffell Tessa L & John D Jr, 841 11th St SE, $35,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corp DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1844 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Ogg Timothy & Becher Kristine from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 708 4th St NE, $61,000.

Radvet LLC from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3508 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $334,325.

Sutherland Denise A from Prince Darla K Trustee, 2330 Eastwood Ave NE, $410,000.

Turner Paul G from Grier Judith A, 227 Dwight Ave SE, $80,000.

Tutto Bene LLC from Towne Plaza Limited, 31 Lincoln Way E, $88,000.

Villella Joseph E & Kerry A from Manley Roger W, 814 15th St SW, $90,000.

Washington Ariana Nicole & Gnagy from Maxheimer Michael M, 629 Griffith Ave SW, $143,000.

Williams Ruth A from Parnacott Valerie A, 1518 Walnut Rd SW, $155,000.

Young Anthony & Rose Bruce A from Fell Kaila N, 932 11th St NE, $167,000.

Young Anthony & Rose Bruce A from Fell Kaila N, parcel 602803 Parkview St NE, $167,000.

North Canton

Andrews Timothy E from Andrews Timothy E & Jackson Diane K, 1226 Eastwood Cir SE, $95,500.

Carter Mark & Simonson Kerry from Dreaming Tree Investments LLC, 233 Sutton Ave NE, $239,000.

Flick John C from Cramer Glenn & Heather, 241 Briar Ave NE, $289,900.

Gillogly Alec M from Mohler Emily A & White Hilary L, 819 Lorena St SW, $199,900.

Grant Richard J & Rizzia from Simonson Kerry L, 1856 Beechwood Ave NE, $155,000.

Gray Dorian P from Barabasch Jacob & Kendra, 28 Auburn Ave SE, $329,900.

Kerry Britt P & Dillon-Kerry Kelly A from Emhoff David, 911 Bel Air Dr NW, $185,000.

Simonyan Erik Ter from Vukovich Vaughn J, 217 9th St NE, $177,000.

Wakser Noah from Beadle Glenn M & Michelle, 124 Pershing Ave NE, $177,500.

Osnaburg Township

Larson Nicholas M from Country Ridge Properties LLC, 8613 Mapleton St SE, $190,000.

Schwarz Dominic M from Secretary of Housing and Urban, 5131 13th St NE, $60,000.

Paris Township

Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S Ttees from Traugh Gerald W, 11664 Georgetown St NE, $195,000.

Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S Ttees from Traugh Gerald W, parcel 4101757 Lisbon St NE, $195,000.

Lynch Thomas M & Vicki D from Everett Myrl A, 502 N Market St, $155,000.

Perry Township

Johnson Daniel T from Paris Vincent M, 2454 Swiss Ave SW, $203,000.

Perry Storage LLC from Perry Storage LLC & Kapusta Acres Ltd, 916 Genoa Ave SW, $3,000,000.

Perry Storage LLC from Tarr David T, parcel 10003047 Genoa Ave SW, $100,000.

White Teri L from Deitz Lloyd W, 4709 12th St SW, $85,000.

Pike Township

Neading Mark & Susan from Ballou Donald G, 2755 Deer Pass Dr SW, $28,500.

Soltesz Nancy J from Glick William D, 2779 Deer Pass Dr SW, $30,000.

Plain Township

Duncan Monica from LNH Properties LLC, 3324 Capricio St NE, $305,000.

Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO Scott from Stieb Lynne C, 5755 Sandalwood Ave NE, $190,000.

Guttman Sue A from Parrish Shirley A, 2017 41st St NW, $248,000.

Kline Elsass Tina M & Krepps Ray S from Young Theresa A Trustee, 1510 Mount Pleasant St NE, $285,000.

M N T Investments LLC from Squeaky Clean Car Wash LLC, 3420 Middlebranch Ave NE, $242,000.

Majeco Properties LLC from Budwick Judith L, 3320 Scenic View St NE, $133,000.

RTL Real Estate Holdings LLC from Buckeye State Property Group Ltd, 120 36th St NE, $187,000.

Tredway Gary Matthew & Cribben Gloria from Bartee Gabriel & Anna, 3714 Stratavon St NW, $370,000.

Sandy Township

Apif Ohio LLC from Buddie Family Properties LLC, parcel 6600007 Lisbon St E, $350,100.

Apif Ohio LLC from Buddie Family Properties, 157 Lisbon St E, $350,100.

Sugar Creek Township

Legacy Properties Unlimited LLC from Miller Jake & Gingerich Dannie, 375 2nd St SE, $68,300.

Tuscarawas Township

Green Park Land LLC from Otto Harvey R & Zelma M, 11580 Millersburg Rd SW, $62,000.

Minor Ann & Casondra from Williams Ruth A, 1385 Kenyon Rd NW, $250,000.

Washington Township

Kesterke Lynn Walter & Rebecca Sue from Kesterke Lynn W & Rebecca S, 6122 Frederick Ave NE, $15,000.

Tuel Charles from Washington Hills Development Ltd, parcel 10009238 Valewood Cir, $72,500.

Wellendorf Corey B from KJ Sarchione II LLC, parcel 10013002 Bayton St E, $38,657.

You Found Home LLC from Mullikin Kyle W, 300 Bayton St E, $136,750.

