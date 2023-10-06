California gas prices 57% higher than national average; Gov. Gavin Newsom intercedes

Despite fewer drivers at the pump, the national average for a gallon of gas remains higher than normal for the fall season. The unusually high price for fuel is due in part to the cost of oil, according to AAA.

As of Friday, the national average of $3.75 is 5 cents less than a month ago and 12 cents less than a year ago. But California remained the state with the highest prices at the pump.

“Gas prices will likely keep falling, but it’s going to be slow and unsteady, so expect some days where it might edge higher a bit,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

The market is also concerned that tight supply may not be enough to meet demand for the remainder of 2023. As a result, the price of oil could climb higher and keep prices at the pump elevated into winter.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas on Friday was about 57% higher than the national average, AAA data shows. Gas prices in Ventura County averaged $6.05, higher than the state average of $5.89 per gallon.

Ventura's Silvas Oil Co. gas station boasted the lowest local price on Friday ― $5.19, according to GasBuddy data.

While gas prices are near last year’s record highs, relief may soon be on the way.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to the state's energy commission and air resources board to request an early transition to winter-blend gasoline, which could increase fuel supply.

"If prices do remain at these levels, it may cause unacceptable cost impacts for consumers and small businesses, significant economic disruption, and serious harm to public safety and welfare," Newsom wrote in the Sept. 27 letter.

California refiners are required to produce a summer-blend gasoline through October in most areas of the state. After Oct. 31, a winter-blend gasoline is allowed. Refiners can produce more of the winter-blend than the summer-blend, and have already started producing and storing winter-blend gasoline, Newsom said.

"In light of the price spikes, we should not wait until the end of the month to start distributing or to ramp up production of our winter-blend gasoline," he stated. "Allowing refiners to make an early transition to winter-blend gasoline could quickly increase fuel supply and provide critical liquidity on the spot market, and act as a much-needed safety valve."

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets:

California ($5.89)

Washington ($5.07)

Nevada ($4.99)

Hawaii ($4.87)

Oregon ($4.69)

Alaska ($4.64)

Arizona ($4.57)

Idaho ($4.09)

Utah ($4.08)

Montana ($4.04)

