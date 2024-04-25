California gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

USA TODAY Network
1 min read
0

State gas prices fell last week and reached an average of $5.24 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $5.27 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in state has risen about 44 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $4.22 on Jan. 2, 2023, and as high as $5.90 on Oct. 2, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in California was 12% lower at $4.69 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.vvdailypress.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.67, making prices in the state about 42.8% higher than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.63 per gallon.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: California gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg got $24.4 million in ‘other compensation’ in 2023—but Meta also treated staff well, with the median employee making $379,000

    On paper, Mark Zuckerberg is Meta’s lowest-paid employee, with a $1 dollar salary and no bonus.

  • A millennial couple who reached financial independence by their mid-30s but don't want to retire early share how they still save 80% of their income

    Lindsey and David Barber save 80% to 85% of their income for retirement and their son's future, though neither want to retire early.

  • Google parent announces first-ever dividend; beats on sales, profit; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Alphabet announced its first-ever dividend on Thursday and a $70 billion stock buybuck, cheering investors who sent the stock surging nearly 16% after the bell. The Google parent is returning capital while spending billions of dollars on data centers to catch up with rivals on generative artificial intelligence. The dividend will be 20 cents per share.

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • Donald E. Petersen, Who Boosted Quality at Ford Motor, Dies at Age 97

    In the 1970s and early 1980s, a common quip was that the letters spelling Ford, the automotive brand, stood for “fix or repair daily.” Such was the challenge facing Donald E. Petersen as he rose to become president of Ford Motor in 1980 and chief executive five years later. Pounded by competition from Japan and a weak economy, Ford lost billions in the early 1980s but then surged back into the black and outperformed General Motors and Chrysler in the second half of the decade.

  • I Have $900k in a Roth IRA and Would Receive $2,200 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 66?

    Imagine that you have $900,000 in a Roth IRA and collect another $2,200 per month in Social Security. Can you afford to retire at age 66? A good way to answer this question is to start with your budget. What do you expect to spend on essentials, like housing and fixed monthly expenses, and what […] The post I Have $900k in a Roth IRA and Would Receive $2,200 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 66? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Chipotle reverses protein policy, says workers can choose chicken once again

    Chipotle says its employees can choose chicken once again. Last week, the chain asked its U.S. and Canadian employees to temporarily select another protein for their work meals to preserve the company's supply of chicken. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle has more than 114,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Chinese automakers redefine the car as a living space at Beijing Auto Show

    How about turning a car's front bucket seats 180 degrees so they face the rear seats and extending out a table so the occupants can play cards or eat a meal? The seemingly never-ending efforts of China's electric car makers to redefine the automobile went on display Thursday at the opening of the nation's largest annual auto show. Nissan joined Toyota in announcing a tie-up at the Beijing Auto Show with a major Chinese technology company as the Japanese makers strive to meet customer demand in China for AI-enabled online connectivity in cars.

  • Wall Street plunges after US inflation shock

    US stock markets plunged amid fears of stagflation in the American economy, which grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years just as inflation jumped.

  • Retire at 65? It’s More Like 62.

    Americans stop working earlier than planned, but tend to enjoy retirement. There is a big gap between how workers envision the timing of retirement and the reality for retirees, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s latest installment of its 34-year survey of workers and retirees released Thursday. This was the median answer to the question for workers and remains the default age of retirement in the popular imagination.