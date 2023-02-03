U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.70
    -53.10 (-2.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0114 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,403.01
    -139.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

California’s New Gold Rush: Big Tech Moves to Gain the Edge in AI

Jo Constantz
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Big tech is about to go big on artificial intelligence. Companies from Microsoft Corp. to Meta Platforms Inc. are telling investors AI is a “huge opportunity” for growth — and are pledging hefty investments to outpace rivals.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mentions of “AI,” “machine learning” and related terms have soared in the latest round of company earnings calls, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of the transcripts from 15 of the biggest software and semiconductor companies. AI seemed immune even as talk of cost-cutting dominated: There were more than 200 mentions of terms related to the subject, by far the most since it started getting noticeable mentions on US tech earnings calls in 2013.

Most of Silicon Valley’s major players have had AI products in the works for years. But the race was officially on after OpenAI’s November release of ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot that became a viral hit, rang through the industry like a warning shot.

“Let me acknowledge, AI has become a big topic of conversation this year,” International Business Machines Corp. Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said on his company’s call last month. “I was in Davos last week and it probably came up at almost every single discussion around technology — what’s happening with AI, as well as what’s happening with OpenAI.” ChatGPT, he said, is the latest in a series of breakthroughs that have galvanized the industry, comparing it to IBM’s Watson and Google’s DeepMind.

The calls made one thing clear: Everyone wants to become an AI leader — or thinks they already are. Here’s what some of big tech’s top brass had to say over the last few weeks:

Meanwhile, semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is keen to cash in on the huge hardware investments the new technology will demand.

“Over the next several years, one of our largest growth opportunities is in AI, which is in the early stages of transforming virtually every industry service and product,” AMD CEO Lisa Su said.

Meta first began mentioning AI in its earnings calls as far back as 2013, when it announced the formation of an AI research group to make sense of all the content shared on Facebook. Since then mentions increased slowly across the industry and began to take a more prominent role starting in 2016. While talk of the new technology ebbed and flowed during that time, it’s now officially unavoidable.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stagflation Trade Dies Quiet Death in Week-After-Week S&P Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Something has shifted in markets. Fear of stagflation, the return-busting specter of spiraling prices and recession that just sent stocks and bonds to their worst annual drubbing in a generation, has gone missing.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in U

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2023 Besides Microsoft

    Microsoft is far and away the leader in cybersecurity, but are other stocks in the sector compelling at this juncture?

  • AWS partners with New York's APDS to pilot cloud certification program at D.C. Jail

    Amazon Web Services worked with a New York partner to offer free cloud computing certification training inside a D.C. Jail facility for the first time, with plans to make the program a permanent fixture there and, eventually, other correctional facilities. Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing arm teamed with APDS, an ed-tech company with a career readiness platform for people who are currently or formerly incarcerated, to offer its AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials course in a pilot program last year.

  • Big Tech Cloud Spending Is Slowing. What It Means for Chip Stocks.

    The owners of the three major cloud computing providers---Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, all reported slower revenue growth for the services.

  • China should avoid tightening macro-economic policies prematurely - IMF

    China should avoid a premature tightening of macro-economic policies as its economy is still not performing at its full potential despite rebounding from COVID-19, International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials said on Friday. "Key structural reforms should be re-accelerated to lift China's potential growth," the officials told reporters at an online news conference accompanying the launch of its annual assessment of the Chinese economy on Friday. In its report, the IMF commends China for its initial handling of the pandemic, but stresses that the factors that saw economic growth slow significantly in 2022 could hamper economic performance this year unless properly addressed.

  • Ford Returns to F1 as Racing Series Sees Surge in Popularity

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is making a comeback to the pinnacle of motorsports, returning to Formula 1 more than two decades after dropping out.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith

  • Bankman-Fried Entity That Owns Robinhood Stake Goes Bankrupt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd., an offshore entity that owns 55 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., filed for bankruptcy Friday amid a fight over who should get the stock following the collapse of FTX Group.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysUS Postpones

  • Jurors in Elon Musk Trial Over Tesla Tweets Begin Deliberating

    Investors allege the CEO’s tweets about taking the electric-car maker private violated federal securities law.

  • Fed’s Daly Says December Dot Plot Still Good Signal for Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said officials’ December projections for interest rates were still a good signal of where borrowing costs are headed after an impressive jobs report Friday.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in

  • Is blowout jobs a headache for the Fed, or a back-to-2019 gift?

    A blowout January employment report and continued record numbers of job openings have left the U.S. Federal Reserve with a growing dilemma of whether to take its cue about future inflation from a labor market that seems to remain on fire or take solace in the fact that, at the same time, wage growth continues to cool. The dissonance in the data – continued high demand for workers coupled with some easing in wage inflation – will be a key puzzle for policymakers to resolve as they plot their next interest rate moves. For the Fed, the question is whether the economy can continue from here to the low inflation, low unemployment days seen before the coronavirus struck in 2020, or whether a continued decline in inflation will require a looser labor market and higher joblessness.

  • Jobs report a ‘fairytale scenario’ for markets, economist says

    Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education; Kevin Paffrath, Financial Analyst & YouTuber "Meet Kevin"; and Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter Chief Economist weigh in on the January jobs report and what it means for investors.

  • Market Rally Powers Higher On Tame Fed, Meta Earnings; Apple, Google, Amazon In Focus: Weekly Review

    The market rally had powerful gains on a relatively tame Federal Reserve and a booming Meta stock, shrugging off many weak earnings reports.

  • Watch: Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Halts Stock Sale of His Flagship Company

    Gautam Adani released a video statement after his company, Adani Enterprises, canceled a stock sale of up to $2.5 billion on Feb. 1. The move came after the Adani Group was accused of fraud in a report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has denied the charges. Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg News

  • Alibaba Fintech Affiliate Ant Highlighted Shining Prospects Of Domestic Private Sector Backed By Government Support

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group post its business overhaul, shared a positive outlook for China's private sector, highlighting the fintech giant's role in boosting the country's economy. Ant Chair Eric Jing said the fintech firm could play a more significant role in China's economy amid strong support from Beijing for the private sector, the SCMP reports. Ant expressed conviction in creating more excellent value in leading development, creating jobs, and inte

  • Morgan Stanley sees another 25-bps Fed hike in March after strong jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points (bps) at the March policy meeting following a blockbuster U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January, according to Morgan Stanley's latest research note released on Friday. The U.S. investment bank previously called for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle in March after the Fed increased the policy benchmark rate by 25 bps on Wednesday.

  • BofA Warns Investors Risk Sleepwalking Into Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The US stock rally has already gone too far, and investors face brutal declines if economic growth crumbles in the second half of the year, Bank of America Corp. strategists say.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonAdani

  • Court arrests former deputy defense minister amid procurement scandal

    Kyiv's Pechersk Court has arrested former Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov for two months, with bail set at UAH 402,600,000 ($11 million), the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Feb. 2.

  • Look: Elon Musk Comments on Viral Video of Cybertruck in the Wild

    Elon Musk has spent the past year tamping down any over-enthusiasm about the Tesla Cybertruck rollout, which was originally scheduled for 2021 and is now pushed back until later in 2023. "Yeah, (there are) still many small tweaks to make it better (and the side mirrors are removable by owner), but this is very close to production design," Musk said in a Feb. 3 tweet. The comment came in a response to the Drive Tesla Twitter account noting several public Cybertruck sightings in the past week.

  • Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

    Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion earlier this week after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research issued a report accusing it of market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations.