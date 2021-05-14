U.S. markets closed

California Gov. Newsom proposes $3.2B in EV investment as part of economic recovery package

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a vocal proponent of electric vehicles, on Friday debuted a new proposal that would earmark $3.2 billion to boost EV infrastructure and adoption in the state.

“This is a big deal,” Newsom said at a press conference Friday. "The Biden administration's been talking a lot about this, they’re hoping to do something with the Senate, but we’re doing it. We’re not waiting around.”

Over half of the $3.2 billion budget would go toward replacing 1,150 trucks, 1,000 transit buses and 1,000 school buses with electric models. Another $800 million would be put toward the state’s Clean Cars 4 All program, which aims to help lower-income drivers upgrade to a zero- or near-zero car, as well as further rebates or clean vehicles. The proposal earmarks $500 million toward infrastructure and $250 million would go toward manufacturing grants. Newsom did not specify what type of infrastructure programs would qualify; it's likely those funds would go toward charging.

“Hyundai, we hope you are listening,” Newsom said, referring to the automaker’s announcement Thursday that it would invest $7.4 billion in the United States to manufacture EVs through 2025.

Biden infrastructure plan proposes spending $174B to boost America’s EV market

“Let’s start to wake up to the opportunities not to be reliant on foreign adversaries or interventions from those looking to extract resources through cyberattacks and/or other foreign governments that can abuse their privileges and rights as it relates to security and availability of fossil fuels,” he said. His comments were likely in reference to the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which has led to gas shortages in swathes of the eastern United States.

The funds are a small sliver of his proposed $100 billion economic recovery package, dubbed “California Roars Back.” If it’s approved by the state legislature, it would be the largest recovery plan in the state's history. Other proposals included in the package are nearly $1 billion to improve the state electric grid and invest in energy storage, green hydrogen and offshore wind development.

Last September, Newsom signed an executive order to phase out internal combustion engine passenger vehicles from being sold in the state by 2035. Transportation accounts for over half of all carbon emissions in the state.

Giving EV batteries a second life for sustainability and profit

  • Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the world

    Worshippers held their prayer rugs and flocked to mosques to observe Eid al-Fitr prayers, the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.Eid al-Fitr is the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and Muslims around the world gather for a prayer just after dawn on the first day.Last year, restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus closed mosques and forced many to stay home and under lockdown, disappointing millions who see it as a holiday staple.

  • Driver catches fire after hoarded gas in vehicle explodes during chase, SC cops say

    The driver told deputies “that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk.”

  • California governor builds big budget plan on one-time cash

    Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget plan would have California pay to send every 4-year-old to kindergarten, give broke college students a place to live, put more homeless people in hotel rooms, provide health insurance for older adults living in the country illegally, start a new polytechnic university, wipe out delinquent traffic tickets for poor people and give cash payments up to $1,100 to two-thirds of taxpaying adults. On Friday, Newsom detailed his ambitious $267.8 billion budget that would reverse nearly all of his proposed budget cuts and tax hikes from a year ago at the start of the pandemic — one in a series of unrelenting major crises he has faced since taking office in early 2019. “We are trying to do things this state has talked about but never been able to accomplish because we’ve never had the resources to do it,” Newsom said, adding: “This is not a budget that plays small ball.”

  • Virus Is Biggest Failure of India’s Union Government: Badal

    May.14 -- In today’s “India Focus” segment, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal discusses India’s virus crisis, the shortcomings of the government and how the virus has impacted Punjab’s economy. He speaks exclusively on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • COVID-19 restrictions: No dining-in allowed amid spike in community cases

    From 16 May to 13 June, COVID-19 restriction will be tightened, only takeaway and delivery options will be allowed for all dine-in F&B establishments.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Tells Her Audience Why She's Ending Her Long-Running Talk Show

    Ellen DeGeneres opened up about her decision to end her talk show after 19 seasons. Ahead of Thursday’s episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ the comedian announced the show’s upcoming 19th season would be its last. DeGeneres said, ‘I trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time.’ She teased that the final season will have ‘surprises’ and ‘trips down memory lane.’

  • Solar pushback: how US power firms try to make people pay for going green

    In states like Kansas, energy companies want to impose charges on people who produce their own power with rooftop arrays An aerial photo taken with a drone shows solar panels installed on a private home in Round Lake Heights, Illinois. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA Kevin Good is the president of a small solar power company in Kansas – a state that tends to be so sunny you’d think he’d have it made. “I got into solar at maybe the worst point to do so in the last 50 years,” said Good, who runs Good Energy Solutions in Lawrence, a town of about 100,000. . Kansas has about as much solar potential as Florida but lags far behind the state, powering only about 12,000 homes – or less than 2% of what is covered in Florida, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. That could be related to an ongoing debate in the states that is pitting utilities companies against solar energy. The Kansas utility Evergy has vastly expanded wind power in the state, but it is advocating for policies that would make customers less likely to install rooftop solar panels. That’s because if customers generate their own power, they won’t need to buy as much from Evergy. The fight has played out in state after state, from Arizona to California to Massachusetts – as power companies are threatened by the transition. In 2018, Evergy got permission from state regulators to collect fees from rooftop solar users, but Kansas’s highest court recently ruled that illegal. So, Evergy went back to regulators and asked them to approve different charges – a grid access charge and a minimum monthly bill. The regulators, at the Kansas Corporation Commission, rejected both proposals. They have told the company to work with solar advocates on a more holistic compromise. Andrew French, the chair of the commission, said in February that his state isn’t the only one in a standoff surrounding solar, particularly about how to rework a policy called net metering – where customers are compensated for power they send back to the grid. “This is not an issue unique to Kansas,” French said. “Others have implemented net metering 2.0 and beyond. I hope we will look at new models to try to figure out the appropriate way to value these resources.” Rick Gillam, a program director with the national solar advocacy group Vote Solar, said that Evergy is like most utilities in opposing customers reducing their usage of utility-supplied electricity. “Its general animosity has created uncertainty for solar developers and customers alike,” he said. Utilities have for years battled against net metering. Now, they are also turning to other billing strategies to try to recoup the money they fear they will lose when their customers aren’t as reliant on them. States around the country are reconsidering how they compensate customers who have their own rooftop solar. A lawyer for the trade group for investor-owned utilities, Emily Fisher of the Edison Electric Institute, said at a regulatory conference earlier this year that utilities in 2020 installed 12 gigawatts of solar power and in 2021 are on track for even more. But the pandemic left many customers unable to pay their bills, shifting costs on to others, she said. “We have to be really mindful of costs as we continue to drive toward clean,” Fisher said. ** Power companies have worried about a future like they see in California, which is far ahead of other states on rooftop solar and is considering overhauling electricity rules to try to boost adoption further. Environmental advocates say that amid the green energy revolution that the Biden administration is touting and climate scientists are calling for, utilities are standing in the way. “It’s the wave of the future. Customer tastes are becoming green, they are becoming organic in what they eat and what they wear,” said Ahmad Faruqui, an industry expert with the consulting firm The Brattle Group. “Why should electricity be any different?” The debate in Kansas specifically is not about whether climate change is happening and renewable power is necessary – but about how to shift the landscape to accommodate green energy despite pushback from powerful corporations. Climate change deniers are increasingly out of place in the state, which has seen a significant economic boost from wind power. Kansas’s governor, Laura Kelly, is a Democrat, although the state legislature is controlled by Republicans. Kelly supports renewable power, especially wind. One relatively new state senator, Mike Thompson, has attempted to propose anti-wind power legislation that one Kansas non-profit group has deemed among the “most restrictive”, in the US. Thompson – a former meteorologist who has received campaign donations from both the fossil-fuel invested Koch brothers and a Pac for Evergy – denies the science that shows humans are heating the planet at an unsustainable rate. In a sign of the times, his fellow Republicans shot down his proposal, and it is unlikely to move forward. Thompson and Evergy represent two sides of the opposition that stands to curb renewable power growth around the country. Thompson’s complaints are ideological. He falsely argues the public “has been subjected to a constant barrage of falsified, exaggerated and alarming claims”, about climate change. He and other conservatives around the country have sought to cast renewables as unreliable and expensive. Evergy, on the other hand, says it’s committed to reducing its climate pollution and has massively grown its wind power, displacing some coal-fired energy. Evergy’s power mix is 39% coal, 27% wind, 26% fossil gas, 7% nuclear and 1% solar and other renewable power. Evergy’s senior vice-president, Chuck Caisley, said environmental advocates are unfairly painting the company as anti-renewables and that he just wants rooftop solar generators to help pay for the grid they use. Utility companies argue that when customers opt out, they will be forced to charge the remaining pool of users more. “From an issue of fundamental fairness, we just don’t believe that because you put a solar array on your house, [your neighbor should] have to pay more,” he said. “It was never our intention to try and hurt the solar industry.” But utilities remain monopolies, meaning their customers typically don’t have other options. They are typically regulated by elected or appointed state officials, who determine how big of a profit they can make from running plants and power lines. Dorothy Barnett, executive director of the Kansas-based Climate + Energy Project, said those profit motivations have stalled progress for years. “We could have worked together to find common ground and could have been so far ahead on solar,” Barnett said. “There were so many opportunities along the way that were missed because Kansas utilities were slow to recognize we are in a period of transition with our electric system.”

  • Chicago cat fleeing fire survives 5-story jump, walks off

    A Chicago cat may now have eight lives after jumping out of a fifth-floor window Thursday afternoon to escape an apartment fire.

  • Green New Deal advocates see imprint on Biden's climate policy

    Senator Ed Markey said the ideals of the Green New Deal "are in the DNA of President Biden's American Jobs Plan."

  • Bitcoin Sell-Off Could Stabilize Around $42K Support

    BTC remains under pressure and could find lower support near $42K as long-term momentum wanes.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls for Second Straight Day After Tesla Action; Ether Follows

    “What saddens me is the way the weak hands and recent buyers see Elon Musk as a prophet, powerhouse and decisive figure in bitcoin,” said one trader.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Taking Out .7194 Confirms Minor Reversal Bottom, Strengthens Over .7204

    The NZD/USD is currently trading inside yesterday’s range and a pair of 50% levels. This indicates investor indecision and impending volatility.

  • Alibaba Vows to Hike Spending After First Loss Since 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. forecast better-than-expected revenue and pledged to invest in new growth arenas, signaling its intention to move past a Chinese antitrust probe that triggered its first loss in nine years.Jack Ma’s flagship e-commerce firm swung to a 5.5 billion yuan ($852 million) net loss -- its first since 2012 -- after the company swallowed a $2.8 billion fine for monopolistic behavior imposed by Beijing. It now intends to refocus on its business, plowing “all incremental profit” back into technology and hotly contested areas like community commerce, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang pledged on Thursday. Its shares fell more than 6% in Hong Kong after Citigroup and CICC slashed their price targets on fears that prioritizing growth will hammer profits.Alibaba executives have sought to put behind them a crackdown on Ma’s internet empire that’s shaved $260 billion off the Chinese internet behemoth’s market value. The penalty imposed in April marked the conclusion of a four-month probe, but uncertainty persists as Beijing continues to rein in Alibaba and increasingly powerful rivals from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Meituan. No analyst asked directly about what’s to come in the broader clampdown Thursday, though Zhang stressed the company accepted the fine and will move forward.“We accept the penalty with sincerity and will ensure our compliance with determination,” the CEO said. “During the past fiscal year, we have gone through all kinds of challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, fierce competition as well as an anti-monopoly investigation and penalty decision by Chinese regulators. We believe the best way to overcome these challenges is to look forward and invest for the long term.”Alibaba’s shares are down about 35% from its October peak, just before Ma’s now-infamous rant against outmoded regulations triggered a chain of events that torpedoed a $35 billion initial public offering by his Ant Group Co. and started a probe into the e-commerce giant.“The lack of tangible evidence of material share gains on the ground, for example in community group buying, or food delivery, remains a material concern of ours for Alibaba,” Bernstein analysts led by Robin Zhu said. “We fear that until such data points materialize, Alibaba’s investments will be likened to selling the family silver.”“There is still significant uncertainty in Alibaba,” said Andy Halliwell, an analyst at consultancy Publicis Sapient. “There is no doubt though that Alibaba have capitalized on their digital and tech strategy in light of the global pandemic, and the rebounding Chinese economy. But it remains to be seen how Jack Ma’s behavior last year will have a lasting impact on brand and investor confidence.”Click here for a live blog of the earnings call.Alibaba is keen to convey the impression that it’s back to business as normal. Ma was spotted this week at an annual staff and family celebration at its sprawling Hangzhou campus, where kids played in ball pits while company mascots posed for photos with employees in cosplay.On Thursday, the company forecast revenue for the year ending March 2022 will rise at least 30% to more than 930 billion yuan, beating the 923.5 billion average projection. That’s a deceleration from the previous year’s 41%, and comes after sales for the three moths ended March came in at a better-than-expected 187.4 billion yuan.The anticipatedrevenue growth however disappointed some analysts given the pledge to hike spending. It’s also unclear how much the increased investment, which also encompasses areas from local internet services and merchant solutions, may hurt margins. And reliable growth engines are slowing: cloud revenue grew just 37% in the March quarter after a major, unidentified customer pulled out, the slowest pace since 2014.Zhang singled out community commerce -- an area now fought over between a number of deep-pocketed rivals like JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. -- as a key avenue to reach lower-tier and rural customers. Executives said Alibaba will be disciplined in spending, without elaborating.“Despite heady predictions, it’s likely that we’ll see an erosion of margins in part due to the investment the business is making in new business ventures,” Halliwell said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Alibaba’s profitability may take a back seat as it steps up investments in the coming fiscal year in a bid for market expansion and greater user gains and engagement. Alibaba is also likely to monetize its merchants less aggressively. The company promises to establish strict metrics to assess these initiatives, yet some of the spending may be unavoidable as competition mounts from Pinduoduo, JD.com, Meituan and short-video platforms like Kuaishou and Douyin. Margin at Alibaba’s core commerce business will also be dragged down by the growing shift to self-operated retail and direct-sales businesses, especially with the consolidation of Sun Art this quarter.- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the research.There remain several other questions Alibaba may have to grapple with in the year ahead. The company joined 33 other tech firms in pledging to abide by monopoly laws and eradicate abuses like forced exclusivity agreements -- actions with as-yet unknown ramifications for growth. More broadly, the Chinese government is debating how to exert greater control over the invaluable online data amassed by its internet giants that have enabled their meteoric expansion over the past decade.The government is said to be considering whether to compel Alibaba to shed media assets that have supported its brand. Antitrust watchdogs are screening its previous investments and could force a divestment if deemed in violation of regulations.Then there’s Alibaba’s finance affiliate -- Ant, a major provider of financing for Alibaba’s consumers -- which is still wrangling with regulators over a forced restructuring that could curb its lending. Its profit in the December quarter rose 50% to 21.8 billion yuan, though the bottom line will remain under pressure because of a requirement to cut back on loans.Alibaba is trying to resume business as normal just as competition ramps up in China’s e-commerce market.Pinduoduo reported 788 million annual active buyers in the December quarter, dethroning Alibaba as China’s biggest e-commerce operator by consumers for the first time ever. On Thursday, Alibaba reported its users had climbed to 811 million in China in the three months ended March.Scrappy upstarts like ByteDance Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology are making inroads into social shopping, chipping away at the growth of its Taobao Live service. Other platforms like Meituan, Didi and Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed MissFresh have made aggressive investments into their community groceries business, leaving the Hangzhou-based Alibaba to play catch-up in the red-hot sector.(Updates with analysts and share action from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Short-Term Retracement Zone at .7712 to .7669

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at .7112.

  • Fed’s Waller Joins Colleagues in Branding Inflation ‘Temporary’

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.Christopher Waller on Thursday became the latest Federal Reserve governor to try and dampen expectations for central bank action to curb rising prices that he sees as “temporary.”Waller, the third governor to speak this week, said that while inflation above the Fed’s 2% goal may last through 2022, it’s unlikely to be sustained. The comments echo those by Lael Brainard on Tuesday and Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Wednesday as Americans vex over rising prices. Several regional Fed presidents have delivered a similar message, including Richmond’s Thomas Barkin earlier on Thursday.“Despite the unexpectedly high CPI inflation report yesterday, the factors putting upward pressure on inflation are temporary, and an accommodative monetary policy continues to have an important role to play in supporting the recovery,” Waller told a virtual event hosted by the Global Interdependence Center. “We will not overreact to temporary overshoots of inflation.”Fed officials want to drive home the message that inflation spikes are transitory to counter criticism their ultra-easy monetary policy is making matters worse, as concern mounts on both Wall Street and Main Street. A report Wednesday showed consumer prices rose in April by the most since 2009. Prices paid to U.S. producers also increased by more than forecast last month.Officials will need to see several more months of economic data -- including the May and June labor-market figures -- before being able to fully judge the strength of the recovery, Waller said. That suggests it would be premature to discuss scaling back the Fed’s massive bond-purchase program at its June 15-16 meeting, in his view. The June employment report is released July 2.“The May and June jobs report may reveal that April was an outlier, but we need to see that first before we start thinking about adjusting our policy stance,” Waller said, referring to the weaker-than-expected employment data last month.Waller listed six things contributing to higher inflation readings: Base effects, or the comparison of prices this year to last year’s pandemic-depressed readings, higher energy costs, fiscal stimulus, spending of accumulated savings, supply bottlenecks and increased demand for workers, which is driving up wages.These will pressure price growth to rise above the Fed’s 2% goal this year and next year, Waller said, but inflation will return to target after that. He said inflation could reach 2.25% to 2.5% in 2021 and 2022, though sustained monthly surges to 4% would be a concern.The median Fed forecast calls for prices to rise to 2.4% this year as the economy reopens and pandemic concerns recede amid widening vaccine distribution. Policy makers see inflation falling back to their 2% goal next year.The Fed is backing its forecast to justify ultra-easy monetary policy that projects interest rates near zero through 2023, plus a vow to maintain asset purchases at $120 billion a month until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.Taper TalkBut price increases have some investors betting that the Fed will need to scale back its bond buying sooner rather than later. Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have said it’s too early to start talking about tapering.St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard, speaking separately on Thursday, said “it’s too early to talk about taper because the pandemic is still going on.”Fed communication over asset purchases is risky. Former New York Fed chief William Dudley, recalling the taper tantrum of 2013 when financial markets were roiled by unexpected news the central bank was thinking of scaling back bond purchases, warned that it risks a re-run.“Sometime, probably later this year, the Fed is going to have to start to hint that we’re now moving away from maximum monetary policy stimulus. It’ll be very interesting to see how financial markets react,” he told the Council on Foreign Relations Thursday. “If that reaction is severe enough, that could actually affect the trajectory of monetary policy.” Dudley is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.The economy has shown signs of a strengthening recovery in recent months, but some data have disappointed. Employers added 266,000 jobs in April, far short of the nearly 1 million increase expected by economists, data on Friday showed. Fed officials have said they are looking for multiple months of strong data when evaluating the trajectory of the recovery.‘Outcome Based’“We have said our policy actions are outcome-based, which means we need to see more data confirming the economy has made substantial further progress before we adjust our policy stance, because sometimes the data does not conform to expectations, as we saw last Friday,” Waller said.Waller said that several measures of employment are still depressed, namely the unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic workers, and the percentage of the population that is employed. But other indicators are back to normal: Job openings and the quits rate.“The economy is ripping, it is going gangbusters,” Waller said. “But we need to remember that it is coming out of a deep hole, and we are just getting back to where we were pre-pandemic.”(Updates with Bullard in seventh paragraph from bottom.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.