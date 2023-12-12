California home of Root exec who stole millions from company auctioned for $1.5 million

This California home belonging to a former executive of auto insurer Root has been sold at auction after the executive has pleaded guilty to stealing $10.2 million from the company.

A California home belonging to the former marketing executive of Root who admitted to stealing $10.2 million from the auto insurer has been sold at auction for $1.5 million.

The federal court in Columbus ordered the sale of the 3,844-square-foot home that belonged to Brinson "BC" Silver, who pleaded guilty last month to charges of wire fraud and contempt of court.

As part of the plea, he agreed to pay restitution of more than $10.2 million.

The sale is part of the process of Root recovering the money that was stolen, according to Richard Kruse, president of Gryphon USA, the company that led the auction.

The four-bedroom home in Ramona, near San Diego, sits on 26 acres and features ocean and mountain views. The property has office space, a solar system with five Tesla Powerwalls, a battery system that stores solar power for backup use, and two- and four-car garages.

Kruse said in a statement that the auction established the true market value for the property.

"Premium properties do incredibly well at auction as it is difficult to put a price tag on someone’s custom home, unique building or farm,” he said in a statement.

Another property in Venice, California, will be up for auction soon, he said.

Silver was chief marketing officer of Root from November 2021 through November 2022.

Court records show that during Silver's time with the company he entered into contracts with four vendors and directed that a portion of the proceeds from those contracts be paid to bank accounts in the names of businesses Silver owned and controlled.

Root and court filings show Silver has been accused of buying luxury homes in Florida and California, a $1.4 million yacht, an amphibious plane, a $165,000 Mercedes-Benz G550, luxury watches and other items with the money.

