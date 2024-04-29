California is joining with a New Jersey company to buy a generic opioid overdose reversal drug

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during an event in San Francisco on Nov. 9, 2023. On Monday, April 29, 2024, Newsom announced California is partnering with New Jersey-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals to purchase a generic version of Narcan. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ADAM BEAM
3 min read
5
In this article:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company to purchase a generic version of Narcan, the drug that can save someone's life during an opioid overdose, under a deal announced Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals will sell naloxone to California for $24 per pack, or about 40% cheaper than the market rate. California will give away the packs for free to first responders, universities and community organizations through the state's Naloxone Distribution Project.

The deal is significant because it means California will be able to buy a lot more naloxone — 3.2 million packs in one year instead of 2 million — for the same total cost.

The deal means naloxone eventually will be available under the CalRx label. Newsom first proposed CalRx back in 2019 as an attempt to force drug companies to lower their prices by offering much cheaper, competing versions of life-saving medication. He signed a law in 2020 giving the authority to the state.

California governments and businesses will be able to purchase naloxone outside of the Naloxone Distribution Project, the Newsom administration said, adding the state is working on a plan to make it available for sale to individuals.

“California is disrupting the drug industry with CalRx — securing life-saving drugs at lower and transparent prices,” Newsom said in an statement provided by his office.

Naloxone has been available in the U.S. without a prescription since March of 2023, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a nasal spray brand produced by the Maryland-based pharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals makes a generic equivalent to Narcan that won FDA approval last week.

The naloxone packs purchased by California initially will be available under the Amneal label. The naloxone will move to the CalRx label once its approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a process the Newsom administration said could take several months.

Opioid overdose deaths, which are caused by heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone, have increased dramatically in California and across the country. Annual opioid overdose deaths in California more than doubled since 2019, reaching 7,385 deaths at the end of 2022.

California began giving away naloxone kits for free in 2018. State officials say the Naloxone Distribution Project has given out 4.1 million kits, which have reversed a reported 260,000 opioid overdoses. The money has come from taxpayers and portions of a nationwide settlement agreement with some other pharmaceutical companies.

Last year, California lawmakers agreed to spend $30 million to partner with a drug company to make its own version of naloxone. But they ended up not needing to spend that money on this deal, since Amneal Pharmaceutical was already so far along in the FDA approval process it did not require up-front funding from the state.

Instead, California will use a portion of the revenue it receives from a national opioid settlement to purchase the drugs.

Naloxone is just one drug the Newsom administration is targeting.

Last year, California signed a 10-year agreement with the nonprofit Civica to produce CalRx branded insulin, which is used to treat diabetes. California has set aside $100 million for that project, with $50 million to develop the drugs and the rest set aside to invest in a manufacturing facility. Newsom said a 10 milliliter vial of state-branded insulin would sell for $30.

Civica has been meeting with the FDA and “has a clear path forward," the Newsom administration said.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Leaves China With Tesla Driving Software Hurdles Cleared

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s quick visit to China paid immediate dividends, with Tesla Inc. receiving in-principle approval from government officials to deploy its driver-assistance system in the world’s biggest auto market.Most Read from BloombergMusk Wins Tentative Clearance for Tesla Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 Lo

  • Travel firm Viking seeks to raise about $1.33 billion in upsized US IPO

    U.S. IPOs are expected to rebound in 2024 after a two-year dry spell on firming bets of a soft landing for the world's largest economy, although the recovery has been uneven so far. Viking, founded in 1997, started out with four river vessels and now owns a fleet of 92, allowing customers to book voyages to destinations including Antarctica and the Arctic. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

  • Bitcoin ETF Slowdown Is a Short-Term Pause Not the Beginning of a Negative Trend: Bernstein

    Investment platforms will take some time to establish the necessary compliance framework to sell bitcoin ETF products, the report said.

  • Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever

    Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. The double album has amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units, according to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company. A shocking 1.91 million of those units come from traditional album sales — people purchasing downloads, CDs, cassettes and vinyl.

  • UPDATE 2-Fulton Financial's stock jumps after it buys failed Republic First Bank

    Fulton Financial's shares jumped on Monday after it bought the deposits and assets of Republic First in a regulator-engineered deal that marked the first U.S. bank failure of 2024. The lender, which had conducted business as Republic Bank, had grappled with low liquidity, not filing annual reports detailing year-end financials with the U.S. SEC and being targeted by multiple activist investors since 2021. Republic Bank, which had about $6 billion and $4 billion in total assets and deposits, respectively, was closed on Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.

  • Before You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF, Here Are 3 Others I'd Buy First

    Despite its popularity, QQQ is very rarely the best choice for any investor.

  • Musk Wins China’s Backing for Tesla’s Driver-Assistance Service

    Tentative approval for the software feature follows Musk’s surprise visit to Beijing and marks a crucial victory in his push to reignite Tesla’s growth.

  • Earnings Keep Stocks Aloft at Start of Fed Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were buoyed by earnings optimism as traders looked ahead to a busy week for company results. The yen rebounded after dropping to its lowest in 34 years.Most Read from BloombergMusk Wins Tentative Clearance for Tesla Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Sl

  • Philips shares rocket up after settlement of US respiratory device recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares surged 35% early on Monday as the medical devices maker announced a smaller-than-expected settlement to resolve claims over recalled breathing devices in the United States. Philips said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle all personal injury claims filed in the U.S., ending uncertainty that had slashed its market value over the past three years. "This settlement is significantly lower than expectations of $2-4 billion and worst case of $10 billion," Barclays analysts said.

  • China's BYD profit growth weakens, showing effects of EV price war

    Chinese EV maker BYD posted its weakest quarterly profit growth since 2022 on Monday while its revenue growth slowed to the lowest level in nearly four years, hit by slowing EV demand and a bruising price war in the world's largest auto market.