U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,977.53
    +6.54 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,432.08
    +194.55 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,768.84
    -55.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.67
    +18.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.87
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.90
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2295
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2830
    -0.2720 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,170.83
    -907.35 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.32
    -20.14 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

California lawmakers OK potential fines for high gas prices

7
ADAM BEAM
·4 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday approved the nation's first penalty for price gouging at the pump, voting to give regulators the power to punish oil companies for profiting from the type of gas price spikes that plagued the nation's most populous state last summer.

The Democrats in charge of the state Legislature worked quickly to pass the bill on Monday, just one week after it was introduced. It was an unusually fast process for a controversial issue, especially one opposed by the powerful oil industry that has spent millions of dollars to stop it.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom used his political muscle to pass the bill, which grew out of his call last December for a special legislative session to pass a new tax on oil company profits after the average price of gas in California hit a record high of $6.44 per gallon, according to AAA. Taking on the oil industry has been a major policy priority for Newsom, who is widely viewed as a future presidential candidate.

“When you take on big oil, they usually roll you -- that’s exactly what they’ve been doing to consumers for years and years and years,” Newsom told reporters after the vote. “The Legislature had the courage, conviction and the backbone to stand up to big oil.”

He is expected to sign the bill into law Tuesday.

Legislative leaders rejected his initial call for a new tax because they feared it could discourage supply and lead to higher prices.

Instead, Newsom and lawmakers agreed to let the California Energy Commission decide whether to penalize oil companies for price gouging. But the crux of the bill isn't a potential penalty. Instead, it's the reams of new information oil companies would be required to disclose to state regulators about their pricing.

The companies would report this information, most of it to be kept confidential, to a new state agency empowered to monitor and investigate the petroleum market and subpoena oil company executives. The commission will rely on the work of this agency, plus a panel of experts, to decide whether to impose a penalty on oil company profits and how much that penalty should be.

“If we force folks to turn over this information, I actually don't believe we'll ever need a penalty because the fact that they have to tell us what’s going on will stop them from gouging our consumers," said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, a Democrat from Orinda.

California's gas prices are always higher than the rest of the country because of the state's taxes and regulations. California has the second-highest gas tax in the country at 54 cents per gallon. And it requires a special blend of gasoline that is better for the environment but more expensive to produce.

But state regulators say those taxes and fees aren't enough to explain last summer, when the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average.

“There's truly no other explanation for these historically high prices other than greed,” said Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, a Democrat from Chatsworth. “The problem is we don't have the information that we need to prove this, and we don't have the ability to penalize the kind of historic price gouging we saw last year.”

The oil industry recorded massive profits last year, following years of huge losses during the pandemic when more people stayed home and fewer people were on the road.

Eloy Garcia, lobbyist for the Western States Petroleum Association, said California's high gas prices are the result of decades of public policy decisions that have made the state an island in the global petroleum market and driven many oil refiners out of the state. He noted California does not have a pipeline to send oil into the state, meaning it has to ship what it can't produce itself from the ocean, which takes longer and costs more.

“We're not like Texas. We're not like Louisiana. We're not like the Northeast,” Garcia said. “We do not have a fungible fuel supply. We have chosen to do that. We have set ourself up by 30 years of public policy.”

Garcia said Monday's vote “sends a clear signal not to invest in California.”

Lauren Sanchez, senior climate advisor for Gov. Gavin Newsom, said the state has plenty of supply, noting California oil refineries exported 12% of their product to other states last year.

“We're also the third-largest gasoline market in the world for these companies,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Strikes Hit Russian-Occupied Ukraine as Kyiv Prepares New Offensive

    Explosions shook Russian-occupied cities in southern Ukraine, injuring a police chief and hitting a military facility, while a Russian missile strike killed at least one person and injured 25 others in the eastern city of Slovyansk, Ukrainian officials said.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allow

  • Fed's Jefferson: Stress among small, regional banks, could hit small businesses hardest

    LEXINGTON, Virginia (Reuters) -The shuffling of deposits from small to large banks could have a disproportionate impact on U.S. small businesses that depend heavily on community and regional financial institutions for credit, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said on Monday. "We are focused on the macroeconomy but we are aware ... that there are potential distributional aspects," if depositors move cash away form smaller banks, Jefferson said. Recent banking sector stress has led to declining deposits at smaller institutions and "we are going to have to see how that plays out," Jefferson said.

  • Daily Crunch: Twitter tells GitHub to remove proprietary source code and help them ID who posted it

    Come together: If you find yourself grumbling about using Microsoft Teams, this story might bring a smile to your face: Frederic reports that Microsoft rebuilt Teams from the ground up, promising some neat things, like 2x faster performance and only half the memory being used. Apple acquired WaveOne, a startup using AI to compress videos, Kyle reports.

  • Baidu cancels launch event for cloud services integrated with Ernie Bot

    China's largest search engine operator Baidu, one of the country's pioneers in the artificial intelligence (AI) field, has cancelled a scheduled launch event for a smart cloud product empowered by its ChatGPT-style chatbot Ernie Bot. The Beijing-based tech giant had announced it would host the press event on Monday, but in a last-minute statement, it said the event had been replaced by a "closed-door communications meeting" for potential corporate users "to help clients make better use of the Er

  • Bank Crisis Poses Risk to Tesla Profits: Top Wall Street Analyst

    Elon Musk has been cutting Tesla car prices. The banking crisis may mean more of the same, a key analyst suggests.

  • Kimberly Palmer: How to use a tax refund to fight inflation

    If inflation has eaten away at your budget the way waves erode a beach, then your tax refund might just provide a much-needed protective barrier. At the same time, just over half of filers (55%) are expecting tax refunds for the 2022 tax year, with an average expected refund of $2,205, according to the 2023 Nerdwallet Tax Report. “Tax refunds are going to arrive at just the right time for many consumers this spring,” says Drew Wessell, a certified financial planner at Fiduciary Financial Advisors in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

  • 4 Startups That Have Raised Over $1 Million From Everyday Investors

    Investing in startups can deliver 1,000x returns in a fraction of the time required to earn an equivalent return on stock investments. For instance, Airbnb is one of the most successful startups of the past decade, debuting as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. in 2020. This vacation rental company — which struggled to raise $150,000 in 2008 — has a $68.1 billion market capitalization. As lucrative as it sounds, startups come with heavy risks, and even brilliant startups fail.

  • World Bank warns of 'lost decade' in global growth without bold policy shifts

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Average potential global economic growth will slump to a three-decade low of 2.2% per year through 2030, ushering in a "lost decade" for the world's economy, unless policymakers adopt ambitious initiatives to boost labor supply, productivity and investment, the World Bank warned on Monday. But concerted efforts to boost investment in sustainable sectors, cut trade costs, leverage growth in services, and expand labor force participation could boost potential GDP growth by up to 0.7 percentage point to 2.9%, the report said. "A lost decade could be in the making for the global economy," said World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill, although he said policies that incentivize work, increase productivity, and accelerate investment could reverse the trend.

  • Lyft Names David Risher New CEO as Co-Founder Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. tapped David Risher to be its new chief executive officer, replacing co-founder Logan Green and setting the stage for a potential sale as the ride-hailing company struggles to compete with bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks“The economic headwinds are building,

  • Biden's New Budget Proposes a $4.7 Trillion Increase in Taxes

    President Biden's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget has proposed a series of major tax increases, totaling nearly $4.7 trillion, aimed at businesses and high-income individuals. These proposals include higher marginal tax rates on corporate, individual, and capital gains income; a new minimum tax on high-net-worth individuals; and increases to Medicare taxes. Several tax credits would also be expanded or created, offsetting the gross taxes by about $900 billion and resulting in a net tax increase of $3.8

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate

  • Banking crisis has ‘definitely’ tipped the U.S. closer to recession, warns top Fed official who was at the center of the 2008 bailout

    “Not all of these stresses are behind us," warns Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, the former administrator of the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (along with benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?