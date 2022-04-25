California, Louisiana Veterans Awarded $30,000 Mobility is Freedom Vehicle Grants

Wounded Warriors Family Support

OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support has awarded Josue Barron of Temecula, California, and Ryan Major of New Orleans with $30,000 Mobility is Freedom vehicle grants. Barron purchased a 2022 Ford Bronco, while Major obtained a GMC Sierra.



Barron was on an October 2010 morning foot patrol when his engineer stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) as they returned to base. As a result, both Navy members were left with amputations. Barron received the Purple Heart and a Combat Action Ribbon.

Barron is driven by his background and disability, which he said has made him stronger and shown him that anything is possible. Barron likes to lift weights and travel in California with his family. Barron also is interested in hand cycling and aspires to make the U.S. Paralympic Team.

During November 2006, Army Sgt. Major’s unit was attached to a Marine squad in Ramadi, Iraq. Major was on foot patrol when he was severely injured by an IED. As his comrades prepared for a Germany return, Major was flown to the United States. Along with multiple internal wounds, Major sustained burns and injuries to both arms and is a double amputee.

Major’s mother, Lorrie, is a registered nurse and single parent. Lorrie took a leave of absence to stay by Ryan’s side during the multiple months of surgeries, therapies and procedures at numerous hospitals. Ryan continues to endure ongoing medical care for his injuries.

“There are tremendous unmet needs and gaps in finances to every family that has a wounded service member,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “These Mobility is Freedom vehicle grants will help Josue and Ryan close those gaps and meet their needs.”

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

