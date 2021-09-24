U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

California makes zero-emission autonomous vehicles mandatory by 2030

Igor Bonifacic
·2 min read

Starting in 2030, California will require all light-duty autonomous vehicles that operate in the state to emit zero emissions. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, SB 500 represents the latest effort by the state to limit the sale of new internal combustion vehicles with an eye towards reducing greenhouse emissions. In 2020, Newsom signed an executive order that effectively banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. That same year, the state’s Air Resources Board mandated that all new trucks sold in California emit zero emissions by 2045.

“We’re grateful for California’s leadership in ensuring this will be the industry standard,” said Prashanthi Raman, head of global government affairs at Cruise, in a statement to Engadget. “The AV industry is primed to lead the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in cities, and it’s why we’ve operated an all-electric, zero-emissions fleet from the start.” Cruise backed SB 500 through its involvement with the Emission Zero Coalition, a group that also includes autonomous delivery startup Nuro.

Per the Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation sector has been the single largest source of greenhouse emissions in the US since 2019, with light-duty vehicles accounting for more than half of that output. However, autonomous cars currently represent only a tiny fraction of the nearly 15 million vehicles on California roads. Moreover, both Cruise and Waymo, two of the most prominent companies testing fully autonomous taxi services in the state, utilize fleets made almost exclusively of electric and hybrid vehicles. This latest move from California then is about preventing autonomous vehicles from becoming major polluters in the future, particularly if driverless taxi services become popular among commuters.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

  • FCC showers schools across the US with $1.2B from Emergency Connectivity Fund

    The FCC has sent out the first checks from its Emergency Connectivity Fund, an effort to help close the "homework gap" at schools by covering the cost of computers and internet services. Thousands of school districts, in every state plus D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico, will split this first $1.2 billion distribution, and there's still lots more to come.

  • Climate change fuels Calif. push to prevent fires

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved nearly $1 billion in new spending to prevent wildfires that are getting bigger and more destructive from climate change. (Sept. 23)

  • Plankton bloom larger than Australia caused by the country's 2019-2020 fires

    Satellite data reveals that an enormous bloom of phytoplankton formed in the Southern Ocean after Australia’s historic bushfires that began in October 2019.

  • Gov. Newsom signs legislation outlining $15B plan to address climate change

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed legislation that has a $15 billion plan to address climate change in California.

  • Don't panic buy, Britain tells consumers as BP shuts gas stations

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil giant BP said on Thursday it was having to temporarily close some petrol filling stations in Britain because of a lack of truck drivers, hours after a junior minister cautioned the public not to panic buy amid fears of food shortages. Small Business Minister Paul Scully said Britain was not heading back into a 1970s-style "winter of discontent" of strikes and power shortages amid widespread problems caused by supply chain issues. Soaring wholesale European natural gas prices have sent shockwaves through energy, chemicals and steel producers, and strained supply chains which were already creaking due to insufficient labour and the tumult of Brexit.

  • Newsom signs $15 billion package to fight climate change

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $15 billion climate package on Thursday as California wildfires threaten more sequoias at Sequoia National Park.Why it matters: The package is the largest such investment in California history as drought conditions have worsened across the state and led to numerous wildfires. More than 1.9 million acres have burned across the state this year, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, including over 220,000 in the Caldor fire last month. Ge

  • Interior’s Haaland Hints at Limits on Fossil Fuel Extraction

    (Bloomberg) -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland suggested a sharply limited role for fossil fuel extraction on U.S. federal lands and waters in her most expansive comments yet on the administration’s overhaul of oil and gas leasing.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing

  • New homes sales rise for second straight month in August

    Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers. Sales of new homes last month rose 1.5%, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000. July's jump came after three consecutive declines in April, May and June as builders grappled with surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Apple has banned FORTNITE from the App Store Indefinitely

    Apple has banned Fortnite from the App Store for the duration of the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, per Epic's CEO. The post Apple has banned FORTNITE from the App Store Indefinitely appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Op-Ed: Renters' last chance for pandemic aid before evictions resume

    The $7.2-billion pool of aid for unpaid rent and utilities is still mostly untapped.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott sends fleet of cars to form "steel wall" along southern border

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told Fox News Tuesday that he has sent hundreds of state-owned vehicles to the southern border to form a barrier to prevent migrants from crossing.Why it matters: It's the latest measure taken to block the entry of migrants around Del Rio, Tex., where thousands coming from Haiti have taken refuge while trying to seek asylum. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarlier this week, images of border patrol age

  • Airbus Unveils a 4-Passenger Electric Air Taxi to Help City Dwellers Get Around Town

    The ultra-quiet eVTOL has a range of 50 miles and can reach speeds of up to 75 mph.

  • Is Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ( NASDAQ:VIOT ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Suspected arson wildfire forces evacuations in California

    Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Friday and many others were on notice to be ready to flee as a destructive wildfire raged in a drought-stricken forest in California’s far north. The fire in the Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding covered more than 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “Approximately 4,000 Shasta County residents are evacuated at this time with 30,000 residents affected,” the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday night.

  • Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' with Patriots as QB aged

    Tom Brady, now with the Buccaneers, played for the Patriots 20 seasons. Brady's trainer said New England coach Bill Belichick "never evolved."

  • Tesla Is Bringing Self-Driving No Matter What. Regulators Need to Adapt.

    San Francisco authorities have expressed concern over Tesla's autonomous driving feature, dubbed Full Self Driving. More broadly, self-driving systems are advancing much faster than regulation.

  • Tesla Stock Races Past Buy Point As Musk Predicts Chip Shortage Will Be Over Soon; FSD Update Expected

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the chip shortage hampering car production is "short term." An FSD update expected Friday. Tesla stock rose.

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).