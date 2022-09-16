U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,729.42
    +45.33 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

California Man Thanks Novo Detox, Calling it One of the Best Experiences of His Life

Novo Detox
·4 min read

Los Angeles, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA - Addiction is not just a physical illness. The struggle to break psychological ties to drugs or alcohol can be an even tougher fight; recovery often must begin by forgiving one's self. That’s how one client at Novo Detox found success over his addiction. His experience was so positive, he felt compelled to write about it in a glowing 5-star review on Google.

It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Armando wrote. “They helped me get my life back on track and helped me learn to love myself.”

Novo Detox addiction treatment center in los angeles, california
Novo Detox addiction treatment center in los angeles, california

Novo Detox is a luxury drug and alcohol detox and rehab in Los Angeles, part of a nationwide network of addiction treatment centers with locations across the country providing all levels of care from detox to residential/inpatient rehab to outpatient rehab and aftercare.

At the small six-bed facility in the heart of Bel-Aire, clients receive state-of-the-art detox services designed for medical safety, comfort and nourishment. Treatment focuses on drug and alcohol addiction and emotional and psychological conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, codependency and impulse control disorder. Substance abuse and psychological disorders are often treated together, following the current thinking that addiction is often a symptom of an underlying condition rather than a primary disorder. This combined treatment of a mental health and substance use disorder is known as a dual diagnosis.

Treatment of these conditions is driven by outstanding professional expertise, cutting-edge science and proven detox medicines. It includes holistic therapies to heal both body and mind. Clients benefit from organic, healthy, nutritional meals with individual nutritional counseling. Holistic therapies include acupuncture, herbology, reflexology, detox massages, QiGong, tai chi, yoga, stretching and meditation.

Novo Detox offers several levels of care, beginning with medical detox for those who need it. Detox rids the body of toxins, eases withdrawal symptms and prepares a person for the emotional work of rehab. Detox can be painful and even dangerous, so it is always recommended that it be supervised by trained staff with access to medical care.

Before detox begins, clients undergo an assessment to create a metabolic profile. This assessment reveals how quickly they metabolize medications, which determines which ones will be the most effective in treatment and beyond.

While in detox, the client meets with their primary therapist at least once a day.

After detox, the next step is the deeper work of rehabilitation. Patients can participate in residential treatment, outpatient treatment, or both. Custom-designed for each client by experienced counselors, treatment plans include the Partial Hospitalization Program, Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), telehealth/virtual care and individual therapy sessions. The primary therapist contacts the client’s family on a weekly basis (with prior permission from the client) to update them on their loved ones progress.

During residential rehab, clients meet at least twice weekly with their primary therapist, a highly-trained and experienced professional. Novo Detox treatment staff have a minimum master’s degree in social work and are also trained in marriage and family therapy, counseling, counseling psychology and psychology or have a related licensable clinical degree required from an accredited college or university. They are licensed or hold registered intern status in clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, professional counseling or psychology in the State of California.

After residential treatment, clients usually continue rehab on an outpatient basis.

Armando spent 45 days at Novo Detox and remains enthusiastic about his experience there.

“I owe them more than I could ever repay,” he concluded in his review. “Greatest drug and alcohol treatment center in L.A.!”

Novo Detox is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, the California Department of Health Care Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Novo is an addiction treatment center in Los Angeles, California. Anyone in need of help with drug or alcohol addiction can visit Novo Detox or call 844-834-1777 anytime day or night.

###

For more information about Novo Detox, contact the company here:

Novo Detox
(310) 7429350
Novo Detox
11346 Thurston Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 7429350
https://www.google.com/maps?cid=11694349292095226766



Recommended Stories

  • Moderna’s CEO on Its New Covid-19 Booster, Prospects for Cancer Vaccines

    Stéphane Bancel discusses the company’s latest Covid shot and prospects for using mRNA in seasonal flu vaccines and personalized treatments for cancer

  • Intellia, Other CRISPR Stocks Hammered On Safety Concerns In New Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia said Friday it knocked out the gene responsible for a rare and deadly swelling disorder. But CRISPR stocks sank.

  • Omeros COVID-19 Treatment Reduced Mortality Risk, But Biased Data Rendered Analysis Meaningless

    Omeros Corp (NASDAQ: OMER) reported results from the narsoplimab arm of the I-SPY COVID Trial, sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC). Narsoplimab showed the largest reduction in mortality risk to date across all drugs reported from the I-SPY COVID Trial. The company said that in approximately half of the patients died in the narsoplimab group, and narsoplimab was not given or was prematurely stopped, with those patients dying 9 to 35 days later. Omeros adds that despite narso

  • Regeneron (REGN)/ Alnylam Report Promising Data from NASH Study

    Regeneron (REGN) and its partner Alnylam announce promising data from its ongoing phase I study evaluating ALN-HSD in healthy adults and NASH patients.

  • San Francisco biotech company opens new $41M office in Cortex (Photos)

    A San Francisco-based immunology company that wants to help eradicate infectious disease globally has expanded its footprint in St. Louis, opening a new $41 million office within the Cortex innovation district. It says the new facility will be critical to advancing research to treat several infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

  • WHO Recommends Gilead's COVID-19 Therapy For Severe Disease

    Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced updates to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline, which now conditionally recommends Veklury (remdesivir) for severe COVID-19. WHO continues to conditionally recommend Veklury in those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization. The WHO conditional recommendation is mainly driven by the final results of the WHO-sponsored SOLIDARITY study, which showed a statistically significant 17% lowe

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In that spirit, let's examine two healthcare stocks that seem to have the tools to provide solid returns over the long term: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Eli Lilly seems to excel in both areas. Take one of the company's most recent approvals: Mounjaro, a therapy used to control blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.

  • Kumail Nanjiani and Wife Emily Gordon Consider Risk 'Every Time We Do Anything' Due to Her Illness

    In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the couple, whose real-life love story was portrayed in The Big Sick, opened up about what it's like to be in the immunocompromised community

  • Pfizer's (PFE) Late-Stage Meningococcal Jab Study Meets Goal

    Based on positive top-line data from phase III on its pentavalent meningococcal vaccine, Pfizer (PFE) intends to submit a regulatory application to the FDA seeking approval by year-end.

  • Crispr Gene-Editing Drugs Show Promise in Preliminary Study

    Intellia Therapeutics said two of its experimental Crispr treatments produced positive results in early-stage trials.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: J&J New Buyback Plan, CHMP Nod to PFE's BA.4, BA.5 Omicron Jab

    J&J (JNJ) announces a new $5 billion stock buyback plan. CHMP recommends authorizing Pfizer's (PFE) Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 boosters in Europe.

  • Adderall Shortages Push ADHD Patients to Make Adjustments

    A labor shortage at a pharmaceutical company along with increased demand left Adderall on back-order at many pharmacies across the country.

  • Why Bristol Myers Squibb Triumphed On Thursday

    The latest clinical news from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) was quite encouraging, sufficient to drive the pharmaceutical giant's stock higher on an otherwise uninspired day for the broader stock market. Bristol Myers Squibb's share price experienced a nearly 2% bump, a notably better showing than the S&P 500 index's more than 1% decline. Bristol Myers Squibb's good news from the lab was that its enduringly popular cancer drug Opdivo did quite well in its latest round of testing.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The following two healthcare stocks look like great buys for investors seeking to collect both above-average income and increase wealth. The good news for cancer patients is that Merck's (NYSE: MRK) cancer drug called Keytruda is approved in the U.S. to treat 19 different forms of the disease. Looking out over the long term, Merck's pipeline is just as strong as its existing products.

  • Eloxx (ELOX) Down After Cystic Fibrosis Study Fails to Meet Goal

    Eloxx Pharmaceuticals' (ELOX) phase II combination study evaluating pipeline candidate ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis fails to achieve statistical significance in efficacy endpoints.

  • "I Used A Condom, And It Broke": Jameela Jamil Condemned Republicans' Latest Attack On Abortion Rights

    "If we are forcing millions of people into this world, we as a society — whether you are right, whether you are left, whether you are 'pro-life' or not — it doesn't matter. You will all suffer the consequences of a crowded, broken political, healthcare, and education system."View Entire Post ›

  • Why This Monster Stock's Recent Blunders Might Not Matter

    Pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) delivered outstanding second-quarter results in July, largely driven by its mainstay cancer blockbuster, Keytruda. The company reported 28% year-over-year total revenue growth and continues to develop Keytruda for new cancer indications. Under the radar, however, Keytruda returned some bad news in three separate late-stage clinical trials this summer.

  • A tainted IV bag killed a doctor. A colleague has been charged.

    In June, a Dallas area doctor who was feeling unwell wanted to use a saline IV bag she had gotten from her work to try to rehydrate. She tapped it into her veins while at home. Minutes later, she suffered a major medical event and died, court records say. Now, Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., an anesthesiologist at her surgical facility, faces federal charges for allegedly tampering with IV bags in a way that resulted in the death of his colleague as well as several other cardiac emergencies, accordin

  • Here's Exactly How Many Squats You Need to Do Per Week to See Results, According to Trainers

    Let’s be honest: When it comes to calorie-torching and strength-training workouts, squats really get the job done. This exercise can be performed in many different variations, activating numerous muscle groups. With squats, you will definitely be feeling the burn. One of the most common questions ...

  • Brain Health: Doctor Shares Anti Aging Tips To Keep Memory Sharp

    How do you fix a forgetful memory? Neurologist shares brain exercises to keep memory sharp, including reading fiction, cooking from recipes and playing games.