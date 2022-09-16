California Man Thanks Novo Detox, Calling it One of the Best Experiences of His Life

Los Angeles, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA - Addiction is not just a physical illness. The struggle to break psychological ties to drugs or alcohol can be an even tougher fight; recovery often must begin by forgiving one's self. That’s how one client at Novo Detox found success over his addiction. His experience was so positive, he felt compelled to write about it in a glowing 5-star review on Google.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Armando wrote. “They helped me get my life back on track and helped me learn to love myself.”

Novo Detox is a luxury drug and alcohol detox and rehab in Los Angeles, part of a nationwide network of addiction treatment centers with locations across the country providing all levels of care from detox to residential/inpatient rehab to outpatient rehab and aftercare.

At the small six-bed facility in the heart of Bel-Aire, clients receive state-of-the-art detox services designed for medical safety, comfort and nourishment. Treatment focuses on drug and alcohol addiction and emotional and psychological conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, codependency and impulse control disorder. Substance abuse and psychological disorders are often treated together, following the current thinking that addiction is often a symptom of an underlying condition rather than a primary disorder. This combined treatment of a mental health and substance use disorder is known as a dual diagnosis.

Treatment of these conditions is driven by outstanding professional expertise, cutting-edge science and proven detox medicines. It includes holistic therapies to heal both body and mind. Clients benefit from organic, healthy, nutritional meals with individual nutritional counseling. Holistic therapies include acupuncture, herbology, reflexology, detox massages, QiGong, tai chi, yoga, stretching and meditation.

Novo Detox offers several levels of care, beginning with medical detox for those who need it. Detox rids the body of toxins, eases withdrawal symptms and prepares a person for the emotional work of rehab. Detox can be painful and even dangerous, so it is always recommended that it be supervised by trained staff with access to medical care.

Before detox begins, clients undergo an assessment to create a metabolic profile. This assessment reveals how quickly they metabolize medications, which determines which ones will be the most effective in treatment and beyond.

While in detox, the client meets with their primary therapist at least once a day.

After detox, the next step is the deeper work of rehabilitation. Patients can participate in residential treatment, outpatient treatment, or both. Custom-designed for each client by experienced counselors, treatment plans include the Partial Hospitalization Program, Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), telehealth/virtual care and individual therapy sessions. The primary therapist contacts the client’s family on a weekly basis (with prior permission from the client) to update them on their loved ones progress.

During residential rehab, clients meet at least twice weekly with their primary therapist, a highly-trained and experienced professional. Novo Detox treatment staff have a minimum master’s degree in social work and are also trained in marriage and family therapy, counseling, counseling psychology and psychology or have a related licensable clinical degree required from an accredited college or university. They are licensed or hold registered intern status in clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, professional counseling or psychology in the State of California.

After residential treatment, clients usually continue rehab on an outpatient basis.

Armando spent 45 days at Novo Detox and remains enthusiastic about his experience there.

“I owe them more than I could ever repay,” he concluded in his review. “Greatest drug and alcohol treatment center in L.A.!”

Novo Detox is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, the California Department of Health Care Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Novo is an addiction treatment center in Los Angeles, California. Anyone in need of help with drug or alcohol addiction can visit Novo Detox or call 844-834-1777 anytime day or night.

