California man wins $10 million after letting cashier choose his scratch-off ticket

A California man walked out of a store holding a $10 million lottery ticket, thanks to a clerk's recommendation after he couldn't decide which scratch-off ticket to buy.

Brent Young won his $10 million from the California 200X $30 instant game. He bought the winning ticket at Prince Food & Gas on West Walnut Avenue in Visalia.

Young had no idea which game would give him the best chance of winning. Feeling indecisive, he asked the clerk for help in picking a ticket.

It can be challenging for players to choose from over two dozen scratch-off games the California Lottery offers. The clerk picked out a ticket from the $30 instant game California 200X.

After paying for his gas and lottery ticket, Young got to work scratching. As he was about halfway through, he noticed that one of his numbers matched the winning numbers printed on the side of the ticket. There was no mistaking it - the prize amount of $10,000,000 was printed in bold font.

"When I saw all those zeros, I was like, 'No way, this doesn't happen to people like me,'" Young told the Lottery. "It's crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game, but he didn't. He grabbed a winner."

Young was surprised to find himself at this particular retailer. He typically purchased fuel and lottery tickets at a different gas station. However, on that day, the other gas station was closed, so he had to stop at Prince Food & Gas instead.

"It's almost like God's intervention," Young told the Lottery. "I didn't have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide. I had no choice but to go to Prince's. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened."

After federal taxes, he chose to receive the $5.8 million lump sum prize, and the owner of Prince Food & Gas received a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

What is California 200X?

California 200X is a California-exclusive instant game where players can win up to $10 million.

After Young won the top prize, four out of nine $10 million prizes remain in the $30 California 200X game. Additionally, nine out of 18 $750,000 second-tier prizes and 40 out of 92 $50,000 third-tier prizes, remain.

What are the odds of winning California 200X?

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.71. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3,041,187.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

