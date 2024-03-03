California officials give Waymo green light to expand robotaxis, reports say

A Waymo self-driving car parked on a street in San Francisco on April 29, 2023.

The autonomous driving technology company Waymo was just given the green light to expand its service into Los Angeles and San Mateo counties, several outlets reported.

The California Public Utility Commission said it received 81 letters in support of expanding the driverless taxi service outside of just San Francisco and five objections, KTVU reported Saturday.

Waymo, previously known as the Google self-driving car project, is a subsidiary of tech company Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

The Los Angeles Times reported that despite the green light from CPUC, it's unclear when the robotaxis will become available in Los Angeles.

Waymo has been doing driverless test drives in San Francisco since 2018 and became just one of two companies to provide paid rides in the city in August. It began testing its driverless white Jaguars in Los Angeles last year and gave residents a chance to test out the service through an invitation-only period.

Waymo did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment. Spokesperson Julia Ilina told the LA Times that the company planned to "take a careful and incremental approach to expansion by continuing to work closely with city officials, local communities and our partners to ensure we’re offering a service that’s safe, accessible and valuable to our riders."

Lawmakers have safety concerns

The expansion of Waymo's self-driving taxis has promoted some backlash and concern among local lawmakers.

"This was an irresponsible decision by the PUC," San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Canepa told KTVU.

Canepa told the outlet the county was concerned about safety and wanted more communication with Waymo to discuss the concerns of local stakeholders.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn called CPUC’s decision to expand Waymo “dangerous.”

“These robotaxis are far too untested and Angelenos shouldn’t be Big Tech’s guinea pigs. Decisions like this one should be informed by cities, not made over city objections,” Hahn said in a post on X.

