FILE PHOTO: A figurine is seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration taken, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System will ask Facebook Inc about the controls the social media company has in place to protect user data, the system said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by G Crosse)