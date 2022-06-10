U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022 - California Legal Spend Increases in 2022-2023

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023 is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.

The Report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2019 - 2023 by Firm, Position, Average Hourly Rates and all Key Practice Areas such as Labor & Employment, Litigation, Real Estate, Environmental, Regulatory, Bond Counsel and Others for all of the major law firms representing public entities at all levels in California.

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the publisher Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the publisher Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the publisher's data in court.

The publisher's data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Hourly Rates by Law Firm & Practice Areas

Companies Mentioned

  • Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

  • Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

  • Kutak Rock LLP

  • Stoel Rives LLP

  • McCarter & English, LLP

  • Norton Rose Fulbright

  • Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

  • Buchalter, APC

  • Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

  • Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP

  • Hanson Bridgett LLP

  • Rutan & Tucker, LLP

  • Reed Smith LLP

  • Paul Hastings LLP

  • Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

  • Holland & Knight LLP

  • Squire Patton Boggs

  • Perkins Coie LLP

  • Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

  • Foley & Lardner LLP

  • Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

  • O'Melveny & Myers LLP

  • Vinson & Elkins LLP

  • Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

  • Seyfarth Shaw LLP

  • Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

  • Polsinelli PC

  • Littler Mendelson P.C.

  • Fox Rothschild LLP

  • Crowell & Moring LLP

  • Nixon Peabody LLP

  • Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

  • Aaronson, Dickerson, Cohn & Lanzone

  • Aleshire & Wynder, LLP

  • AlvaradoSmith, APC

  • AquaLaw PLC

  • Artiano Shinoff

  • Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo

  • Baker, Keener & Nahra, LLP

  • Bartkiewicz, Kronick & Shanahan, P.C.

  • Bassi Edlin Huie & Blum LLP

  • BDG Law Group, PLC

  • Berliner Cohen LLP

  • Bertrand, Fox, Elliot, Osman & Wenzel, APC

  • Best Best & Krieger LLP

  • Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.

  • Bowie, Arneson, Wiles & Giannone

  • Brunick, McElhaney & Kennedy, Professional Law Corporation

  • Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP

  • Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP

  • Cader Adams LP

  • California Appellate Law Group

  • California Eminent Domain Law Group

  • Chang, Ruthenberg & Long PC

  • Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC

  • Cole Huber LLP

  • Curls Bartling P.C

  • Daley & Heft LLP

  • Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP

  • Dannis Woliver Kelley

  • Dapeer Rosenblit & Litvak LLP

  • De Lay & Laredo

  • Dentons

  • Devaney Pate Morris & Cameron, LLP

  • Downey Brand LLP

  • Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke, P.C

  • Egoscue Law Group, Inc

  • Ellison Schneider Harris & Donlan LLP

  • Everett Dorey LLP

  • Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP

  • Filarsky & Watt LLP

  • Girard, Edwards, Stevens & Tucker LLP

  • Girvin & Ferlazzo, PC

  • Goldfarb & Lipman LLP

  • Gordon & Polland LLP

  • Greehan, Taves & Pandak, PLLC

  • Griffith & Masuda

  • Haapala, Thompson & Abern, LLP

  • Hanna, Brophy, MacLean, McAleer & Jensen, LLP

  • Harbottle Law Group

  • Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP

  • Honeywell Law Firm PLLC

  • Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.

  • Hopkins & Carley

  • Hunt, Ortmann, Palffy, Nieves, Darling & Mah, Inc

  • Isaacs Friedberg LLP

  • Jarvis, Fay & Gibson, LLP

  • Jones & Mayer

  • Kane, Ballmer & Berkman

  • Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP

  • Kidman Gagen Law, LLP

  • Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard, APC

  • Lafayette & Kumagai LLP

  • Lagerlof, LLP

  • Law Office of Julian Gross

  • Law Offices of Alexis S. M. Chiu

  • Law Offices of Evan A. Jenness

  • Law Offices of Kelly A. Aviles

  • Law Offices of Kenton L. Alm

  • Law Offices of Margaret A. Chidester & Associates

  • Law Offices of Michael M. Peters

  • Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC

  • Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

  • Lozano Smith

  • Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester LLP

  • Matt Juhl-Darlington and Associates

  • McCormick, Kabot, Jenner & Lew

  • McCune & Harber, LLP

  • McDougal Love Boehmer Foley Lyon & Canlas

  • Meyers Nave, APC

  • Miller & Owen

  • Millstone, Peterson & Watts LLP

  • Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP

  • Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

  • Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP

  • Nossaman LLP

  • Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O'Neill, LLP

  • Owen, Wickersham & Erickson, P.C.

  • Parker & Covert LLP

  • Public Agency Law Group

  • Reese Marketos LLP

  • Remy Moose Manley, LLP

  • Renne Public Law Group, LLP

  • Renne Sloan Holtzman Sakai LLP

  • Richards Carrington, LLC

  • Richards, Watson & Gershon, APC

  • Ronald R. McClain

  • Saltzman & Johnson Law Corporation

  • Sanders Roberts LLP

  • Sands Anderson PC

  • School and College Legal Services of California

  • Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP

  • Silver & Wright, LLP

  • Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP

  • Somach Simmons & Dunn

  • Stein & Lubin LLP

  • Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C

  • Telecom Law Firm PC

  • Terry E. Dixon

  • The Castanon Law Group

  • The Majesty Law Group

  • The Sohagi Law Group, PLC

  • Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation

  • Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP

  • Wiley Price & Radulovich, LLP

  • Winet Patrick Gayer Creighton & Hanes

  • Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP

  • Woodruff, Spradlin & Smart, APC

  • Young Wooldridge, LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2fjgc3


