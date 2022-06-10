California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022 - California Legal Spend Increases in 2022-2023

Company Logo

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023 is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.



The Report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2019 - 2023 by Firm, Position, Average Hourly Rates and all Key Practice Areas such as Labor & Employment, Litigation, Real Estate, Environmental, Regulatory, Bond Counsel and Others for all of the major law firms representing public entities at all levels in California.



The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the publisher Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the publisher Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the publisher's data in court.

The publisher's data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.



Hourly Rates by Law Firm & Practice Areas



Companies Mentioned

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Kutak Rock LLP

Stoel Rives LLP

McCarter & English, LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Buchalter, APC

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Rutan & Tucker, LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Perkins Coie LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Polsinelli PC

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Fox Rothschild LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Aaronson, Dickerson, Cohn & Lanzone

Aleshire & Wynder, LLP

AlvaradoSmith, APC

AquaLaw PLC

Artiano Shinoff

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo

Baker, Keener & Nahra, LLP

Bartkiewicz, Kronick & Shanahan, P.C.

Bassi Edlin Huie & Blum LLP

BDG Law Group, PLC

Berliner Cohen LLP

Bertrand, Fox, Elliot, Osman & Wenzel, APC

Best Best & Krieger LLP

Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.

Bowie, Arneson, Wiles & Giannone

Brunick, McElhaney & Kennedy, Professional Law Corporation

Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP

Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP

Cader Adams LP

California Appellate Law Group

California Eminent Domain Law Group

Chang, Ruthenberg & Long PC

Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC

Cole Huber LLP

Curls Bartling P.C

Daley & Heft LLP

Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP

Dannis Woliver Kelley

Dapeer Rosenblit & Litvak LLP

De Lay & Laredo

Dentons

Devaney Pate Morris & Cameron, LLP

Downey Brand LLP

Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke, P.C

Egoscue Law Group, Inc

Ellison Schneider Harris & Donlan LLP

Everett Dorey LLP

Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP

Filarsky & Watt LLP

Girard, Edwards, Stevens & Tucker LLP

Girvin & Ferlazzo, PC

Goldfarb & Lipman LLP

Gordon & Polland LLP

Greehan, Taves & Pandak, PLLC

Griffith & Masuda

Haapala, Thompson & Abern, LLP

Hanna, Brophy, MacLean, McAleer & Jensen, LLP

Harbottle Law Group

Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP

Honeywell Law Firm PLLC

Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.

Hopkins & Carley

Hunt, Ortmann, Palffy, Nieves, Darling & Mah, Inc

Isaacs Friedberg LLP

Jarvis, Fay & Gibson, LLP

Jones & Mayer

Kane, Ballmer & Berkman

Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP

Kidman Gagen Law, LLP

Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard, APC

Lafayette & Kumagai LLP

Lagerlof, LLP

Law Office of Julian Gross

Law Offices of Alexis S. M. Chiu

Law Offices of Evan A. Jenness

Law Offices of Kelly A. Aviles

Law Offices of Kenton L. Alm

Law Offices of Margaret A. Chidester & Associates

Law Offices of Michael M. Peters

Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC

Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

Lozano Smith

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester LLP

Matt Juhl-Darlington and Associates

McCormick, Kabot, Jenner & Lew

McCune & Harber, LLP

McDougal Love Boehmer Foley Lyon & Canlas

Meyers Nave, APC

Miller & Owen

Millstone, Peterson & Watts LLP

Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP

Nossaman LLP

Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O'Neill, LLP

Owen, Wickersham & Erickson, P.C.

Parker & Covert LLP

Public Agency Law Group

Reese Marketos LLP

Remy Moose Manley, LLP

Renne Public Law Group, LLP

Renne Sloan Holtzman Sakai LLP

Richards Carrington, LLC

Richards, Watson & Gershon, APC

Ronald R. McClain

Saltzman & Johnson Law Corporation

Sanders Roberts LLP

Sands Anderson PC

School and College Legal Services of California

Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP

Silver & Wright, LLP

Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP

Somach Simmons & Dunn

Stein & Lubin LLP

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C

Telecom Law Firm PC

Terry E. Dixon

The Castanon Law Group

The Majesty Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group, PLC

Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation

Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP

Wiley Price & Radulovich, LLP

Winet Patrick Gayer Creighton & Hanes

Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP

Woodruff, Spradlin & Smart, APC

Young Wooldridge, LLP

