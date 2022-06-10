California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022 - California Legal Spend Increases in 2022-2023
The California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023 is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The Report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2019 - 2023 by Firm, Position, Average Hourly Rates and all Key Practice Areas such as Labor & Employment, Litigation, Real Estate, Environmental, Regulatory, Bond Counsel and Others for all of the major law firms representing public entities at all levels in California.
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the publisher Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the publisher Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the publisher's data in court.
The publisher's data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Hourly Rates by Law Firm & Practice Areas
Companies Mentioned
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Kutak Rock LLP
Stoel Rives LLP
McCarter & English, LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
Buchalter, APC
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
Hanson Bridgett LLP
Rutan & Tucker, LLP
Reed Smith LLP
Paul Hastings LLP
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
Holland & Knight LLP
Squire Patton Boggs
Perkins Coie LLP
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
O'Melveny & Myers LLP
Vinson & Elkins LLP
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
Polsinelli PC
Littler Mendelson P.C.
Fox Rothschild LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Nixon Peabody LLP
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
Aaronson, Dickerson, Cohn & Lanzone
Aleshire & Wynder, LLP
AlvaradoSmith, APC
AquaLaw PLC
Artiano Shinoff
Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo
Baker, Keener & Nahra, LLP
Bartkiewicz, Kronick & Shanahan, P.C.
Bassi Edlin Huie & Blum LLP
BDG Law Group, PLC
Berliner Cohen LLP
Bertrand, Fox, Elliot, Osman & Wenzel, APC
Best Best & Krieger LLP
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Bowie, Arneson, Wiles & Giannone
Brunick, McElhaney & Kennedy, Professional Law Corporation
Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP
Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP
Cader Adams LP
California Appellate Law Group
California Eminent Domain Law Group
Chang, Ruthenberg & Long PC
Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC
Cole Huber LLP
Curls Bartling P.C
Daley & Heft LLP
Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP
Dannis Woliver Kelley
Dapeer Rosenblit & Litvak LLP
De Lay & Laredo
Dentons
Devaney Pate Morris & Cameron, LLP
Downey Brand LLP
Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke, P.C
Egoscue Law Group, Inc
Ellison Schneider Harris & Donlan LLP
Everett Dorey LLP
Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP
Filarsky & Watt LLP
Girard, Edwards, Stevens & Tucker LLP
Girvin & Ferlazzo, PC
Goldfarb & Lipman LLP
Gordon & Polland LLP
Greehan, Taves & Pandak, PLLC
Griffith & Masuda
Haapala, Thompson & Abern, LLP
Hanna, Brophy, MacLean, McAleer & Jensen, LLP
Harbottle Law Group
Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP
Honeywell Law Firm PLLC
Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.
Hopkins & Carley
Hunt, Ortmann, Palffy, Nieves, Darling & Mah, Inc
Isaacs Friedberg LLP
Jarvis, Fay & Gibson, LLP
Jones & Mayer
Kane, Ballmer & Berkman
Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP
Kidman Gagen Law, LLP
Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard, APC
Lafayette & Kumagai LLP
Lagerlof, LLP
Law Office of Julian Gross
Law Offices of Alexis S. M. Chiu
Law Offices of Evan A. Jenness
Law Offices of Kelly A. Aviles
Law Offices of Kenton L. Alm
Law Offices of Margaret A. Chidester & Associates
Law Offices of Michael M. Peters
Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC
Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
Lozano Smith
Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester LLP
Matt Juhl-Darlington and Associates
McCormick, Kabot, Jenner & Lew
McCune & Harber, LLP
McDougal Love Boehmer Foley Lyon & Canlas
Meyers Nave, APC
Miller & Owen
Millstone, Peterson & Watts LLP
Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP
Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP
Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP
Nossaman LLP
Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O'Neill, LLP
Owen, Wickersham & Erickson, P.C.
Parker & Covert LLP
Public Agency Law Group
Reese Marketos LLP
Remy Moose Manley, LLP
Renne Public Law Group, LLP
Renne Sloan Holtzman Sakai LLP
Richards Carrington, LLC
Richards, Watson & Gershon, APC
Ronald R. McClain
Saltzman & Johnson Law Corporation
Sanders Roberts LLP
Sands Anderson PC
School and College Legal Services of California
Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP
Silver & Wright, LLP
Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP
Somach Simmons & Dunn
Stein & Lubin LLP
Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C
Telecom Law Firm PC
Terry E. Dixon
The Castanon Law Group
The Majesty Law Group
The Sohagi Law Group, PLC
Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation
Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP
Wiley Price & Radulovich, LLP
Winet Patrick Gayer Creighton & Hanes
Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP
Woodruff, Spradlin & Smart, APC
Young Wooldridge, LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2fjgc3
