U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,830.00
    +55.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,386.50
    +27.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.60
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.18
    +0.54 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.31
    +0.02 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0035
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1673
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4890
    -0.2600 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,969.34
    -251.42 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.82
    -4.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,962.47
    -233.11 (-0.83%)
     

California pushes ahead with its own children's online privacy protections

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

California lawmakers have passed a bill that seeks to make apps and other online spaces safer for kids in the absence of robust federal standards. The bill, if signed into law, would impose a set of new protections for people under the age of 18 in California, potentially punishing tech companies with thousands in fines for every child affected by any violation.

The bill, the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, still needs to be signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom before becoming law. If signed, its provisions would go into effect on July 1, 2024, giving platforms an interval of time to come into compliance.

The new privacy rules would apply to social apps like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube — frequent targets of criticism for their mishandling of young users' safety and mental health — but also to other businesses that offer "an online service, product, or feature likely to be accessed by children." That broader definition would also extend the bill's requirements to gaming and education platforms that kids might use, along with any other websites or services that don't explicitly limit their use to adults.

The bill defines a child as anyone under the age of 18, pushing apps and other online products that might attract minors to enact more privacy protections for all under 18 users, not just the youngest ones. The federal law that carves out some privacy protections for children online, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), only extends its protections to children under age 13.

California Age-Appropriate ... by TechCrunch

Among its requirements, the California children's privacy legislation would prohibit companies from collecting any minor's user data beyond what it absolutely necessary or leveraging children's personal information in any way "materially detrimental to the physical health, mental health, or well-being of a child." It would also require affected companies to default users under 18 to the strongest privacy settings, "including by disabling features that profile children using their previous behavior, browsing history, or assumptions of their similarity to other children, to offer detrimental material."

The bill would also create a new working group dedicated to implementing its requirements comprised of members appointed by the governor and state agencies. The California Attorney General would be empowered to fine companies who violate its rules $2,500 per child affected for any violations deemed to be "negligent" and $7,500 for intentional violations.

"We are very encouraged by today’s bi-partisan passage of AB 2273, a monumental step toward protecting California kids online," the children's advocacy organization Common Sense said in a statement Tuesday. "Today’s action, authored by Assembly members Wicks, Cunningham and Petrie-Norris, sends an important signal about the need to make children’s online health and safety a greater priority for lawmakers and for our tech companies, particularly when it comes to websites that are accessed by young users."

While there's plenty of detail to be worked out still, the California bill could force the hand of tech companies that have historically prioritized explosive user growth and monetization above all — and dragging their feet when it comes to the less lucrative work of verifying the age of their users and protecting young people from online threats to safety and mental health. Inspired by the UK children's privacy legislation known as the "Age Appropriate Design Code," the current legislation could similarly force tech companies to improve their privacy standards for minors across the board rather than creating customized experiences for regionally-specific user segments that fall under new legal protections.

UK now expects compliance with children’s privacy design code

Recommended Stories

  • AOC posts dancing video in support of under fire Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin

    Ms Marin admitted to partying in ‘a boisterous way’ at leader’s official sumer residence in Helsinki

  • California Governor Gavin Newsom May Soon Sign Legislation to Protect Fast Food Workers

    In what is being hailed as a landmark victory for food service workers, California's legislature has passed a new bill giving more protections to fast food employees. Having cleared the state's senate...

  • U.S. plans to move COVID vaccines, treatments to private markets in 2023

    The U.S. government expects its supply of COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral treatments to run out over the next year and is preparing for them to be sold via the commercial market, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday. President Joe Biden's administration expects to run out of federal funding for buying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines by January, although it has already bought over 170 million doses for a booster campaign later this year, according to a blog post written by Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell. The administration has procured enough of Pfizer's antiviral treatment Paxlovid to supply the pills until mid-2023, O'Connell said, but other therapeutics made by Merck & Co and AstraZeneca are likely to be sold on the commercial market sooner.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Halts Gas Supply to French Utility Engie

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine reported heavy fighting as it started an offensive in the region around Kherson, a river port that was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces at the start of the war. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapDOJ Response Rai

  • TC Energy, Indigenous Partners Fall Out After End of Keystone XL

    (Bloomberg) -- An Indigenous-backed energy company is seeking C$50 million ($38.2 million) from pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. after a falling out between partners on the now-abandoned Keystone XL project. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapDOJ Resp

  • Biden accuses ‘MAGA Republicans’ of not supporting police, as he barnstorms battleground state of Pennsylvania

    Tuesday's trip is expected to be the first of President Joe Biden's three forays over six days to the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

  • Fast-Food Operators Mobilize Against California Wage Bill

    Franchise owners fear higher costs under state-set pay increases, but supporters say the legislation is needed as a model for other states.

  • Biden calls out ‘MAGA Republicans’ for claiming support for law enforcement without condemning Jan. 6 insurrection

    At a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., President Biden criticized “MAGA Republicans” for expressing support for law enforcement while holding back condemnation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Whose side are you on?” Biden asked.

  • KC area cop asked a woman for sex after arrest. He stayed on the job for over a year

    The police department said the exchange between the officer and the woman he arrested was “reciprocal” and let the officer stay on the force for 19 months.

  • Biden blasts MAGA Congress members, 'sickening' threats against FBI

    WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden condemned violent threats against FBI agents who searched predecessor Donald Trump's home as "sickening," as he called for more police funding and an assault weapons ban in Pennsylvania. Launching his first of three visits in a week to the political battleground, Biden angrily denounced people who have lashed out at federal law enforcement officials involved in the unprecedented search of the Republican former president's Florida home on Aug. 8. "It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the life of law enforcement agents and their families for simply carrying out the law and doing their job," Biden said.

  • DeSantis wants pot companies to pay more

    As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state.

  • Biden attacks GOP over response to Mar-a-Lago raid, Jan. 6: 'You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection'

    Biden will travel to Pennsylvania to contrast his administration's efforts to strengthen policing with the GOP's and blast the Make America Great Again agenda.

  • WH says it has nothing to announce on decriminalizing marijuana

    During the White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration was not announcing any change in drug policy. Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman urged Biden on Monday to decriminalize marijuana.

  • Biden administration injects $11M into monkeypox vaccine production

    The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Monday announced it is providing about $11 million of funding to support domestic production of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine being used to limit the spread of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak. HHS said in a statement that the funds would be used to support manufacturing at Grand…

  • Social-Media Firms Would Have to Consider Children’s Health Under Bill Passed by California Legislature

    Its passage comes after the failure of a separate measure that would have allowed government lawyers to sue social-media companies when their apps cause harm or addiction in their children.

  • California Fast Food Wages Would Be Set by Government Under Bill Passed by State Legislature

    Representatives for chains including McDonald’s persuaded the state Senate, which passed the bill Monday, to remove a provision holding them liable for labor violations by franchisees.

  • Biden to spotlight fight to protect democracy following jabs at ‘MAGA Republicans’

    The White House says President Biden will warn in an evening speech on Thursday in Philadelphia that America’s democracy remains “under attack.”

  • Ukraine Latest: US Urges ‘Controlled Shutdown’ of Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- A US spokesman said a “controlled shutdown” of the Russian-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be the safest option amid continued shelling around Europe’s largest such facility.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell Heaps P

  • Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

    The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on climate change could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to disclose how climate risk affects their businesses, advocates across the political spectrum say. Two Republican attorneys general — including the West Virginia official who successfully challenged Environmental Protection Agency rules restricting greenhouse gas emissions by power plants — say the Supreme Court ruling applies more broadly to other executive branch actions. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the court's June 30 ruling, which limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, can be used to block a federal license issued to a private facility to store radioactive waste in his state.

  • American Indian Movement Joins Long Walk to Pressure California Governor to Sign Agriculture Bill

    SACRAMENTO, Calif.—The national and local chapters of the American Indian Movement (AIM) joined the United Farm Workers (UFW) on a 24-day “March for the Governor’s Signature” to encourage California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which provides farmworkers more opportunities to vote in elections. The 335-mile march from Delano to Sacramento began on Aug. 3 and followed the same route UFW co-founder Cezar Chavez led farm workers on during the 1966 march that resulted in the organization’s first union contract. On Friday, which was California Farm Worker Appreciation Day, thousands gathered in Sacramento to conclude the march with a rally at the state capitol, where longtime AIM spiritual leader Fred Short provided a prayer for the crowd.