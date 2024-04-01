California Resources Corporation's (NYSE:CRC) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

California Resources' (NYSE:CRC) stock is up by 2.1% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to California Resources' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for California Resources

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for California Resources is:

25% = US$564m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.25 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

California Resources' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

To begin with, California Resources has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 21% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for California Resources' moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared California Resources' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 37% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Story continues

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CRC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is California Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

California Resources has a low three-year median payout ratio of 6.7%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 93% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, California Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with California Resources' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.