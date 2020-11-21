U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,557.54
    -24.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,263.48
    -219.72 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.97
    -49.73 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.34
    +1.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    42.17
    +0.43 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.60
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8290
    -0.0250 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8100
    +0.0390 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,565.51
    +762.64 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.74
    +9.24 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,351.45
    +17.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,527.37
    -106.93 (-0.42%)
     

Tesla won't face a fight over California's latest COVID-19 restrictions

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

California is once again instituting restrictions to keep COVID-19 in check, but it’s not going to risk pushback from Tesla this time around. Reuters reports the state’s Health Department has determined that workers at Tesla’s Fremont factory are considered essential and won’t be subject to a curfew on businesses operating between 10PM and 5AM. Manufacturing workers are considered essential, the Health Department said, and that covers Tesla by extension.

Alameda County, which includes Fremont, said it was following state rules but said it might go beyond those requirements in the future.

While the state wasn’t necessarily trying to avoid a battle with Tesla, its decision could have that effect. The electric car maker closed its Fremont plant for six weeks when Alameda County ordered a shutdown in March, but it reopened the factory in early May in defiance of county rules. Company chief Elon Musk said he was willing to risk arrest and even threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters in response to the policy.

The decision comes as there are questions about Musk’s health. A week earlier, he said he received both positive and negative COVID-19 test results after suffering possible (if relatively mild) symptoms. This hasn’t had a tangible impact on Tesla’s business, but there’s little doubt that the new coronavirus looms over the EV giant regardless of whether or not its factory stays open around the clock.

Latest Stories

  • 7 Airline Stocks to Watch If a Coronavirus Vaccine Is Near

    Do we finally have blue skies ahead for airline stocks? It’s too early to sound the all-clear, but things are certainly looking up. The announcement of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine breakthrough last week set off a seismic shift in the stock market. Traders started to dump their tech and work-from-home stocks while buying out-of-favor airlines, cruise companies, restaurants, retailers and other pandemic-recovery shares. And that makes a ton of sense. Since then, we’ve heard even more positive news. For example, the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine also delivered excellent results in clinical trials, giving the world a safety net if anything goes wrong with the Pfizer candidate. As such, we can hopefully start looking forward to a post-pandemic world once and for all.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Cyclical Stocks Still Hoping for Another Stimulus Round So, with the aviation and aerospace sectors on the mend, traders can start making moves in these names. Here are the outlooks for seven leading airline stocks: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) Copa Airlines (NYSE:CPA) Airline Stocks to Buy: United Airlines (UAL) Source: travelview / Shutterstock.com United Airlines finds itself in a middle ground, as far as the major U.S. carriers go. It’s in a much better financial situation than American, ensuring that it has some flexibility. However, its situation is more precarious than either that of Southwest or Delta. As a result, UAL stock is potentially the most intriguing of the four big airline stocks. It has a wide range of potential outcomes — from very good all the way through a near wipe-out. So far, things appear to be going reasonably well for United, however. That said, analysts expect United Airlines to lose $26.50 per share in earnings in 2020. That’s not a misprint — the company is set to lose something along the order of $7 billion or $8 billion for the year. Analysts expect another sizable loss for 2021 as well, something in the range of a little over $4 per share. Considering that UAL stock started the year at $90 — before there was any pandemic — and has lost $30 or so outright from its negative earnings, it’d be highly unlikely that the stock would go back over $60 a share anytime soon. Factor in some longer-term loss of demand — and the negative effects of United’s capital raises this year — and the market price makes sense now. If UAL stock was worth $90 before, it’s probably not worth more than $40 or $50 per share now. Therefore, shares seem pretty fairly priced at the moment. Southwest Airlines (LUV) Source: Eliyahu Yosef Parypa / Shutterstock.com In 1978, the government deregulated the airline industry. That allowed airlines to compete directly on price and launch competitive fare and market share wars against each other. It also allowed formerly regional airlines like Southwest to compete on a national level. This deregulation was devastating for most airline carriers — in fact, all but one of the country’s significant airlines went bankrupt subsequently. The one exception? Southwest Airlines. Incredibly enough, LUV stock has produced a total return of around 36,000% since deregulation was enacted in 1978. That’s a pretty great figure for a company in such an historically challenged industry. Southwest’s prior superior returns were built on a few key distinct edges. For a long time, the company had best-in-class fuel hedges, insulating it from the high oil prices that crushed other airlines between 2007 and 2012. The firm also had a much lower cost base than other airlines as it avoided high cost unionized labor contracts and expensive big city airports. In recent years, many of Southwest’s old advantages have eroded, though. The firm is no longer a scrappy upstart but instead one of the big dogs. As such, its ability to operate distinctly has slipped a degree. In other words, don’t expect LUV stock to be the massive winner it used to be. 8 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit from a Biden Presidency Still — with a best-in-industry balance sheet and astute management — Southwest is a fine choice for investors seeking a safe holding among otherwise volatile airline stocks. Delta Airlines (DAL) Source: Lerner Vadim / Shutterstock.com Of the big three legacy carriers, Delta entered 2020 with by far the best financial position. This has given the company a ton of flexibility in dealing with the pandemic. DAL has avoided engaging in the level of dilution and asset sales that other major carriers have had to endure. Additionally, Delta’s losses have been a smaller proportion of its prior valuation. To put some numbers on that, DAL stock traded around $60 heading into 2020. Now, analysts expect it to lose just over $10 per share for this year — a far better ratio than United. All that is to say that Delta has seen a much smaller impairment of its pre-pandemic value than its rivals. Currently, Delta stock largely reflects this advantaged position — its shares are only down about 36% for the year. As the safest play of the three major legacy airlines, DAL stock is a reasonable pick here. Assuming that air travel picks up steam again early next year, the stock could make it back to the $50 mark over the next few months. That makes it one of the more promising airline stocks. American Airlines (AAL) Source: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com Next on my list of airline stocks is American Airlines, which had a terrible 2020. Heading into the pandemic, the company was arguably the most aggressive of the major airlines. It took on tens of billions of dollars of debt in large part to buy back more of its own stock. It appears American believed that the airline industry had overcome its previous problems and would be profitable forevermore. Back in 2017, CEO Dough Parker said while discussing airlines, “The old world was darkness, but now it’s light […] I know I sound like an evangelist talking about this.” He continued, “I don’t think we’re ever going to lose money again.” Of course, that faith was misguided. And because American spent so heavily on share buybacks and other unnecessary expenses, it entered the pandemic with the most debt out of all the major carriers. 7 Best 5G Stocks to Buy for the Next Revolution in Tech As a result, American has had to dilute shareholders massively to raise cash and keep the lights on. And as its losses keep piling up, the company will be forced to issue even more shares and high-yield debt. That will keep a lid on the price of AAL stock. Hawaiian Airlines (HA) Source: Shutterstock While Hawaiian Airlines isn’t the most well-known American carrier, it did stand out from the other airline stocks this past week. Last Monday — the day the Pfizer vaccine news hit — HA stock was the single biggest gainer out of its sector. Shares soared more than 50%. HA stock’s ability to surge that much in value in one day speaks to both the risk and opportunity bound up in the regional carrier. What makes Hawaiian Airlines unique? Namely, the company is a heavy play on tourism. According to Hawaii’s state government, the state has suffered far worse than the national economy overall. Analysts see Hawaii’s economy shrinking 12.3% for full-year 2020. That’s far worse than the 5% contraction the U.S. economy is expected to face for the year. The reason for Hawaii’s striking underperformance isn’t hard to identify — Hawaii’s tourism arrivals plummeted 98.8% in the second quarter year-over-year (YOY). Missing tourists meant missing ticket sales for Hawaiian Airlines. Furthermore, the collapse of the tourism industry has dealt a crushing blow to Hawaii’s local businesses overall. But the good news is that while Hawaii is among the hardest-hit states, it could be poised for a huge comeback. Assuming the vaccine is successful and widely available soon, the company’s shares could mount a breath-taking recovery. Already, the Hawaii state government has lifted its former mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for passengers arriving on the islands. And Hawaiian Airlines still had $979 million in cash as of the last earnings report. Combine these factors and Hawaiian Airlines should have enough runway to last until tourism springs back to life in 2021. Volaris (VLRS) Source: Shutterstock Another pick of the airline stocks that investors should consider is Mexican hyper-discounter Volaris. The company is attractive for several reasons when compared against much of its United States-based competition. For one, Volaris has a much lower cost base as it pays many of its expenses in Mexican Pesos rather than U.S. Dollars — for instance, the wage difference between a pilot based in Mexico City versus New York City can be considerable. More broadly, the company is run with an ultra-low-cost structure. It has a lean streamlined flight offering with minimal frills. This means that, historically, Volaris has had more correlation to the price of oil than other airlines. That’s because jet fuel is proportionally a much larger chunk of Volaris’ cost base. Therefore — given the current economic tailspin — the airline is benefiting more than its competitors. The cost of jet fuel has plummeted and that matters much more to Volaris’ bottom line than rival airlines that have overhead in other areas. Further, Mexico’s aviation business is already roaring back. Based on the numbers filed by three of Mexico’s publicly traded airport operators — ASUR, PAC and OMA — traffic is now back to 55% of normal levels. This is far ahead of what we’re seeing in the U.S. and Europe. Volaris itself is back to 82% of normal traffic levels, absorbing passengers from struggling competitors. 7 Value Stocks That Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett Mexico had a huge Covid-19 wave this summer, but it faded quickly. As a result, it has been able to get back to something like normal much faster than the rest of North America. The country has already had its international borders and tourism sector open for months now. This should benefit Volaris greatly in the coming months. VLRS stock has already run up a bunch in recent weeks, but it’s one to consider buying on pullbacks. Copa Airlines (CPA) Source: Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com Sticking with Latin America, the last pick on my list of airline stocks is Copa, the main airline of Panama. While Panama itself is a small market, Copa has an extensive hub and spoke system running from the United States far into South America through the centrally located Panama City airport. And — for what it’s worth — CPA has historically outperformed most of its peers, both in North America and Latin America. Part of this is due to specific competitive advantages. For example, there’s no major rival airline in most of Central America. That has allowed Copa to charge unusually high fares on short routes in and around its core Panama City airport. More broadly, management has also avoided the temptation to grow too quickly, avoiding the empire-building that felled now-bankrupt rivals Latam (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Avianca (OTCMKTS:AVHOQ). These fundamental strengths should help CPA stock continue its recovery going forward. On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Airline Stocks to Watch If a Coronavirus Vaccine Is Near appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Will you get a second $1,200 stimulus check by Christmas?

    President-elect Biden and other leaders say a new COVID relief deal is needed urgently.

  • Arrival, the latest EV company set to enter the public markets

    London-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle start-up set to enter the public markets as the landscape of EV companies grows.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Shortage? Pantera Thinks Market Rally Driven by PayPal Buys

    PayPal’s recent leap into the crypto market is helping to drive the current bitcoin rally, according to Pantera Capital.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Bought Cisco, Analog Devices, and Applied Materials. Here’s What It Sold.

    Generation Investment initiated a position in Cisco stock, and increased investments in Analog Devices and Applied Materials stock in the third quarter.

  • Why Savers Pursuing Early Retirement Should Consider Limiting 401(k), IRA Contributions

    “Throwing everything you can at your retirement account is not necessarily the best strategy for people following FIRE,” says certified financial planner Victor Gersten.

  • Stock Market Rally Rotation Over? Qualcomm Near Buy Point; Apple, Microsoft, Amazon Look Tired

    Is the stock market rally rotation over? Growth led last week as coronavirus cases soar. Qualcomm is near a buy point. But megacaps look tired.

  • A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market

    Its market capitalization is a modest $932 million, and last year it reported barely selling any electric cars. It has been a bumpy ride, The stock nearly doubled in the first four days of the past week, after an announcement from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that two models that Kandi plans to launch in the U.S. qualify for tax rebates. Then, on Friday morning, the shares plunged more than 20% after the company said it would raise $100 million through a private placement of stock—the second market-jolting placement in two weeks.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting a 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) plan account into a Roth IRA, but be sure you first understand the tax consequences of doing so.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Emerging Markets, Kandi, Simon Property, Plug Power And More

    * The cover story from this weekend's Barron's discusses why now is the time for investors to start shopping abroad. * Other featured articles examine emerging market value stocks worth a look, alternative ways to invest in stocks with lofty share prices and the post-vaccine sweet spot for stocks. * Also, the prospects for a Chinese EV maker, a mall operator, regional banks, virtual reality and more.Cover story "Investors, Put the Rest of the World on Your Radar" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that the United States trounced foreign markets in the past decade, but now it is time to start shopping abroad. Twenty stock picks from the international roundtable include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).Matt Smith's "A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market" shows how Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI), a Chinese producer of gas-powered all-terrain vehicles and electric-car parts, embodies the promise (and potential pitfalls) for investors in the electric vehicle segment. The company plans to launch a small electric car in December.In "The Mall Isn't Dead. It's Time to Shop for Simon Property Group Stock," Liz Moyer makes the case that Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), the largest U.S. mall operator, is using its financial strength to weather the retail crisis. The article also points out that the real estate investment trust has a dividend that yields almost 7%.Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SNV) and other stocks in this beaten-down group have had a strong rally in the past few weeks, notes Carleton English in "5 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy After the Covid-Vaccine Rally." Find out why Barron's believes they still have plenty more upside.In Bill Alpert's "Plug Power Has Soared This Year. How Walmart, Amazon Also Benefited From the Green-Energy Rally," see the two big beneficiaries of one of this year's stock market standouts, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), a pioneer of clean-energy power supplies for forklifts and other traditional gas-guzzlers."Emerging Market Value Stocks Are Worth a Look" by Craig Mellow discusses why emerging markets value stocks look especially attractive, assuming the rotation from growth stocks has started. Find out whether ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) is one of those stocks worth a look now.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And MoreThere are simple ways for novices without much cash to begin building a portfolio in some of the market's biggest names, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to Daisy Maxey's "Daunted by Lofty Share Prices? Here Are 3 Ways for Novice Investors to Get In on the Action."In "How the Vaccine Era Could Be a Sweet Spot for Stocks," Jacob Sonenshine focuses on why the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NYSE: MRNA) vaccines, and the economic recovery they are expected to bring, may not stoke much inflation. See how that could be beneficial for stocks.Max A. Cherney's "Virtual Reality Is No Longer Just a Dream" says that there has been talk about virtual reality for decades, but it has gone pretty much nowhere. However, six years after Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) paid $2 billion for virtual reality firm Oculus, the deal may be starting to pay off, thanks to the launch of its Quest 2.Also in this week's Barron's: * A value fund that goes above and beyond * What helped stocks look past last week's bad headlines * How to protect portfolios amid low yields and high volatility * Why low volatility ahead does not mean smooth sailing for stocks * Five ETFs riding the rebound in value stocks * Whether forgiving student loans is bad economics * Bucket list travel being booked in record numbers * The ongoing debate of the viability of bitcoinAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Avis, Biglari And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Biotech Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • Don’t Rush to Buy Chinese Stocks Right Now. Here’s Why.

    Analysts expect more China-related measures in the last weeks of the Trump administration that could create near-term volatility—and better buying opportunities.

  • Warren Buffett says here's how to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    The investing legend has offered these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The pensions lifeboat faces a surfeit of distress calls

    “We’ve put these people on furlough, we’re making that other lot redundant, and you still want your money. Why is that fair?” Company directors desperate to channel cash into propping up their businesses during the pandemic are playing the “emotional card” in negotiations with the trustees charged with ensuring payments into employee retirement funds are kept up to date, says Vassos Vassou, a professional trustee at Dalriada. Trustees and regulators have given leeway to struggling firms during the crisis, allowing monthly contributions to reduce pension scheme deficits to be deferred where necessary. Close to one in 10 schemes allowed employers to defer contributions during the pandemic but this has now reduced to less than 5pc, according to a client survey by Isio, a pensions consultancy.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: FL, WORK, WDAY, RUN

    Even though there have been a flurry of headlines, it has been a quiet couple of weeks for the stock market now. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades for our upcoming holiday-shortened trading week. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Foot Locker (FL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was initially higher on Friday after reporting earnings, but it has since made a turn lower. For the week, though, it’s still sporting gains 5.4%. As you can see on the weekly chart here, $40 has been resistance — even before the pandemic started. With an added layer of resistance near $42.50 via the 200-week moving average, Foot Locker has a lot to prove to bulls.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Up and over these two marks could put $46 in play. Above that, and $50 is possible. 7 Cyclical Stocks Still Hoping for Another Stimulus Round On the downside, however, FL stock continues to respect its 10-week moving average. That remains support until proven otherwise. If it fails, $32 to $33 could be in the cards. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Slack (WORK) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Slack (NYSE:WORK) has been trading quite well lately, rising in six out of eight sessions. Over the last four sessions, the stock has reclaimed its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Now I want to see it at least hold the 100-day and 200-day, which would require WORK stock to stay above $28.50. Below and it could end up getting back into “the chop,” trading without any real momentum in either direction. On the upside, let’s see if Slack can push up to downtrend resistance (blue line). This mark has been in play since the June highs. A breakout over it would be bullish, and at the very least, put the October highs in play near $33. Above that, and $35 to $36 could be in play. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Workday (WDAY) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is taking a dip on earnings, falling more than 9% on Friday. The action isn’t great, as the stock was just starting to break out over wedge resistance ahead of earnings. Furthermore, the stock is now knifing through the 50-day moving average. On the downside, we need to see the $200 to $206 area hold as support. There it has wedge support, range support and the 100-day moving average. Below will open the door to the 200-day moving average. 7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for Coast-to-Coast Improvements  On the upside, though, I want to see WDAY stock reclaim the 50-day moving average. Above puts wedge resistance back in play, followed by the $232 level. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 4: Sunrun (RUN) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has been getting a lot of attention lately. The stock was on a strong run coming into October, but then fell into a nasty falling wedge (blue lines). As is often the case, the stock was able to finally break to the upside. Folks, do not try to catch the falling knife if these setups. Wait for the stock to breakout of the wedge. This is not a guaranteed winner, but at least the risk point is defined by the recent low. In any regard, the stock is fighting with the $60 to $62.50 area. Above will open up the stock to a possible rally up to $67.50. Above $70, and a retest of the highs are possible. On the downside, however we don’t want RUN stock to lose $52.50 and the 100-day moving average. At a minimum, that will put this month’s low in play at $49.21. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: FL, WORK, WDAY, RUN appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • AMD, Twilio, Novocure Among 5 Stocks Flashing Multiple Buy Signals

    Rebounds from the 10-week line and breaking trend lines offer ways to start early positions in leaders. AMD, Twilio and Novocure offer both buy signals now.